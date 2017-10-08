Waiver Wired: Early Additions

There’s some educated guesswork and some patience involved in the first week of the season. Lines will change, players can start slowly and others can look like they are invincible. You just have to identify the type of player you are looking for and act appropriately. Whether you are seeking a short-term fix or a long-term answer the first edition of Waiver Wired for 2017-18 has you covered.

Consider Jakub Vrana as a bonus pick this week. He has eligibility at LW and RW and his ownership on Yahoo has already jumped to a 41%. If he’s available in your league then he is worth adding. He is playing on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, who has been red hot to start the year, and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Vrana has chipped in three assists in the first two games.

Brayden Point (TBL) - C, RW - Owned in 30% of Yahoo leagues

Point was a popular sleeper candidate just before the start of the season because it looked like he could start on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. However, coach Jon Cooper decided to move Point back to center and have him play on the second unit between Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde. The lineup choice has been brilliant in the early going, as Point has two goals and five points after two contests. Palat and Point have been leaned on for 19-plus minutes of average playing time per game and they could be a dangerous duo all year long.

David Krejci (BOS) - Owned in 29% of Yahoo leagues