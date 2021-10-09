Wake Forest 6-0 after overtime win at Syracuse
Wake Forest benefited from an awful delay of game penalty by Syracuse late in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons then bounced the Orange in overtime on Saturday, 40-37, at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse had closed within 34-33 on a TD pass with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Chaos then occurred as the Orange tried to decide whether to go for the tie with a PAT or attempt a 2-points conversion.
When Coach Dino Babers’ offense finally got set, the play clock ran out. After a 5-yard penalty, Syracuse had to settle for the PAT, a 34-34 tie and overtime.
The Orange got the ball first and kicked a field goal.
However, the ACC-leading Demon Deacons made sure they stayed unbeaten as Sam Hartman hit A.T. Perry from 22 yards for the game-winning score.
Hartman completed 19 passes for 330 yards and 3 TDs in the victory.
Perry caught 3 passes, all for touchdowns, and 137 yards.
The Demon Deacons are 6-0 for the first time since 1944.