Waiver Wired: Early Additions
There’s some educated guesswork and some patience involved in the first week of the season. Lines will change, players can start slowly and others can look like they are invincible. You just have to identify the type of player you are looking for and act appropriately. Whether you are seeking a short-term fix or a long-term answer the first edition of Waiver Wired for 2017-18 has you covered.
Consider Jakub Vrana as a bonus pick this week. He has eligibility at LW and RW and his ownership on Yahoo has already jumped to a 41%. If he’s available in your league then he is worth adding. He is playing on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, who has been red hot to start the year, and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Vrana has chipped in three assists in the first two games.
Brayden Point (TBL) - C, RW - Owned in 30% of Yahoo leagues
Point was a popular sleeper candidate just before the start of the season because it looked like he could start on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. However, coach Jon Cooper decided to move Point back to center and have him play on the second unit between Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde. The lineup choice has been brilliant in the early going, as Point has two goals and five points after two contests. Palat and Point have been leaned on for 19-plus minutes of average playing time per game and they could be a dangerous duo all year long.
David Krejci (BOS) - Owned in 29% of Yahoo leagues
Krejci’s ownership is uncharacteristically low right now, which is all the more surprising considering he produced three assists, two shots and a power-play point in Boston’s season opener. The veteran center has been showing Bruins rookies Jake DeBrusk (one goal, one assist) and Anders Bjork (one assist) the ropes. Krejci will also probably continue to see action alongside dynamic winger David Pastrnak this year. He had 23 goals and 54 points in 82 games last season and could return to the 60-point plateau with the increased talent around him.
Ryan Hartman (CHI) - LW - Owned in 26% of Yahoo leagues
Hartman was looking to contribute more on the scoresheet this season and he has enjoyed a great start, while playing alongside Patrick Kane. Hartman has collected one goal and five assists in two games. He also has a plus-5 rating and four shots. Hartman tallied 19 goals and 31 points in his first full NHL campaign last year. He clearly has scoring potential and having Kane as a linemate could take him to new heights offensively this season.
Vladislav Namestnikov (TBL) - C, LW - Owned in 18% of Yahoo leagues
Namestnikov claimed the coveted spot on the first line alongside Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov for the beginning of the 2017-18 season. He has not disappointed with two goals and one assist in two contests. Namestnikov was skating on Tampa Bay’s top line last year as well, but he had trouble with consistency. Still, his strong start to 2017-18 is encouraging and he's worth taking a chance on at this time.
Paul Stastny (STL) - C - Owned in 14% of Yahoo leagues
The Blues have not been slowed at all despite suffering key injuries during training camp. Stastny has been centering the top line between Vladimir Tarasenko and Vladimir Sobotka. He has picked up one goal and two assists in the first two games of the year. Stastny has had health issues over the last two seasons, but he has 60-point potential in 2017-18 if he stays in the lineup. Sobotka is another option worth looking at. He is owned in just 9% of Yahoo leagues and already has three assists along with seven hits.
Will Butcher (NJD) - D - Owned in 13% of Yahoo leagues
Butcher registered three assists in his NHL debut Saturday afternoon against Colorado. He logged just 12:45 of ice time in the contest and didn’t add any peripherals, but all of his points came on the power play. Butcher should be on your radar right now because there is some potential there for an offensive showing similar to what we've seen in the past from young blueliners like Zach Werenski or Shayne Gostisbehere.
Sean Couturier (PHI) - C- Owned in 8% of Yahoo leagues
Couturier has been on the cusp of cracking the 40-point mark for the last four seasons and this could finally be the year that he breaks out offensively. He has contributed one goal and two assists in the Flyers’ first three games, while centering the top line between Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek. It’s unclear how long the experiment of Giroux at left wing will last, but for now Couturier is playing in a great situation between two dangerous offensive threats. He also has a team-high 10 shots and a plus-5 rating.
Bryan Rust (PIT) - RW - Owned in 5% of Yahoo leagues
Rust has rubbed shoulders with Pittsburgh’s best players at the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He skated alongside Evgeni Malkin in the first game and now he is playing with Sidney Crosby. Rust has contributed four assists in three matches so far. He has mostly been a complimentary player during his time with the Penguins, but if he plays regularly in the team’s top-six forward group then there’s a chance he could explode offensively like Conor Sheary did last year.
Martin Frk (DET) - RW - Owned in 2% of Yahoo leagues
Frk was fighting for a roster spot at training camp and now he’s played a key role in Detroit’s 2-0 start to the 2017-18 season. He has potted two goals on five shots and has one assist, while skating on the second line with Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha. Frk is armed with a great shot, which helped him score 27 goals in each of the last two campaigns at the AHL level, and he’s getting a chance to use it on the power play. If Mantha, who is owned in 30% of Yahoo leagues, is available then he is worth pursuing as well. Frk's line could provide the Red Wings with some much-needed secondary scoring this year.
Nate Schmidt (VGK) - D - Owned in 2% of Yahoo leagues
Schmidt has averaged 20:38 of ice time through two games with the Golden Knights. He has registered one goal, two assists, four shots and six blocks over that span. It’s still early but Schmidt is shaping up to be a key contributor for Vegas’ expansion team this campaign. He had 22 points in 60 games last season with Washington, while occupying a smaller role.