Wake Forest jars Pitt on touchdown pass with 7 seconds left

Wake Forest was playing a third-string quarterback due to injuries against Pitt in an ACC game on Saturday.

Santino Mariucci faced a deficit as time was running out on his Demon Deacons.

The third-stringer led a 6-play, 48-yard drive in 33 that culminated in a 15-yard TD pass to Cameron Hite.

The only reception of the game for Hite gave Wake a 21-17 victory that bumped its record to 4-3 and 1-3 in conference.

WAKE FOREST TAKES THE LEAD WITH SEVEN SECONDS LEFT 🚨 @WakeFB pic.twitter.com/CX6bZHG9NI — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 21, 2023

