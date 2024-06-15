Wake surfing competition taking place in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some of the top wake surfers are in Johnson City for the Volunteer Wake Surf Classic.

Dubbed the “World Series of wake surfing,” the event is taking place at Winged Deer Park.

Surfers in different divisions do tricks and get judged on their performances. The winners take the podium at the end.

This marks the event’s third year in Johnson City. Organizers say the beauty of the region and nearby amenities make it a great venue.

The competition will continue on Saturday until 6 p.m.

