Wales flanker Botham signs new Cardiff contract

James Botham made his Cardiff debut in the 2018-19 season, has made 51 appearances for them and 10 for Wales

Wales flanker James Botham has committed his future to Cardiff.

The 26-year-old has signed a "long-term" contract, although its duration has not been specified.

Botham said: "It’s great to be able to sign another contract here.

“I am settled here in Cardiff and in terms of rugby it’s great to see so many young, talented player also signing new contracts as we build for the future.

“We have a lot of potential in this group."

Head coach Matt Sherratt is also pleased Botham will remain at Cardiff Arms Park.

“He has been unfortunate with injuries this season but he is back fit and available and we are all seeing him back in a Cardiff jersey this season and beyond," said Sheratt.

“He is already a key player for us but I have no doubt that he can get even better in our environment."