Wale continues baseball career with Montco

May 17—NEW WAVERLY — After wrapping up his senior year with New Waverly, senior Korbin Wale has extended his baseball career to the next level.

Wale signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania.

"It means everything. It has been a goal of mine forever. I'm glad I get the opportunity to play the game I love at the next level," Wale said. "It is amazing that I finally made the decision and found a new home."

Wale's signing is the second consecutive season the Dogs have seen a member head to the collegiate level, and the first under new head coach Aaron Compton.

"It's great to have a kid from your program get the opportunity to play at the next level. Especially a kid like Korbin, who works so hard and truly plays the game the right way," Compton said. "He sets the example that kids from New Waverly can go play college baseball.

Wale has been a four-year member of the Bulldog baseball team and has been a mainstay at the catcher position and a reliable arm for New Waverly each season he has played. In his senior year, Wale took on the Friday night starter role and excelled.

In his junior season, Wale erupted for the District MVP award and slashed .488 for the Dogs. Wale was elected to the All-District Second Team this season.

"It has meant so much to be able to play for this program. The last four years, I have played with such great guys and have had so much support from coaches and the community," Wale said. "I wouldn't have wanted to play my high school career with any other school."

"It's hard to put into words what Korbin has meant to this team. He has been such a great leader and really sets the standard with his work ethic," Compton said. "The younger kids look up to him and he is always making everyone around him better. It was like having an extra coach out there."