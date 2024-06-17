Wales defender Francis-Jones joins TNS

Wales defender Maria Francis-Jones joined Burnley in August 2023 [Getty Images]

Adran Premier club The New Saints have signed Wales defender Maria Francis-Jones.

The 21-year-old full-back has returned to her homeland having left Burnley at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Francis-Jones is a former Wales Under-19 captain who made her senior international debut in 2020.

Her move to TNS comes after they announced last month that their women’s side would turn semi-professional in 2024-25.

“The club has great ambitions which I can hopefully contribute to,” Francis-Jones said.

She has previously had spells at Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Cardiff City Ladies.