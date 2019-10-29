Waiver Wire: Week 9

Welcome to the Week 9 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2019 season. Whether you’re looking for a starting caliber running back, immediate WR3, a fill-in tight end to confidently start the rest of the season or nothing more than a streaming defense for Sunday, the waiver wire this week has you covered. We’ll additionally set our sights on substitutes for Kenyan Drake (traded) and other players that could be traded by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, all the while directing our FAAB towards James Conner’s (shoulder) likely beneficiary. Friendly reminder Sunday sees the Bengals, Falcons, Rams and Saints hit their bye while the Texans and Jaguars suit up for an early morning London game.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended adds are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list contains in-depth notes on players who are worthy of roster spots if possible, and deep cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Ty Johnson, Chase Edmonds, Tarik Cohen, Duke Johnson, Kerryon Johnson

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Brandin Cooks

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Delanie Walker, Vance McDonald

With Chase Edmonds out for “a few weeks,” chances are David Johnson (ankle) beats him back to the field, ensuring the former direct handcuff works from a three-headed committee behind Kenyan Drake and Johnson for the rest of the year. The Cardinals also square off against the Niners in two of their next three games prior to going on bye, making it feasible Edmonds sits until Arizona returns in Week 13 against the Rams. Damien Williams was well on his way to headlining for the second straight week before LeSean McCoy opened the door for a backfield controversy. McCoy actually out-touched Williams 13 to 0 heading into the fourth quarter Sunday night but was promptly removed after capping off the first 45 minutes with a drive-ending fumble. Williams out-touched McCoy 7 to 0 (and was removed from this list) from that point forward. Odds are you spent an inordinate amount of FAAB if you’re among those unfortunate enough to have claimed Ty Johnson, but there’s clearly no need to hang on for any longer after he ceded all goal line work to Tra Carson and ran 15 routes to J.D. McKissic’s comparable 14. Even Paul Perkins got involved, handling three carries on six snaps. Larry Fitzgerald began the year with back-to-back 100-yard performances but has since averaged 4.2/38.3 and failed to top 70 yards in six straight games. Hold for Arizona’s cupcake matchup against Tampa Bay’s secondary in Week 10 if you have the roster space. Marquez Valdes-Scantling can also get the boot since he’s worked behind Allen Lazard and Geronimo Allison in both of Green Bay’s contests the past two weeks. Davante Adams’ expected return on Sunday likely shifts Lazard to the opposite sideline over MVS while Allison slides seamlessly into the slot. It's hard to imagine Cooks takes the field or makes an impact over the next nine weeks following his fourth concussion in less than two years.

Overall Top 5

1. Jaylen Samuels

2. Mark Walton

3. Diontae Johnson

4. Zach Pascal

5. Allen Lazard

For those simply looking to roster the best player available regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus the actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I’d prioritize waiver claims in Week 9. Lazard would move ahead of Pascal if Davante Adams (toe) is ruled out for Week 9.



Handcuff Top 5

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Tony Pollard

3. Rashaad Penny

4. Reggie Bonnafon

5. Darrel Williams

For those refusing to stand pat and itching for an end-of-roster stash, the above list was carefully assembled to highlight league-winners in the event the player ahead of them misses any time. Presumed snaps, carries, targets, and the play-calling each are tied to have been factored in. This list could adjust weekly based on current situations. Darrell Henderson qualifies as an Honorable Mention since it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll stick behind Todd Gurley once Malcolm Brown returns from his ankle injury.

Quarterbacks

1. Sam Darnold

2. Derek Carr

3. Mitchell Trubisky

Running Backs

1. Jaylen Samuels

2. Mark Walton

3. Darrell Henderson

Wide Receivers

1. Diontae Johnson

2. Zach Pascal

3. Allen Lazard

4. Danny Amendola

5. A.J. Brown

6. Chris Conley

7. Josh Reynolds

Tight Ends

1. Dallas Goedert

2. Jonnu Smith

3. Darren Fells

4. Noah Fant

Defense/Special Teams

1. Cleveland Browns

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. New York Jets

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Kickers

1. Zane Gonzalez

3. Brett Maher

QUARTERBACKS

1. Sam Darnold, Jets — Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 8% FAAB Bid)

The three top streamers this week include 22-year-old Cole Sear who may lose his best receiving option by mid-afternoon, a quarterback who continuously depends on his tight ends to produce underneath and a former No. 2 overall pick who could get benched at a moment’s notice only two and half years into his career. Having said that, Darnold still makes for a confident plug-and-play starter as even Mason Rudolph reared back and connected for two touchdowns on an average 12.8 air yards per attempt against Miami's pitiful secondary on Monday night. Darnold would drop to No. 3 on this list if Robby Anderson is in fact dealt by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

