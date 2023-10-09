After waking up 'to zero voice at all,' Scott Van Pelt will miss 'Monday Night Countdown'

After waking up with no voice, Scott Van Pelt is unavailable to host "Monday Night Countdown" for Week 5, the ESPN host posted on social media ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Green Bay Packers.

"Unfortunately, I woke up to zero voice at all," Van Pelt wrote on X. "Just gone. As a result, no trip to Vegas for Monday Night Countdown or @SportsCenter."

Joe Buck and his wife Michelle Beisner-Buck, the "Countdown" team's features reporter for the past two seasons, will jointly assume Van Pelt's hosting duties. Beisner-Buck has been with ESPN since 2014, and Buck joined her at the network last year.

So, we played another fun edition of will Scott’s voice quit before the show ends last night. Unfortunately, I woke up to zero voice at all. Just gone. As a result, no trip to Vegas for Monday Night Countdown or @SportsCenter. @Buck and @MichelleBeisner will be fantastic… — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 9, 2023

The rest of the "Countdown" team includes Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears and Larry Fitzgerald.

"Very frustrating to put everyone in this spot," Van Pelt wrote. "Hopefully back at it soon."

As part of his contract extension at ESPN, Van Pelt added "Countdown" host to his list of responsibilities. Suzy Kolber, part of the company's layoffs during the summer, was the previous host of the show.

Buck will head upstairs once the game begins to call the game alongside Troy Aikman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scott Van Pelt to miss 'Monday Night Countdown' after losing voice