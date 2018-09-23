Wake Forest fires defensive coordinator after blowout loss to Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) dives over the gaol line for a touchdown against Wake Forest in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Notre Dame’s offensive explosion cost Wake Forest defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel his job. Wake announced Sunday that Sawvel had been fired.

“This was a difficult decision and not a spur of the moment decision,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Sawvel for all his hard work with our football program over the last two years. Coach Sawvel is a very good person and a good football coach.”

No. 8 Notre Dame scored eight touchdowns in a 56-27 win over the Demon Deacons on Saturday. It was the first start for Notre Dame QB Ian Book who threw for 325 yards and two scores and added three rushing touchdowns.

Wake’s statement said the defensive duties would be split between the team’s defensive assistants and analyst Tom Gilmore would be elevated to outside linebackers coach in Sawvel’s place.

Wake Forest, 2-2, has lost two games in a row and the defense has struggled in both. The Deacons lost 41-34 to Boston College in Week 3. Wake is giving up nearly six yards per play and has allowed 457 yards per game through the first four games of the season.

