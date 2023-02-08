In the wake of Brian Flores’ hire, the Vikings nab a physical corner in the latest mock draft.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they had signed Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. This was just step one in revamping one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season under Ed Donatell.

Another step to rebuilding this defense is adding new players. On Tuesday, Lance Zierlinen released his latest mock draft on NFL.com, in which he had the Vikings taking Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

“Ringo comes with great size (6-2, 210) and a championship pedigree. He’s strong and physical, and should be an upgrade at the position for the Vikings.”

There is no doubt that the Vikings need to add cornerback help. Adding Ringo, would instantly help out this corner room and fit the mold of a strong, physical corner who can play outside in Flores’ defense. There is still a lot of time between now and the NFL Draft, but with this Flores hire, expect to see a lot more defensive players mocked by the Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire