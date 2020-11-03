Waiver Wire, Week 9: Add DeeJay Dallas, Harris

Welcome to the Week 9 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2020 season. We should expect nothing less than another tricky run on waivers since a number of the players we're fighting for are still waiting for those ahead of them to be ruled out (or deemed healthy). Some could also be shipped away by Tuesday's 4p ET trade deadline, vacating a wake of opportunity behind them. We'll do our best to navigate those waters all the while prepping in advance with a few suggested stashes for Week 10.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: -

RB: Adrian Peterson, Devin Singletary, Mark Ingram

WR: T.Y. Hilton

TE: Tyler Higbee, Zach Ertz

Adrian Peterson’s role has progressively dwindled in every game since Detroit’s Week 5 bye, seeing his touches (16 < 12 < 6) and snaps (27 < 19 < 12) plummet to season-low marks in his last start against the Colts. Snail mailing his way to 2.92 yards per carry over his last five games, Peterson can (finally) be cut loose so that fantasy players can move on to greener pastures...If it weren’t already clear that T.Y. Hilton (groin) will bring nothing to the table in 2020, Sunday’s injury-marred two-catch performance shone the light on how expendable he truly is...Tyler Higbee finished with two catches (and 14 yards) in a game Jared Goff dropped back and attempted 61 passes. There is no need to waste a roster spot on him over Los Angeles' bye.

Overall Top 5

1. DeeJay Dallas

2. Gus Edwards

3. Damien Harris

4. Corey Davis

5. JaMycal Hasty

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in Week 9. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Quarterbacks

1. Kirk Cousins

2. Kyle Allen

3. Nick Mullens

Running Backs

Chase Edmonds rostered in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

Zack Moss rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 4 add if available.

1. DeeJay Dallas

2. Gus Edwards

3. Damien Harris

4. JaMycal Hasty

5. Tyler Ervin

6. Jordan Wilkins

7. Nyheim Hines

8. Troymaine Pope

9. Malcolm Brown

10. Cam Akers

Wide Receivers

Marvin Jones rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 3 add if available.

1. Corey Davis

2. Jalen Reagor

3. Allen Lazard

4. Henry Ruggs

5. Nelson Agholor

6. Jakobi Meyers

7. Denzel Mims

8. Anthony Miller

9. Quintez Cephus

10. Russell Gage

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Logan Thomas

2. Jordan Reed

3. Ross Dwelley

4. Dalton Schultz

5. Trey Burton

6. Austin Hooper

Defense/Special Teams

1. Washington Football Team

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Green Bay Packers

Kickers

1. Zane Gonzalez

2. Daniel Carlson

3. Tyler Bass

QUARTERBACKS

1. Kirk Cousins, Vikings — Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo Leagues (Suggested 1-2% FAAB Bid)

It’s admittedly a harsh streaming week, pole vaulting Cousins to the top of the list since the Vikings at the very least are implied to score the fourth-most points (28.5) of Sunday's slate. Detroit's offense obviously needs to do its part in order for Cousins to feel the heat and eclipse last week's 14-attempt blueprint, but that is something Matthew Stafford should be able to accomplish since Minnesota has leaked the fourth-most fantasy points per game to enemy signal-callers. Note that Cousins completed 48-of-64 passes (75%) for five touchdowns and zero picks in two games against the Lions last year.



Story continues

2. Kyle Allen, Washington — Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

While New York's front-seven remains underrated in bottling opposing running backs to just 3.86 YPC, its secondary, No. 27 in Football Outsiders' pass DVOA metric, has been torched for a top-10 mark in passing yards per game (252.8). Allen also finished as the QB16 and QB18 in two full starts prior to Washington's bye.



3. Nick Mullens, 49ers — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1-2%)

Mullens is a dicey proposition off the bench but is engineering the hosting offense in Week 8's sixth-highest implied total (52) on the market. Fingers crossed his performance against Green Bay resembles his play against the Giants (341/1/0) and Seahawks (238/2/0) and not that of Week 4 against Philly (200/1/2).



