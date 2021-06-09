Wake Up Call from pumped up Boston Bruins fan
Wednesday's Wake Up Call comes from an overly-excited Boston Bruins fan.
Leonard showed he can be the most devastating player in the West, and the dream of seeing the Kevin Durant matchup that was deferred two years ago can still come to fruition, although plenty has to occur for that to happen.
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has been removed from office for 30 days by the organisation's ethics commission, it said on Sunday, only a week before Brazil is due to host the Copa America. Brazilian news reports said Rogerio Caboclo was accused of sexually harassing an employee. The CBF gave few details.
Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.
New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne said she is relishing the experience of being a fan favourite at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco and vowed to do everything possible to return next year. The 17-year-old amateur heads into Sunday's final day tied third alongside South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun after carding a 72 in the third round to go three-under for the tournament and four shots behind leader Lexi Thompson. Ganne, who became the talk of the tournament after taking a share of the lead on the opening day and receiving encouragement from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Twitter, said engaging with fans was one of the highlights of her tournament.
"I mean, if he keeps talking about me, that's great for the PIP Fund.”
Eleven former French Open junior champions began in the women's draw this year and three of them have reached the last 16. None of that list which includes the likes of Elina Svitolina and Belina Bencic, have gone on to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup, nor any Grand Slam title for that matter. But in reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros on her second main draw appearance, American 17-year-old Coco Gauff is offering further evidence that she can emulate the likes of Simona Halep and Justine Henin and convert a junior title into one of the game's four big prizes.
England is looking for its first major tournament win since 1966 and is the No. 2 favorite.
Coaches from at least four teams could be isolated from players after next week.
Both teams won their first-round series in six games. And Phoenix is expected to move on into the Western Conference finals.
Even with a big 2, the Nets are still pretty good.
The Clippers advanced to play the Jazz after beating the Mavericks in seven games.
Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.
Roger Federer doesn't want to push himself too much following two knee surgeries.
It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.
The 19-year-old golf champ Yuka Saso from the Philippines captured Rory McIlroy's attention on Sunday as she won a thrilling playoff to claim her maiden, major crown.
Simone Biles again showed her quality, outclassing the field at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday to claim a record seventh all-around national title and make her selection to the Tokyo Olympic team a mere formality. But who will get the other coveted spots on the U.S. squad will remain unanswered until the June 24-27 U.S. Olympic Trials, with several gymnasts putting down markers with strong results over the weekend at the Fort Worth meet. Biles was the winner of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and will be targeting the same haul or more in Tokyo.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 06/08/2021
Newton reportedly suffered the injury when his hand collided with a helmet.
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
More than a quarter of Sunday‘s field for the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway has never turned a lap in a Cup Series car around the 2.52-mile road course in California. There are 37 drivers entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and 10 will be […]