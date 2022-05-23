Wake Forest WR Jaqaurii Roberson looks to impress Cowboys enough to keep him

As we continue through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agents, we come on the third of four receiver signings the Cowboys made. This one being from Wake Forrest in the ACC. Jaquarii Roberson. Roberson earned quite a few accolades in his time at Wake Forrest including numerous pre-season 1st team All-ACC selections, a couple of award watch lists, and back-to-back years as finishing as a second-team All-ACC.

He was quite the productive receiver for the Demon Deacons, as his three touchdowns in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl mark the most in Demon Deacon history. Roberson holds the program record for yards per game in a single season, averaging 102.9 yards per game in 2020, and he tied for the school record with four consecutive 100-plus yard receiving games. He has the production to warrant a signing by the Cowboys, but does the film tell us he might make the roster? Let’s take a look and find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-1

Listed Weight: 182 pounds

Jersey Number: 5

Stats (2021): 71 catches, 1078 yards, 8 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): 2 attempts, 8 yards

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Clemson (2020), Norfolk State (2021), Florida State (2021), Clemson (2021)

Best Game: Norfolk State (2021)

Worst Game: Florida State (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Runs double moves well, but lacks the long speed to gain much separation at a high level. Sinks hips going into breaks. Shows variation of speeds during his routes and is able to deaccelerate at a good level.

Blocking: Doesn’t display much effort here, appears rather disinterested in this part of the game.

Contested Catch Ability: Has moments of struggling to hold onto the football in traffic. Overall, he needs development in this area.

Beating Press: Doesn’t display a wide array of release packages. Also lacks urgency when getting off the line of scrimmage. He will need to add multiple releases to his tool-box as well as develop a sense of urgency.

Story continues

Long Speed: Reported to run a 4.50 40-yad dash, which would be good for the 69th percentile. Isn’t a burner, but he can hold his own. Lacks the ability to push defensive backs on their heels vertically.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: His top end speed doesn’t help him here, the only significant separation I saw on his film came from double moves.

Ball Skills: Saw him be able to adjust his body to a ball while it was mid flight.

YAC Abiltiy: Capable of making one man miss, but isn’t elite nor great in this area, he doesn’t eliminate pursuit angles more does he possess the elusiveness to make multiple people miss. He is capable of absorbing contact, bouncing off a would be tackler and turning into a positive gain.

Ball Tracking: Tracks the ball well vertically on the occasion he has a step on the defenders. He is able to adjust his body to the ball while it is in flight. Struggles to hold onto the ball through contact.

Versatility: Took most of his reps in 2020 from the slot. Saw him take a couple outside reps when aligned in a stack formation. Saw him take more snaps outside in 2021.

Strengths:

To be frank this list isn’t going to be very long, he shows adequate ability to run routes, especially double moves; although he doesn’t get much separation running them. Shows the ability to track the ball at an effective level and can adjust his body while the ball is in flight. Took reps from both the slot and as an outside receiver.

Weaknesses:

Roberson has quite a few things he needs to work on if he is to become a functional piece in this Cowboys offense. First thing is his blocking, he shows little to no effort most of the time and when he does show effort his blocking needs big improvement. He also doesn’t excel in contested catch scenarios, pair that with lackluster speed and not a big ability to separate; it doesn’t bode well for his long term outcome. He does not have a wide range of releases in his toolbox nor does he offer much in terms of yards after the catch.

Fit with the Cowboys:

To be frank, Roberson will be fighting for a practice squad spot with the Cowboys. They have added a number of free agents at wide receiver in the past and this year added four more. Of last year’s crop, T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith remain with the club a year later, so there is precedent for Dallas to hold onto guys who show potential. The most famous Cowboys UDFA free agent of recent years is Miles Austin, who led the team in receiving multiple times.

Roberson will need to show massive improvements to his release package, contested catch ability, his yards after the catch ability and a number in a number of other areas during training camp is he hopes to earn a practice squad spot. If you’re not a speed threat in this game you need to be able to win in contested catch scenarios or by being able to separate, and those are two areas Roberson needs big development in.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 9 Beat Press (10) 3 Blocking (10) 1 YAC Ability (10) 3 Contested Catch Ability (10) 4 Ball Tracking (10) 7 Separation (10) 4 Long Speed (10) 6.9 Ball Skills (10) 7.2 Versatility (10) 4

Final Grade:

49.1, UDFA