2. Derek Carr, Raiders — Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (4%)

The solution to Daniel Jones’ poor performance under duress was to simply square off against a Lions Defense struggling to generate any amount of pressure up the middle without Mike Daniels (foot) and Damon Harrison (groin). Now it’s Carr’s turn to benefit with better o-line play and Tyrell Williams running at 100 percent on the outside against a secondary expected to be without No. 1 corner Darius Slay (hamstring). The only thing stopping Carr from ranking as a Top 15 play in this cinch matchup is the likelihood Oakland feeds Josh Jacobs the rock time and time again.

3 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears — Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo Leagues (2%)

A true DFS leap of faith in Week 9, Trubisky has just as good a chance of getting benched in the second half as he does popping off for a three-score afternoon. Even in sacking Josh Allen four times and ranking top-three in both quarterback knockdowns (24) and hits (52) on the year, Philadelphia’s secondary has continued to splurge fantasy points to opposing signal-callers, allowing 6-of-8 faced to achieve a Top 15 finish and 4-of-8 to reach the Top 9. Any semblance of a resurrected rushing floor would do wonders for Trubisky in this matchup.

Watch List: If he can get past Carolina’s stingy defense, Ryan Tannehill squares off against the Chiefs in Week 10…Kyle Allen was given the nod to make his sixth consecutive start for Cam Newton, likely ensuring the latter doesn’t return in Week 10 unless Allen botches this one entirely. Newton is currently rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues but is merely a cross-your-fingers stash since he has yet to return to practice.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues (45%)

Rostering Samuels became even more pressing once James Conner (shoulder) exited Monday night with his fourth different injury of the season. Fourth-round rookie Benny Snell (who’s battling a knee injury at the moment) handled 17 carries prior to Pittsburgh’s bye when Conner limped off the field with a bruised quad in Week 6, but that of course occurred with Samuels sidelined while recovering from a knee scope. With all three healthy in the Steelers’ first five games, Samuels notably out-touched Snell 31 to 6. Even if the rookie were gifted a majority of the team’s early down work in place of Conner, Samuels’ versatility puts him in prime position to outscore Snell on fewer carries. Expect Samuels to return at 100 percent considering he practiced in full ahead of Monday night.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Mark Walton, Dolphins – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (25%)

In his first full game without Kenyan Drake last night, Walton out-carried Kalen Ballage 11 to 3, ultimately turning six targets into three catches for 19 yards and a fumble. There’s still value in rostering a(ny) back shoring up 77.7 percent of his team’s backfield touches, but his workload has its flaws in simply being tied to the worst offense in the league. Opportunity is king, however, and Monday night projects as Walton’s floor moving forward.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

3. Darrell Henderson, Rams – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Henderson quietly out-touched Todd Gurley 13 to 10 in London but expectations need to be tempered moving forward considering 10 of said 13 touches occurred during the team’s final four possessions while up 14. Gurley previously touched the ball on 41.3 percent of his 46 snaps (60.5%) against the Falcons in Week 7 and will continue doing so barring injury. Consider Henderson a league-winning stash worth keeping around as long as he continues working ahead of Malcolm Brown (ankle) following Los Angeles' upcoming bye.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

Watch List: Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber both qualify as every fantasy player’s worst nightmares: too good to cut, too terrible to start and too committee'd to trade. Note that Barber has out-carried Jones 79 to 74 so far this year…Derrius Guice is expected to return in Week 11 for a non-competitive offense as a likely committee back with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. Peterson was inactive the last time Guice was available, but that of course was while Jay Gruden was still atop the hierarchy…Raheem Mostert reared his head for 9/60/1 rushing on 14 snaps with Matt Breida perpetually in and out of San Francisco’s lineup last week. Mostert would morph into a priority pickup if Breida’s surprisingly ruled out for the Niners’ short turnaround against the Cardinals on Thursday…Kalen Ballage was out-touched by Mark Walton 14 to 4 on Monday but still presumably holds Miami’s coveted goal line role when that time comes.

Deep League: If looking to hang your hat on any of Detroit’s four backs, keep in mind it was Tra Carson who led the team in carries (12) and got Detroit’s only rush inside the 20…Brian Hill could earn a larger role moving forward after exploding for a 23-yard touchdown sprint in place of Ito Smith (concussion).

