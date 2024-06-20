Waldrep sent back to AAA; why the move is good for the former Bulldog

Jun. 20—THOMASVILLE — After struggling in his first two MLB starts for the Atlanta Braves, Thomasville native Hurston Waldrep will be sent back to AAA in Gwinnett after a short stent on the IL. Waldrep had flashes of greatness in his two big league starts, showing his potential to the Braves organization. He had three total strikeouts and showed off his devastating splitter.

However, he wasn't quite ready. He gave up nine hits and 13 runs, had eight walks and gave up three homers. What he needs now is command. Waldrep has all the tools to be a fantastic starting pitcher in the MLB, but nine hits and eight walks in seven innings of work it's going to cut it.

That is why, after two MLB starts, the Braves are sending Waldrep back to AAA. It may sound like a bad thing, but it may be the best thing for the 22-year-old. After all, this was the Braves original plan for Waldrep. Let him work in the minors, develop as a pitcher and then call him up when he's ready. It was certainly not to call him up after one start in AAA. Spending some time in Gwinnett will give Waldrep a chance to get more starts, develop his command and control and regain some confidence. It may be a step down logistically, but it's the right move for Waldrep's big league future.

So, for anyone who is worried about the Thomasville native's MLB future, don't be. He is 22-years-old with 20 starts in professional baseball. Even Garrit Cole gives up a grand slam. Even Aaron Nola has a bad outing. What is most important right now for Waldrep is his development and the Braves have a very good track record for developing talent.