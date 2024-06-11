Walberg adds two transfer guards

FRESNO, Calif. – New Fresno State men’s basketball head coach Vance Walberg continues to build his roster for next season.



Monday, David Douglas Jr., the Freshman of the Year last season in the Horizon League, was officially signed by the Bulldogs.

Douglas Jr. helped Green Bay to a third-place conference finish last season, one year after the Phoenix finished with only three wins all season.



The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.5 points, and shot 37 percent from three for the Phoenix.



He entered the transfer portal in May, after the Green Bay head coach left to take the same position at Wyoming.

Douglas is originally from Yorkville, Illinois, about 50 miles west of Chicago.



He was a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year award last season, and scored over 20 points three different times.

“If you know my style of players, then you know I love players that can shoot,” Walberg said in a university news release. “D.J. has all the traits to be really good in our system, plays with great pace, is an unselfish teammate that just wants to win, can beat players off the dribble, and can absolutely bury you from the 3-point line. Last season, he shot 39 percent as a freshman in a good league. He’s a great kid off the floor, and has a very strong family that we have loved to interact with. We’re excited to welcome D.J. to the Bulldog family.”

Also Monday, the Bulldogs officially announced the signing of 6-foot guard Jasir Tremble, who committed to Fresno State last week on social media.

Tremble, a native of Washington D.C., was a NJCAA Division III Second Team All-American in 2024 after averaging 23.4 points per game in his sophomore season. The point guard was a First Team All-Region selection and region tournament MVP while leading Prince George’s CC in Maryland to a 22-7 record.

“Jasir is another player we are happy to add to the program,” said Walberg in the news release. “He’s a tough, shifty point guard that has big-time outside shooting ability, and is wired to score from all three levels. He’s a winner and knows how to lead, which we love at his position. He was named an All-American this past season, and that is hard at any level, so it’s a true testament to his hard work and belief in self.”

Tremble was selected to play in the NJCAA Men’s Basketball All-Star Game, where he went on to be named MVP of the South All-Stars with 28 points, four steals and two rebounds. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, going 6-of-8 from 3.

