Wake Forest rides early home runs by Houston, Reinisch to 8-1 win over Pittsburgh at ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marek Houston and Jake Reinisch hit early home runs and Wake Forest coasted past Pittsburgh 8-1 on Wednesday at the ACC Tournament.

Reinisch hit a two-run blast in the first inning and Houston went deep for three runs in the second, staking the Demon Deacons to a 5-0 lead.

Jayden Melendez's RBI single got Pittsburgh on the board in the top of the third, but that was the only run for the Panthers as seven Wake Forest pitchers scattered five hits, only one after the third inning. Zach Johnston (3-2) was the winner.

Pitt starter Aidan Coleman (3-3) took the loss after allowing five runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Cameron Gill hit a third home run for Wake Forest, a solo shot in the sixth. The Deacons had eight hits.

No. 12 seed Pittsburgh (26-28) will need to defeat top-seeded North Carolina on Thursday to remain alive in pool play. Eighth-seeded Wake Forest (37-19) will play the Tar Heels on Friday.

