Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely due to 'non-football-related' medical condition

Wake Forest will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman indefinitely due to a "non-football-related" medical condition, the school announced Wednesday.

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition," the athletic department said in a statement. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain."

The 23-year-old has 9,266 career passing yards and holds the program's record in touchdown passes with 72.

"In respect for Sam's privacy and in compliance with HIPPA, no additional detail will be shared at this time," the school said.

Hartman released a statement as well.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches."

Hartman led the Demon Deacons to an 11-3 record last season, an ACC Atlantic Division title and a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers. He threw for a school-record 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

"We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime, Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.

The Demon Deacons are considered among the top contenders for the ACC title this season behind preseason favorite Clemson. They open in three weeks, hosting VMI on Sept. 1.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest star QB, out with non-football-related issue