Wales call flanker Botham into summer squad

James Botham has 10 Wales caps [Getty Images]

Cardiff flanker James Botham has been added to Wales men’s training squad for Saturday's game against South Africa and the tour of Australia.

Botham last played for Wales in the 2024 Six Nations opening-round defeat against Scotland in Cardiff before suffering a knee injury.

The 26-year-old's inclusion takes the squad up to 38 players but that will be trimmed to 34 before Wales travel to face the Wallabies.

Wales face South Africa in an away fixture on 22 June at Twickenham before heading for Australia to play two Tests against the Wallabies and a fixture against the Queensland Reds.

Wales' England-based club players are unavailable to play against the Springboks because the match falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Wales' summer squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dillon Lewis (Harlequins) Harri O'Connor (Scarlets), Henry Thomas (Castres Olympique), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Secom Rugguts), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Matthew Screech (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff).

Backs: Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Eddie James (Scarlets). Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Keelan Giles (Ospreys), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Kubota Spears), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff).

Wales' summer fixtures

22 June - South Africa (Twickenham)

6 July - Australia (Sydney)

13 July - Australia (Melbourne)

19 July - Queensland Reds (Brisbane).