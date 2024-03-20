Wales Euro 2024 play-off fixtures: Date, kick-off time and TV channel for Finland match

Rob Page is two wins away from leading Wales to the Euros - PA/Ben Birchall

Wales host Finland in their one-leg European Championship play-off semi-final on Thursday as they look to qualify for the tournament in Germany this summer.

The winner of this tie will have home advantage when they meet Poland or Estonia in the play-off final, with Wales looking to qualify for their fourth major tournament in five.

When is Wales vs Finland?

Wales host Finland on Thursday, March 21. If Wales make the play-off final, this will take place on Tuesday, March 26.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (GMT).

Where is Wales vs Finland taking place?

The two teams clash at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales last played there in a 1-1 draw with Turkey in November in their final game of the qualifying group stages.

How to watch Wales vs Finland on TV

The match will be shown live on S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online and Viaplay Sports 1.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action via our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.

What is the latest team news?

Aaron Ramsey has been included in Wales’ play-off squad, despite not starting a match for six months.

The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint.

Despite Ramsey playing only 72 minutes since September 16, manager Rob Page has named the 33-year-old midfielder in a 28-man squad.

There are also recalls for Adam Davies, Charlie Savage, Dylan Levitt, Josh Low, Rabbi Matondo, Rubin Colwill and Wes Burns in an enlarged squad.

Low replaces Tom Lockyer, who played in Wales’ last Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey in November. Luton defender Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth in December.

Reading midfielder Savage and in-form Cardiff forward Colwill join Wycombe defender Low in being promoted from Matty Jones’ under-21 squad.

Burns, Davies, Levitt and Matondo are recalled with Joe Morrell, Niall Huggins and Tom Bradshaw missing out through injury.

Wales squad to face Finland

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King, Adam Davies.

Defenders: Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Joe Low, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Jay DaSilva, Connor Roberts, Wes Burns.

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Josh Sheehan, Dylan Levitt, Jordan James, Charlie Savage, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks.

Forwards: Nathan Broadhead, Rabbi Matondo, Daniel James, Liam Cullen, Rubin Colwill, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore.

Why are Wales in the play-offs?

They have been forced to navigate the play-offs after finishing third in their qualification group behind Turkey and Croatia.

What Euro 2024 group will Wales be in if they qualify?

Should Wales make it through the play-offs they will join Group D alongside France, Austria and Netherlands.

When did Wales last play Finland?

The sides last met in September 2021 when they played out a goalless draw in a friendly fixture.

What are the best odds?

Wales to win: 2/5

Finland to win: 7/4

Odds correct as of March 20