Wales vs Poland, Euro 2024 play-off final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

Wales thrashed Finland 4-1 in Cardiff to set up a Euro 2024 play-off final with Poland.

First-half goals from David Brooks and Neco Williams put the hosts in cruise control and raised hopes of a stress-free evening for the vast majority of a sell-out Cardiff City Stadium crowd.

Teemu Pukki banished those thoughts on the stroke of half-time with his 40th Finland goal, but Brennan Johnson quickly restored Wales’ two-goal cushion after the break and substitute Daniel James rounded off matters late on.

Wales will welcome Poland – 5-1 winners over Estonia in the other Path A semi-final – to Cardiff on Tuesday to decide a place at Euro 2024 this summer.

When is Wales vs Poland?

Wales host Poland on Tuesday, March 26.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT.

Where is Wales vs Poland taking place?

The two teams clash at the Cardiff City Stadium, so Wales have home advantage

How to watch Wales vs Poland on TV

The match will be shown live on S4C, S4C Online and Viaplay Sports 1.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action via our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.

What is the latest news?

Defender Neco Williams hailed an “excellent performance” from Wales in their victory over Finland.

“We came into this game with a game plan, and I think it worked out as good as it can go,” Williams said on S4C. “(It was) an excellent performance all round and a good stepping stone for Tuesday.

“We don’t stop here now - we have one more game to go. Hopefully we put in a good performance to go to the Euros.”

Wales manager Rob Page called for his players to quickly regroup and lift themselves again when they face Poland on Tuesday night.

“It goes to show how far we have come, but the message is - it is half-time,” Page said.

“We have a massive effort to go again on Tuesday and we can’t wait.”

Page added: “We are disappointed with the goal we conceded. It made for an uncomfortable few minutes, but to start the second half in the way that we did was credit to the lads again, I thought they were excellent.

“We are going to enjoy the win, but we are going to build on this again and take it into Tuesday.

“These supporters, they are immense and they have helped us again tonight.”

Why are Wales in the play-offs?

They have been forced to navigate the play-offs after finishing third in their qualification group behind Turkey and Croatia.

What Euro 2024 group will Wales be in if they qualify?

Should Wales make it through the play-offs they will join Group D alongside France, Austria and Netherlands.

What are the best odds?

Wales to win: 6/4

Poland to win: 11/10

Odds correct as of March 21