Watch List: Jake Luton, Jared Goff

RUNNING BACKS

1. DeeJay Dallas, Seahawks – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 20-25% FAAB Bid)

Fantasy players can again expect Dallas’ outlook to go down to the wire as Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is currently battling a soft tissue injury that’s apparently “hard to come back from” and Chris Carson (foot) won’t do anything until Friday. Those that let this same situation play out for Dallas last week were eventually rewarded with the overall RB3 who handled 18 of the team's 19 backfield carries and, more importantly, five touches inside the 10-yard line. Dallas is a confident RB2 if Travis Homer (knee) gets healthy overnight and a top-10 option at his position if Homer stays nothing more than an emergency back.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Gus Edwards, Ravens – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Mark Ingram’s dwindling ankle injury has since rode up and become a “slight high-ankle” one, potentially allowing J.K. Dobbins and Edwards to split touches for another game. Dobbins out-snapped Edwards 54 to 26 on Sunday, but that margin is slightly exaggerated since Edwards actually exited for a brief stint with a tweaked knee. Assuming full health for both against the Colts, Dobbins again projects to lead Baltimore in touches while Edwards carves out his own production on early downs and near the goal line. There’s no wrong answer between the two as long as Ingram is ruled out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues if Mark Ingram (ankle) is ruled out



3. Damien Harris, Patriots – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

It’s abundantly clear that OC Josh McDaniels has already pigeonholed Harris as an up-the-middle grinder since the second-year runner has totaled two targets and 14 routes through four games. The good news is that there’s no need to complain about Harris’ troubling role in this spot since the Patriots, currently listed as -7.5 point road favorites over the Jets, will do what they do best and continue riding the league’s third-highest run play rate with an in-game lead. Note that Quinnen Williams’ (hamstring) status for Monday night is also currently “up in the air.”

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. JaMycal Hasty, 49ers – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues (15-20%)

It took three injuries atop San Francisco’s depth chart to get here, but the path has finally been cleared for Hasty to lead this backfield in touches. Jerick McKinnon will continue to be deployed on passing downs — he ran 22 routes to Hasty’s 13 Sunday — but “resting” him apparently entails letting anyone else churn out carries against opposing front-sevens. McKinnon still offers RB3/FLEX value as one of the Niners’ two available running backs, but it’s Hasty who suddenly has the higher floor until either Tevin Coleman (knee) or Raheem Mostert (ankle) return — which makes the rookie the better long-term buy over the three waiver options listed above.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Tyler Ervin, Packers – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

This situation will sort itself out in the next 48 hours, but by then it could be too late for fantasy players to take advantage of. As it stands, Aaron Jones (calf) is unlikely to turn around for Thursday while A.J. Dillon (COVID) is out indefinitely and Jamaal Williams (close contact) could be eyeing a five-day window before being cleared. If Williams is in fact out of the picture, the Packers would only have Tyler Ervin and 2019 sixth-rounder Dexter Williams (5’11/212) available against San Francisco. The latter profiles as a workhorse on tape, but it’s clearly an issue that he didn’t log a single offensive snap sans Jones the past two weeks. Ervin, Green Bay’s third-down back, at the very least offers a high floor even if the coaching staff surprisingly leans on Dexter on the ground. I would start Ervin over frustrating players like Ezekiel Elliott, Devin Singletary, and Melvin Gordon (among others) if Williams is ultimately ruled out. His suggested bid is still lower than Jordan Wilkins' and Nyheim Hines' (see below) since Ervin would be nothing more than a one-week flier.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Jamaal Williams (close contact) is ruled out



6. Jordan Wilkins, Colts – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

7. Nyheim Hines, Colts – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Jonathan Taylor experienced “a little bit of” an ankle injury against the Lions, which allowed Wilkins to lead Indy’s backfield in both snaps (39, 51%) and touches (21). Hines finished as fantasy’s overall RB5 due to 29- and 22-yard receiving scores, but chasing Wilkins’ +13 touch margin over Hines’ final tally is more bankable than trying to project another handful of long six-point plays. Like Hasty and McKinnon, both players are worth rostering for their respective roles.

Recommendation: Wilkins should be rostered in 12-team standard leagues; Hines in 12-team PPR leagues



8. Troymaine Pope, Chargers – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Best guess on Pope’s surprising usage — 25-of-87 snaps, 10 carries, backfield-high seven targets — is that coach Anthony Lynn decided Pope is the better option over Joshua Kelley (7/32) for the Chargers’ newfound approach in throwing the ball at the league’s fifth-highest rate on early downs in the first half the past two weeks. The likeliest outcome is that fantasy players will simply get it wrong again as this situation without Austin Ekeler (hamstring) has obviously become one of fantasy's severe headaches.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



9. Malcolm Brown, Rams – Rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

10. Cam Akers, Rams – Rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Darrell Henderson (thigh) exited after 18 snaps on Sunday, allowing Malcolm Brown to finish the game with 57 snaps to Cam Akers’ 20. It’s possible Henderson comes back healthy after the bye, but we should prepare as if this backfield will suddenly be down to just two players. Couple Brown and Akers (in that exact order) together at No. 3 on this list if looking to prioritize beyond Week 9. I would also stash either over Pope if you don’t intend on using the latter this week.

