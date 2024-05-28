Wales back Grady signs new Cardiff contract

Mason Grady made his Wales debut against England in February 2023 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Mason Grady has signed a new Cardiff contract which ensures he remains eligible for Wales.

The centre or wing will stay at the Arms Park alongside fellow Wales internationals Cameron Winnett, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Corey Domachowksi, Keiron Assiratti and Seb Davies, who have all signed new deals.

Grady, 22, has played 11 internationals, but would have been ineligible for Wales selection had he moved to a club outside of the country because of the Welsh Rugby Union's 25-cap rule.

Those playing outside of Wales are required to have 25 caps to represent their country after the number was dropped from 60 in February 2023.

"This is my home club and I have a lot of good friends here, who have come through the pathway together," said Grady.

“It is a young and exciting group of players developing at the club and we have shown glimpses of our potential this season, despite results not going our way.

“On a personal level, I also believe this is the best place for me to continue my own development."

Grady has scored 10 tries in 42 appearances since making his Cardiff debut in 2021.

“Keeping Mason was an important one for us as a club," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.

"Retaining our young and exciting talent was essential and we want to build around this core group.

“Mason is a key member of this group and has the raw ingredients to establish himself as a world-class player.

"You cannot coach the size, power and speed, he naturally possesses. I am looking forward to seeing how far Mason can go in a Cardiff shirt."