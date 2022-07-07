Wake Forest Demon Deacons Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview

Wake Forest 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Wake Forest Schedule & Analysis

Sam Hartman, QB Jr.

The 6-1, 208-pound baller earned Second Team All-ACC honors last season. He has completed 58% of his passes for 9,266 yards and 72 touchdowns with 29 picks – and with 727 rushing yards and 16 scores – over the last four seasons.

AT Perry, WR Jr.

Someone had to catch all those passes and make all those big plays from QB Sam Hartman.

The 6-5, 206-pound Perry was hardly the only star receiver, but he was the biggest playmaker averaging over 18 yards per catch with 15 touchdowns and 1,293 yards on his 71 catches.

Rondell Bothroyd, DE Jr.

One of the best all-around returning pass rushers in the ACC, the 6-4, 258-pound, Honorable Mention All-ACC performer made 106 tackles with 9.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles in the last four seasons.

Ryan Smenda, LB Sr.

The 6-2, 237-pound senior made 238 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss with an interception, four forced fumbles, and five broken up passes in four seasons.

Eldrick Robinson, LB Soph.

The 6-0, 210-pound former Georgia Southern star was a Third Team All-Sun Belt defender making 74 stops with 5.5 tackles for loss and two picks last season.

Sean Maginn, OG Sr.

A longtime starter on the Wake Forest line, the 6-3, 298-pound senior was a Third Team All-ACC blocker last season with the versatility to work at guard or center.

Jasheen Davis, DE Soph.

One of the team’s best freshman defensive ends last season, the 6-3, 253-pounder made 34 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble.

Justice Ellison, RB Soph.

The team’s second-leading rusher, he’s 5-10, 204 pounds, and ran for 541 yards averaging over five yards per pop with seven scores. He also caught seven passes for 37 yards and a score.

Michael Jurgens, C Jr.

An Honorable Mention All-ACC center, the 6-4, 298-pounder is going into his second season at the position.

Loic Ngassam Nya, OG, Sr.

The 6-3, 303-pound veteran guard earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors working on both sides last season. He’ll likely lock in on the right side this season, but he could move to the left.

