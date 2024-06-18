Waldrep struggles in second MLB start; placed on IL

Jun. 17—THOMASVILLE — Thomasville native Hurston Waldrep got his second MLB start with the Atlanta Braves on Father's Day. It was his first start for the Braves in Atlanta, but the day didn't go according to plan.

The Braves are in a rough spot right now. Their best pitcher In Spencer Strider and best hitter in Ronald Acuña Jr. are out for the season and Strider isn't the only Braves hurler out — Tyler Matzek, 60-day IL, Jimmy Herget, 15-day IL, and AJ Minter, 15-day IL, are all on the injury list along with another offensive weapon in Michael Harris II, who has been on the 10-day IL since June 15.

All of this culminated in Waldrep getting called up. It's not the best of circumstances for Waldrep or the Braves as he was called up to the MLB just a few days after being moved to AAA in Gwinnett. But this is a chance for Waldrep to get some MLB experience and it's a chance for the Braves staff to get to know and develop the 22-year-old.

Waldrep's second start came against the Tampa Bay Rays and it didn't go as well as he'd hoped. After struggling in his debut, many were hoping the young Thomasville native would settle in. However, while Waldrep had his moments in the game, the Rays took him for a ride.

Waldrep's day started out shaky with a double and a walk to start the game. He bounced back from an 2-0 count against Isaac Paredes and forced a double play. But Waldrep would walk another, give up a single and allow a run before the end of the first.

The second went much better for Waldrep as he put together a three-up, three-down inning. He faced Richie Palacios in a one-pitch at-bat that ended in a ground out and recorded his second ever big league strikeout against Jose Siri. Waldrep sat down Siri in just three pitches, just like his first K against Eddie Rosario. He had a solid at-bat against Ben Rortvedt that ended in a fly out as Waldrep ended the inning.

Waldrep looked good in the third, forcing a pair of ground outs, until a 95 mph four-seam was taken for a ride by Brandon Lowe. Waldrep escaped the inning with just the one run allowed, but it wouldn't be the last homer he'd give up.

Waldrep began the fourth well, recording another K against Josh Lowe on three straight splitters, marking is first ever multi-strikeout MLB game. That was where it all fell apart, however, as Waldrep then loaded the bases on a hit batter and two walks. Then Rortvedt came to the plate and sent the first pitch he saw screaming past the right field wall for a grand slam.

Waldrep was pulled after giving up a single to Amed Rosario and the Braves went on to lose the game 8-6.

His second start may not have been the bounce-back performance that many were hoping for, but that seems to be a theme of the Braves 2024-2025 season so far. Their best players are on the IL, their pristine pitching staff can't seem to stay healthy and, to make matters worse, the Brave shave lost six of their last 10 games.

The good thing is that Waldrep is ready and willing to develop and the Braves want to develop him. Waldrep has nothing but potential pouring out of that right arm. He has MLB velocity, he's already shown how deadly that splitter can be and the Braves like him.

The Braves planned to send Waldrep down to AAA Gwinnett after Sunday's start, but there has been a slight change in plans.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Waldrep told Atlanta his elbow was sore. Instead of immediately going to Gwinnett, he is being placed on the Major League injured list. Daysbel Hernandez will take Waldrep's spot in a Braves uniform.{/span}