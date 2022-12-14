Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes plans to visit Texas this weekend

Texas Athletics could use some good news in light of Monday’s events. They might have found just the news they need in Gavin Holmes’ visit.

The Wake Forest transfer plans to take a look at the Forty Acres this weekend after playing cornerback for the Demon Deacons for three seasons. As early as 2020, Holmes saw the field as a starter.

The following two seasons saw the cornerback become a key contributor to Wake Forest’s on field success. In the team’s 11-3 campaign last season, Holmes played in 13 games compiling 19 tackles and an interception. He stayed active this year with 24 tackles and nine pass breakups.

The departure of D’Shawn Jamison to the NFL leaves a void at cornerback despite the talent the team already possesses at the position. Passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph turned a veteran portal presence into an impact starter last year with Ryan Watts. Whether they plan to do so again is worth monitoring leading into 2023.

