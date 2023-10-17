Wake up recruiters, DeLand’s T.J. Moore, Javon Ross worthy of offers | Recruiting Insider

DeLand High School is not some sort of college football recruiting aberration. Plenty of high school prospects have come out of DeLand and enjoyed careers at top-tier collegiate football institutions. Some have made the NFL. Tra Thomas, Mike Gillislee, De’Ante “Pop” Saunders and Johnny Patrick come to mind.

So why is it that a pair of current DeLand senior standouts are having such a hard time attracting the attention of Football Bowl Subdivision recruiters?

T.J. Moore and Javon Ross are more than capable of playing at the FBS level. They’ve produced in each of their football seasons at DeLand High, getting better and better each year.

“I try not to focus on that and just play good. I know I’ll be seen some day,” said Moore, a quarterback with a huge arm. “I just think I don’t have that much exposure because DeLand is a little city, but I just pray to God every day and I know those offers will come.

“I just know when we make a big run in the playoffs and win a state title, I know I’ll get that one big D-I offer. I know I’ve done a lot of great things, but I can only celebrate for so much time. I’m just worried about the ring. I’m not worried about all that other stuff. I’ll congratulate myself after the season.”

It shouldn’t take a state title to get attention. Moore has been impressive this season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound dual-threat has completed 60% of his passes for 994 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, his first under head coach Rick Darlington, he threw for 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 101 attempts.

Darlington has implemented more passing schemes into his single-wing philosophy.

Moore has rushed for 657 yards on 94 carries, 7 per carry, with 5 touchdowns. He’s on the verge of throwing and rushing for 1,000 yards.

Darlington also has the luxury of having little dynamite Ross as a target for Moore. Ross is listed at 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, but he is lightning. His routes are as tight as one can get, he’s always open and once he gets the rock, look out. He’s explosive.

Ross has 22 catches for 490 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also plays defense and is DeLand’s main kick returner. He has 10 kickoff returns for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns, with a 35 yard average. He also returns punts.

But Ross, too, has received no discernible FBS attention. Both players have a few Football Championship Subdivision level scholarship offers.

“It can be frustrating at times, but with everything going on, like the transfer portal and all of that, I know that most of my attention should come toward the end of the year, the beginning of next year,” Ross said. “I’m just being patient.”

Ross also has 649 rushing yards on 58 carries, an average of 11 yards per tote, and he has scored 11 rushing touchdowns, 15 total. He’s very aware that his height is likely what holds back recruiters.

“That has to be the most frustrating part,” Ross said. “I feel like the film speaks for itself. And the stats that I put up makes me feel like my height shouldn’t be a big factor. But I know measurables have always been a big thing in college football, so I just have to deal with it.”

Moore has gained from the tutelage of Darlington’s son, Zack, who was a star QB for Apopka signed by Nebraska. Zack is now an assistant coach.

“He works with me with everything and it’s been very important, and I know it will be way more important when I get to college,” Moore said. “I feel like I’ve made a huge improvement from last year.”

The future is uncertain but DeLand’s pass-catch duo will be missed.

“I’ve never had a quarterback with the humble character that he has,” Rick Darlington said of Moore. “He’s the same guy every day. He never gets rattled. He never has a bad day. He never pouts. He never does anything that’s me, me, me, like quarterbacks you think of. There is no diva or prima donna in him at all.

“He comes in every day with a smile and goes about his business. I’m just praying he gets the opportunity to play at a high level.”

When Darlington first arrived last year, he had to do his own recruiting.

“The first day I got the job, there were three coaches from Central Florida high schools who called [T.J.’s] mom and said, ‘You need to transfer to us. He ain’t going to use you right in his offense,’ and all that stuff.

“So my first pitch was not to him or anyone on my team. I drove to his mother’s house and sat on the porch and talked with her for a half an hour. I won her over and she trusted me.

“Because she did, T.J. said he was staying here. Then Javon stayed and everyone else stayed. I’m hoping that trust pays off and works for them to play at the Division-I level in college.”

Matt Milano out for season

Dr. Phillips’ Matt Milano, the Buffalo Bills middle linebacker out of Boston College, was having an amazing season. But it was cut short last week when he fractured his right tibia in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Milano was in the conversation for NFL defensive player of the year before going down. He’s a tremendous leader and the 6-foot, 235-pound, seventh-year pro was tied for fifth in the NFL with 2 interceptions through four games. He was averaging 4 tackles per game before exiting.

Milano was No. 3 in the Sentinel’s Central Florida Super60 prospect list in 2013, behind South Sumter’s Keanu Neal, who is a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Milano played safety in high school as one of the best in a long line of great DP safeties, including Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Bishop Moore trio shine vs. OCP

Nolan Munroe looked impressive Friday in Bishop Moore’s 25-15 victory over previously unbeaten Orlando Christian Prep. The Army commit averaged 26 yards on 3 catches, including a 52-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen.

Jurgensen could have a bright future. He looked impressive throwing the ball with in-stride passes to Munroe and junior Gabe Diaz. He threw ror 181 yards and 2 TDs on 18 completions. He has completed 65 percent of his passes this season for 1,641 yards and 15 TDs.

Diaz also has impressed, rushing for 226 yards on 28 carries (8 ypc), but his forte is at receiver. He has 35 catches for 415 yards and 3 TDs. He’s a tough runner with an innate ability to stay inbounds when he gets to the boundary.

The Bishop Moore defense has been stingy. The Hornets are led by seniors Omari Reid (49 tackles) and Aaron Reabe (46). Jake Kreul is a sophomore stud and has 6 sacks. He already has offers from Oklahoma, Duke and UCF. Sophomore Trenton Gummer has 3 interceptions.

