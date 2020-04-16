Wake Forest guard Brown entering draft and transfer portal

The Associated Press
In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown (23) works against North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal. Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Wake Forest junior Chaundee Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 guard from Orlando, Florida, said he plans to maintain his college eligibility even while going through the draft process.

Brown was Wake Forest's third-leading scorer last season at 12.1 points per game and its second-best rebounder at 6.5 boards per game. He missed eight games due to injury, but had 24 points and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win against highly ranked Duke in late February.

