Wales centre Williams signs new Scarlets deal

Johnny Williams has made 46 appearances for Scarlets in four years [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Wales centre Johnny Williams has signed a new deal to stay at Scarlets.

Williams, 27, will remain in Llanelli having joined the region from Newcastle Falcons in 2020.

The seven-cap international is now the most experienced member of the Scarlets midfield following the departures of Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies.

And head coach Dwayne Peel sees him as a key figure to helping bring through the likes of youngsters Joe Roberts, Eddie James and Macs Page.

“Johnny has been a key member of the side in recent years and is an important cog in how we look to play," said Peel.

"He’s a player who is a dynamic carrier, is physical with and without the ball, has a good skill set and has an impact on every game he’s involved in."

Williams was a World Cup winner with England Under-20s side and scored a try for the senior side, under Eddie Jones, in an uncapped match against Barbarians in 2019.

But he qualifies for Wales through his Rhyl father and won his first cap against Ireland in February 2021.

He was part of Warren Gatland's World Cup squad last year but has not featured for Wales since his one appearance in France.

“It has been a frustrating season in terms of results, but I am excited by the potential of the [Scarlets] squad we are putting together," said Williams.

“A lot of young boys have put their hands up and we showed during the final few games of the season the kind of rugby we can produce."