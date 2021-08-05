Wake County man survived COVID-19, then came the medical bills
The initial itemized list of services shows his treatment just from July to August 2020 added up to nearly $900,000. After insurance adjustments, $264,000 remained.
"I would never tell another human being what to do with their body."
With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 infections, health officials warn the threat of the contagious variant is ‘serious’ as infected patients crowd hospital beds in hard-hit regions.
As employers, states and restaurants begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, here is what you can do if you've lost your vaccine card.
Appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is facing a cycle of new variants that are able to evade the current vaccines if the country does not get community spread of the Delta variant under control. “That will happen, George, if we […]
Biles and Osaka made decisions that were best for them and not their careers, something Black women have struggled to do for decades.
Bryson DeChambeau is called “The Scientist“ but that does not mean he follows the officials in the white coats. The American admitted yesterday that he has declined to take the vaccine and remains unsure despite seeing his Olympic dream crushed by contracting coronavirus.
“He kept saying no [to the vaccine] because he was scared. He said, ‘I’m going to die … I’m going to make you a widow at 60 years old.’ And he did”
Moderna CEO says WHO booster moratorium is out of his hands.
Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'
Our vulnerability to delta-driven COVID outbreaks is a competitive disadvantage given that other industrialized nations have higher vaccination rates.
Doctor fears rise in cases coinciding with schools reopening could cause large outbreaks among minors
Rep. Mark Samsel is set to appear in court later this month.
The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.
Florida reported 16,935 new COVID cases, 140 deaths and more than 12,000 people hospitalized in the state as of Tuesday, the third day in a row of record-breaking COVID hospitalizations as Florida hospitals temporarily suspend elective surgeries to conserve staff and make room for infected patients, the majority of them younger and unvaccinated.
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’
As of July 29, almost 4.2 million children have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, data shows. The latest COVID-19 updates.
Vaccinated adults are nearly twice as likely to worry that new variants like delta will worsen the pandemic nationally and locally, a new poll shows.