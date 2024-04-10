Wake Forest LB Jacob Roberts visits Panthers on Tuesday

Could a local linebacker continue his inspiring path through football in the Carolinas?

Wake Forest University’s Jacob Roberts was present at Bank of America Stadium yesterday afternoon—the same day, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Carolina Panthers held their local pro day.

The #Panthers hosted their local pro day today at Bank of America Stadium, but field work was canceled due to weather, according to the team. https://t.co/uMgGk94Jfl — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 9, 2024

A Charlotte, N.C. native, Roberts was cut from his seventh- and ninth-grade football teams growing up. But he persisted, eventually helping lead Mallard Creek High School to a state title and landing an offer from nearby North Carolina A&T State University.

Following three years there as an Aggie, Roberts entered the transfer portal and landed at Wake Forest in 2023—where he recorded 83 total tackles (10 for a loss) 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 12 games. Roberts, in a piece from Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com a few weeks back, described why he became a Demon Deacon.

“Growing up in Charlotte, there aren’t any Power 5s in the area. So, this is the closest one to growing up,” he said. “You always see Wake, you see (NC) State, (North) Carolina and Duke. So, growing up, you’re going to like one of those teams in North Carolina. Mine was Wake Forest.”

Well, his new team could be another one in the area.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire