Wake Forest lined up for a field goal... without a kicker
After its offense stalled at the Notre Dame 20-yard line, Wake Forest looked to take a 3-0 lead with a field goal try.
But there was a problem.
As the Demon Deacons lined up for a 38-yard field goal, kicker Nick Sciba was nowhere to be found. Sciba was still on the sideline practicing while holder Dom Maggio was left looking around wondering what was going on.
Sciba then had to run out on the field with the play clock ticking down. The Demon Deacons got the snap off with plenty of time, but Sciba clanked the field goal off the upright.
Sciba would connect on his next two field goal tries of the first half. And for the record: he was ready for those.
