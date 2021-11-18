Wake Forest vs Clemson prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Wake Forest vs Clemson Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Everything is still there for Wake Forest.

With the win over NC State, a spot in the ACC Championship can be locked in with a win this week, or a win over Boston College next week. But there’s more than that. Win out, and at 12-1 the pressure would be on to make the College Football Playoff committee not take a one-loss Power Five conference champion – it has only happened once.

The firepower is every Clemson wish it had.

It doesn’t matter who the Demon Deacons are rolling against, the attack is putting up 400 yards with ease, and it hit 600 yards in three straight games before NC State. Clemson’s defense might be fantastic, but even with a 44-7 win over UConn last week the offense still can’t run all that well and the passing attack hit 300 yards for the first time.

No, the Wake Forest defense isn’t anything great, but any sort of lead might be too much for this Tiger offense to deal with.

But …

Why Clemson Will Win

The Clemson defense really is that good.

The pass rush and defensive front is the best Wake Forest has faced, Pitt was only able to crank up 27 points even though the passing game worked, and more than anything, the defensive backs are in place to hang with the dangerous Demon Deacon receiving corps that keeps getting deep.

But it’s about the pressure. The idea is to get the ball out of the hands of QB Sam Hartman early, but he likes to hit the deep shot. Clemson’s pass rush should have a say in that.

What’s Going To Happen

By the way, if Clemson wins this it’s in the ACC Championship if Wake Forest loses to Boston College next week and with an NC State loss to either Syracuse or North Carolina. But …

Just how much do you believe in the Clemson defense?

The offense really, really can’t consistently move, but the Wake Forest defense has allowed over 500 yards in five of the last seven games and gave up 482 to NC State last week.

No, Clemson isn’t going to suddenly bust out, but it’ll get just physical enough up front to finally take control of a game – at least a little bit. Wake Forest will hit a few deep shots, but not enough of them to overcome the steady pounding.

Yes, Clemson will finally start generating a few third down conversions.

Wake Forest vs Clemson Prediction, Lines

Clemson 34, Wake Forest 31

Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

