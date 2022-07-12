Wale Ogunleye discusses position as head of sports and entertainment at UBS
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been trending online after a salacious accusation from his ex-girlfriend.
ESPN doesn't believe Jonathan Taylor is top back in the NFL.
The dust has settled on the earth-shattering move of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde take this break in the action to pick out winners and losers from around the college football landscape. Does the Big 12 look better now than a month ago? What about national powers Clemson and the ACC? Pat and Dan also look into buying some unique Indiana real estate before diving into the Zach Wilson drama...
In civil court, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced 24 accusers. In the NFL’s disciplinary process, he faces only four. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the league’s case against Watson centers only on four women, not five. The fifth woman was not interviewed by the league. The NFL originally spoke to 12 [more]
Tiger Woods has launched a blistering attack on golf's Saudi rebels on the eve of the 150th Open, questioning their loyalty for joining the LIV Series, ridiculing the format of the breakaway circuit and raising the possibility that they might be barred from future majors.
As potential trade partners find other answers at quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is still expected to be traded from the 49ers in the next few weeks.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has not lacked confidence in his NBA career and a parody Twitter account took advantage to fake out ESPN.
Any steam about Jimmy Garoppolo landing in Tampa Bay might have taken a hit after this quote from an anonymous Buccaneers coach.
T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes, the Waukesha County sports power couple, wed at a private resort with family and friends Saturday in Cabo San Lucas.
ESPN's poll of NFL executives, coaches and scouts shows that the league still regards #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the best at his position heading into 2022.
Here are some of our favorite reactions to the Steelers changing Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium.
Following the Baker Mayfield trade, we thought we'd collect some fun reactions from Panthers fans—the optimistic, the skeptical and the savage.
Other highlights include an upkick knockout for the ages, and an athlete quitting his own bout after getting kicked in the head.
Romo previously won at Lake Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.
The Irish are still looking for their 2023 quarterback…
A six-pack of media notes on a Monday:
Things haven't gone well for the Cardinals since late last October.
An offensive line move was dubbed the Patriots' best move of the 2022 offseason
But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have done the requisite filmwork on their division rival.
The Dallas Cowboys had a curious offseason plan. @BenGrimaldi looks at five areas of concern that would keep 2022 from being enjoyable.