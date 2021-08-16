Wake up call: Pride Sports Boston

A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
Photos seem to confirm that USWNT's Kristie Mewis and Aussie Sam Kerr are romantically involved. ⚽️
Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
The Seahawks are at the end of their rope in the Jamal Adams negotiations. More than a week after making reportedly a final offer to the fifth-year safety and with no plans to budge, a league source tells PFT that the team is truly done negotiating with Adams. They believe they’re made a fair and [more]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Athlon Sports recently had Big Ten coaches anonymously preview the season. Here is what they said about Wisconsin:
All five first-round rookie quarterbacks saw the field in Week 1 of the preseason. How did Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance do?
Some in the paddock wondered whether NASCAR and IMS would finish the 200-mile experiment that went horribly wrong in the closing laps.
With the Jags set to make some roster cuts on Tuesday, Tim Tebow certainly didn't have the type of Week 1 preseason performance many were hoping for.
A new era was ushered in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR Cup Series' first race on the road course.
Ryann O'Toole captured her first LPGA title on Sunday at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour with a three-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open.
If he knew he had been penalized, Chase Briscoe said he would have backed off before knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart at Indy.
Payton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas looking to take advantage of the opportunity to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. The second-year point guard was one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas before leaving the team due to a prior family engagement. Pritchard may be in line for a more prominent role in Boston's backcourt that includes Marcus Smart at point guard.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis about Chase Briscoe turning Denny Hamlin in the final laps.