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Diontae Johnson, Steelers – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 25% FAAB Bid)

Johnson’s matched JuJu Smith-Schuster pound-for-pound in Mason Rudolph’s four starts this year, basically mirroring Pittsburgh's star wideout in targets (27), touchdowns (3) and air yards (279 to 275) in said contests. The difference is JuJu’s rostered in 99% of Yahoo leagues whereas his running mate continues to be glossed over at 12%. The Steelers' unquestioned No. 2 receiver for the rest of the season, Johnson warrants WR4/FLEX consideration weekly.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

2. Zach Pascal, Colts – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (15%)

Even with rookie Parris Campbell back in the fold, Pascal was quietly elevated beyond committee status as the clear-cut No. 2 on 59-of-64 offensive snaps (92%) and 34 routes run behind T.Y. Hilton on Sunday; Deon Cain (healthy scratched) was the odd man out. The next closest was slot wideout Chester Rodgers with 23 routes and a single target on 40 snaps. Assuming his newfound role sticks, Pascal should practically come free on waiver wires since he only saw two targets on the surface. Buying low on his previous production — most recently his 6/106/2 outburst against the Texans in Week 7 — in a flowering role also allows fantasy players to beat the pack to the Colts’ upcoming schedule against the Jaguars, Texans, Titans and Buccaneers from Week 10 on.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

3. Allen Lazard, Packers – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues (15%)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison played through game-time tags in Week 7, propelling Lazard to lead Green Bay’s wideouts in snaps (51) and routes run (27). Turns out the injury bug didn’t matter as the second year UDFA again led all of the Pack's receivers across the board in snaps (46), targets (5) and routes run (32) on Sunday night, too. You don’t have to squint to see Lazard sticking on the outside once Davante Adams (toe) returns, allowing Allison to slide back into the slot full-time in three-wide sets. The 23-year-old should be universally rostered if only because he’s become a trusted wideout with an entrenched role for one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

4. Danny Amendola, Lions – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues (5%)

Amendola fought through a ‘questionable’ designation in Week 6 before finishing with a single six-yard catch. Seemingly healthy in his last two games, he’s since averaged a team-high 24 percent target share on 86 percent of Detroit’s slot routes as the team’s cemented No. 3 wideout (per Establish The Run’s Adam Levitan). The Lions’ next two matchups versus the Raiders and Bears pit Amendola in unfriendly slot fights but his floor is undoubtedly higher than Pascal’s if your palate prefers a safety net.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

5. A.J. Brown, Titans – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

Brown’s 39 snaps against the Bucs tied his previous season-high mark. Unfortunately, it didn’t come at the expense of Tajae Sharpe, who’s consistently logged 37.5 percent of the Titans’ offensive snaps over the last month — a role just large enough to cannibalize Corey Davis and Brown’s limited targets in a run-happy attack weekly. You’re still getting a WR4/5 in Brown in the short-term with the hope Sharpe’s role is reduced moving forward. (But as Billy Beane once said: “Hope’s not a great strategy.”)

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

6. Chris Conley, Jaguars – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

With Dede Westbrook (shoulder) banged up over the last two weeks, Conley’s led Jacksonville with 155 air yards on a respectful 21 percent target share. With the Texans potentially down CBs Johnathan Joseph (shoulder, hamstring), Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) on Sunday, there’s no better time to fire up Conley as a confident WR3/4 streamer if Westbrook’s limited or out. Prioritize over both Amendola and Brown if Westbrook’s trending towards inactive.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

7. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Reynolds’ involvement hinges on the length of Brandin Cooks’ concussion symptoms following the latter’s fourth admittance into NFL protocol in less than two years. If still unavailable beyond the Rams' Week 9 bye, reference Reynolds’ eight targets and 3/73/1 on 89 percent of the team's snaps once Cooks exited after a three-snap performance in Wembley Stadium.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Brandin Cooks (concussion) is out

Watch List: DeVante Parker and Preston Williams led Miami with eight and seven targets respectively but watched slot wideouts Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson convert their lone receptions of the evening into touchdowns. The volume will continue to be there for both Parker and Williams moving forward, but they’re more enticing as single-game DFS options than WR3 placeholders…If/When A.J. Green returns following Cincinnati’s Week 9 bye, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson will presumably work in a rotational role across from Tyler Boyd. Educated guess is Tate gets the first go on the outside with Green…Anthony Miller’s quietly averaged a 13 percent target share behind Allen Robinson (26%) in Chicago’s last three games…Emmanuel Sanders’ vacated opportunity was theoretically supposed to fall into the lap of DaeSean Hamilton, but the second-year wideout merely saw a single target on 45-of-73 offensive snaps Sunday…Cole Beasley currently ranks as fantasy’s WR37 in PPR leagues, making it hard to deny his weekly floor any longer. He’s seen at least six targets in 5-of-6 contests with Josh Allen under center…Pats rookie N’Keal Harry is eligible to return this week, but best guess is he’s buried behind Jakobi Meyers, who’s proven himself at every turn with 14/172 this season, for the rest of the year…Ted Ginn’s averaged 11.6 fantasy points in his two games with Drew Brees this season.

