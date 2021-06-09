Wake Up Call from pumped up Boston Bruins fan

Reuters

New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne said she is relishing the experience of being a fan favourite at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco and vowed to do everything possible to return next year. The 17-year-old amateur heads into Sunday's final day tied third alongside South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun after carding a 72 in the third round to go three-under for the tournament and four shots behind leader Lexi Thompson. Ganne, who became the talk of the tournament after taking a share of the lead on the opening day and receiving encouragement from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Twitter, said engaging with fans was one of the highlights of her tournament.