Recommendation: Both should be stashed in 12-team leagues



Watch List: Dexter Williams, La'Mical Perine, Tony Pollard, Duke Johnson, Wayne Gallman

Deep Cuts: Rashaad Penny, Devontae Booker

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Corey Davis, Titans — Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12-15% FAAB Bid)

Davis has quietly out-targeted A.J. Brown 28-23 (including 10 in back-to-back games) in the three full starts the two have made together this year. Chicago has limited opposing wideouts to the third-fewest fantasy points per game, but Davis’ target floor — team-high 29.2% to Brown’s 23.5% in those three bouts — makes him the safest short-term pickup at his position.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Jalen Reagor, Eagles – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (12-15%)

Treat Reagor as the long-term priority over Davis if looking for an option beyond Week 9. Fantasy players should still have confidence in the rookie's performance from Sunday night since he finished with six targets to Travis Fulgham’s team-high amount (7), all the while seeing a receiver-high two end zone targets. Reagor trailed Greg Ward in snaps (59 to 46) and routes run (36 to 26) but that shouldn’t be the case after an extended break.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Allen Lazard, Packers – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

I personally wouldn’t start Lazard immediately if he’s activated from injured reserve on Thursday, but fantasy players should still try and find a bench spot for him in order to get ahead of his health. Friendly reminder Lazard out-targeted Marquez Valdes-Scantling 12 to 11, simultaneously tying Aaron Jones for team-highs in red zone and end zone looks, in the three games the two played together this year.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Henry Ruggs, Raiders – Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Yes, Ruggs should have had a touchdown ruled in his favor against the Browns. But honing in on the results could blindfold managers to Ruggs’ poor 3.3 targets per game as an improperly used gadget player since returning from injury the past three weeks. Having said that, no wideout on waivers offers the ceiling Ruggs does when/if used correctly down the stretch. He also ran a route on a season-high 90.3% of Derek Carr's dropbacks last week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Nelson Agholor, Raiders – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Sunday’s performance can be glossed over completely since the swirling winds in Cleveland were unkind to anyone with an average depth of target over 4.0 yards downfield (and Daniel Carlson).

At the end of the day, Agholor still leads the Raiders with two end zone targets over his last three games. His 18.9% target share from Carr in that span trails only Darren Waller’s (25.8%).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Meyers has recorded 16 targets since coming off the bench in Week 7, finishing Sunday with the third-highest target share (43%) of any receiver across the league. Monday night is a clear high-floor spot against a Jets secondary that’s allowed the seventh-most raw fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be stashed in 12-team leagues



7. Denzel Mims, Jets – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Mims saw two targets in the first quarter and only one over the next 45 minutes against the Chiefs, but don’t let that fool you: he still ran a route on 100% of Sam Darnold’s dropbacks. We should expect Joe Flacco to focus on his boundary receiver down the field, as he did with Jeff Smith and Breshad Perriman for a combined 23 targets in Weeks 5 and 6, rather than plugging away at the slot as long as Jamison Crowder (groin) remains sidelined Monday. Crowder’s talent and role would earn him a team-high share of targets against New England if cleared.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



8. Anthony Miller, Bears – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Miller experienced a slight role change on Sunday, recording season-highs in snaps (76%) and targets (11, 26.8%) on Chicago’s increased rate of 11 personnel. Miller also ran a route on a season-high 85% of Nick Foles’ dropbacks, suddenly offering a higher floor than what he previously did despite being matched up against new Titans slot corner Desmond King Sunday.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues as a bye-week filler



9. Quintez Cephus, Lions – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Every day feels like a year in 2020, but we’re actually only six weeks removed from Cephus accruing an 18% target share and team-high in air yards (151) in place of Kenny Golladay (hip, week-to-week) through Detroit’s first two games. Last week’s receiving usage can be ignored since Cephus was healthy scratched and thus unavailable to come off the bench. Only the Seahawks have allowed more fantasy points per game (36.4) to enemy wideouts than Minnesota (32.7).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



