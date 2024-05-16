Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls out Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘He can challenge me to become a better striker’

Waldo Cortes-Acosta feels it’s time he takes a step up in competition to take on one of the world’s best in his division.

The rising heavyweight wants to get a ranked opponent following his dominant win over Olympic medalist Robelis Despaigne this past Saturday at UFC on ESPN 56, and he already has a name in mind. Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) wants to get matched up against kickboxing standout Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who’s currently in the top-15 rankings of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

“If they could give me Jairzinho, that would be perfect,” Cortes-Acosta told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “With what he showed in his last fight, I think he can challenge me to become a better striker, and just all around a better fighter.”

“Salsa Boy” is now 5-1 since joining the UFC in 2022 and is currently on a three-fight winning streak, which includes a win over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Cortes-Acosta didn’t take any major damage at UFC on ESPN 56, and would like to return as soon as possible to the octagon.

“I’m good health-wise. I just had a scrape on my leg because of the grappling on the mat,” Cortes-Acosta said when asked about a return date. “I got 12 days of recovery (suspension), and I want to be back as soon as possible. I’m ready. I’m going to take off like three or four days and then start running and working out again and all that, so I can be ready for whenever they need me. Maybe they can get me fighting again in three or four weeks.”

