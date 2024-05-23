Wales face lock injury crisis for summer fixtures

Teddy Williams followed his late father Owain and uncle Gareth in playing for Wales [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Wales face a second row injury problem for their summer programme against South Africa and Australia.

Cardiff lock Teddy Williams joins Ospreys duo Adam Beard and Rhys Davies in missing the matches through injury.

Williams has undergone shoulder surgery, while Beard (ankle) and Davies (knee) will also not return until next season.

Young uncapped Ospreys lock James Fender is still to return to full training following a serious arm injury suffered in January.

Exeter duo Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza are set to be unavailable for the South Africa match because it is being played outside World Rugby's international window, which rules out England-based club players, unless a deal can be reached, while Will Rowlands plays for Racing 92 in France.

Dragons lock Ben Carter and Cardiff second row Seb Davies are specialist options, while Scarlets flanker Taine Plumtree can fill in and Ospreys back row James Ratti has also featured at lock.

Wales have been linked with a recall for Cory Hill, who has been unavailable in recent seasons because he has been playing club rugby in Japan.

Warren Gatland's side will face world champions South Africa at Twickenham on 22 June before three matches in Australia in July.

Wales will play Tests against the Wallabies on 6 July and 13 July in Sydney and Melbourne respectively before a finale against Queensland Reds on 19 July.