10. Russell Gage, Falcons – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

No receiver became Calvin Ridley-lite as the team’s 1B option whenever Julio Jones was injured, but the latter has consistently elevated Atlanta’s ancillary options in the handful of games he’s been at full strength. Sprinkling the minimum on Gage in case Ridley (ankle) sits against the Broncos is a wager on 6-8 shallow targets that could help avoid any eggs in your lineup.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



Watch List: Kendrick Bourne, Michael Pittman, Sterling Shepard, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Curtis Samuel

Deep Leagues: Auden Tate, Marcus Johnson, Demarcus Robinson

TIGHT ENDS

1. Logan Thomas, Washington — Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12-15% FAAB Bid)

Hello darkness, my old friend…

In all seriousness, Pro Football Focus has charted seven of Thomas’ eight targets from Kyle Allen as ‘catchable’ in Washington’s past two games, whereas Dwayne Haskins’ nightmarish inaccuracy through the first month left Thomas with only 14-of-26 catchable targets (and pain). With Allen under center, Thomas is arguably a low-end TE1 (and terrific long-term replacement for George Kittle) the rest of the way.



2. Jordan Reed, 49ers — Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

3. Ross Dwelley, 49ers — Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

The good news is the 49ers’ inline options are an either-or situation since Reed would start as the de facto tight end if activated from injured reserve. Even if coach Kyle Shanahan caps the veteran’s snaps, Reed railroaded a team-high 30% target share and two touchdowns on only 20 routes in his first start for Kittle (foot) in Week 2, being asked to stay in and pass-block for only one snap all afternoon. Dwelley, who played 81% of San Francisco’s snaps in place of Reed in Week 3 (and scored a touchdown off the bench Sunday), would be the team's every-down option Thursday if Reed isn’t cleared in time for kick-off.



4. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

NBC’s newest sitcom, The Ben DiNucci Experiment, went exactly as expected, seeing the seventh-round rookie average 4.5 yards per attempt on empty side-armed targets just to keep upright. That quick-hitting gameplan, which helped Schultz find eight targets and a 21% target share, won’t change in Week 9 as DiNucci again runs for his life against Pittsburgh.



5. Trey Burton, Colts — Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Indy's margin of tight end routes drew closer on Sunday as Burton was merely asked to run 15 to Jack Doyle’s 14 and, surprisingly, Mo Alie-Cox’s 10. Burton still ‘got there’ with his second rushing score from the Wildcat in as many games, but that clearly isn’t something fantasy players should chase weekly. He’s a viable streamer, albeit the worst option among this group, for Week 9.



6. Austin Hooper, Browns — Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper will “definitely” be back following the bye week, making the latter the premier stash if afforded the extra roster space. Even if David Njoku remains on the team’s roster after 4p ET, Hooper garnered a 22% target share in each of his last three games before going under the knife.



Looking Ahead: Will Dissly, Irv Smith, Jace Sternberger

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Washington Football Team – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Daniel Jones.

(You’re welcome for the hard-hitting analysis.)



2. Tennessee Titans – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

Defenses opposite Nick Foles have recorded three top-eight finishes in Chicago’s last five games. It’s worrisome that Tennessee’s pass rush failed to notch a single sack across from Cincinnati’s banged up O-line Sunday, but the Titans at least return home for Week 9.



3. Arizona Cardinals – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

Tua Tagovailoa earned PFF’s fourth-lowest passing grade among 29 qualifiers in his debut, completing 12-of-22 passes for a miserable 4.2 YPA. The Cardinals’ defense arguably has a higher floor than Tennessee’s in this spot.



4. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

Nick Mullens was shockingly accurate in his mop-up performance against Seattle but remains just a few weeks removed from getting benched for C.J. Beathard following three turnovers (including two interceptions) against the Eagles. That same outcome is plausible Thursday night.



Watch List: Prioritizing Green Bay this week will allow fantasy players to start them a second time in Week 10 against Jake Luton and the Jaguars.

KICKERS

1. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

I’m assuming Gonzalez is widely available since it’s impractical to roster two kickers during a bye. He successfully sunk three 40-plus yard tries for a whopping 16 fantasy points before the Cardinals went on break.



2. Daniel Carlson, Raiders – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

Carlson’s 10 fantasy points against Cleveland, while respectable, would have been even higher had the wind not violently swatted away his first try. Either way, Carlson has now scored double-digit fantasy points in 5-of-7 games.



3. Tyler Bass, Bills – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Seahawks have permitted the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this year. It only helps that the Bills are involved in a matchup that Vegas projects with the week’s highest implied total (54).