Deep Leagues: Russell Gage played 47 snaps (including 33 from the slot) in Atlanta’s first contest sans Mohamed Sanu, finishing second only to Julio Jones in targets (9) and catches (7). Clearly the Falcons’ third receiver moving forward, Gage has value on deeper rosters once Matt Ryan is cleared…Bill O’Brien reportedly told Texans announcers during the week that Keke Coutee was lacking “consistency,” inexplicably leading to DeAndre Carter playing every snap as the team’s third wideout. He caught 1-of-3 targets rocketed his way…Demaryius Thomas would be the direct beneficiary of any trade that sends Robby Anderson packing.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Dallas Goedert, Eagles — Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12% FAAB Bid)

It’s entirely possible DeSean Jackson’s (abdomen) pending return sinks Goedert’s involvement, but that doesn’t change the fact the latter’s ranked as fantasy’s TE9 over the last five weeks, out-scoring Zach Ertz by 0.2 fantasy points (49.6 to 49.4) on 11 fewer targets (34 to 23). Top 12 in both targets and catches among his position during that stretch, Goedert’s floor simultaneously includes a position-winning ceiling that can be started with confidence weekly.

2. Jonnu Smith, Titans — Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Smith played at least 73 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps for the second straight week with Delanie Walker (ankle) still on the mend, unsurprisingly leading the Titans in targets (7), catches (6) and receiving yards (78) against the Bucs. Now having run a route on 36 of Ryan Tannehill’s 68 dropbacks in their last two games together, the question isn’t ‘if’ the third-year specimen can produce in place of Walker but ‘for how long.’ Consider the 24-year-old an unequivocal starter in 10-team leagues until the veteran returns ahead of him.

3. Darren Fells, Texans — Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Another fallout from Keke Coutee’s silent benching was Fells’ season-high run on 90 percent of Houston’s offensive snaps, which ultimately led to the 33-year-old spiking two touchdowns on three targets inside the 20. Having finished October with the most red zone looks (5) at his position, Fells’ sudden uptick in usage makes him a bankable touchdown-dependent TE1 with a week-winning ceiling in every game moving forward.

4. Noah Fant, Broncos — Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues (6%)

The trickle down from Emmanuel Sanders’ departure led to Denver’s No. 20 overall pick recording career-highs in snaps (60, 82%), targets (8) and catches (5) against Indy. The issue is that all of those looks came from Joe Flacco (neck, out), whereas Brandon Allen figures to tank this offense further in his first career start. Fant’s on-field usage should at the very least flirt with every-down status for the rest of the season.

Watch List: Chris Herndon (hamstring) could return in Week 9 but he's still just a speculative addition since he attempted to return last Sunday before being downgraded with a lingering soft tissue injury. He'll presumably be featured in an every-down role over Ryan Griffin when healthy...Assuming Jared Cook (ankle) comes out of the bye healthy, he’ll see extremely friendly back-to-back matchups against the Falcons and Bucs with Drew Brees at 100 percent under center.

Deep Leagues: Ricky Seals-Jones didn’t see a single target against the Patriots in Week 8, but don’t let that fool you. He’s quietly out-snapped Demetrius Harris 77 to 32 in Cleveland’s last two games, running a whopping 51 routes to Harris’ 10 in that stint. RSJ’s targets will again be worth monitoring this Sunday against the Broncos.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Cleveland Browns – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

Brandon Allen’s totaled six touchdowns and 11 picks behind an average 6.7 yards per attempt in 15 preseason appearances. Enough said.

2. Dallas Cowboys – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Daniel Jones reared back and tossed for 322 yards and four scores with ease on Sunday, but it unsurprisingly came against Detroit’s banged up defense that’s created pressure on the third-lowest rate (22.3%) in the league through eight weeks. The Cowboys, on the other hand, rank top-two in pressure rate (37.9%) and return from their bye with Robert Quinn (rib) running at full speed across from recent trade acquisition Michael Bennett. Locking in Dallas guarantees a multi-sack floor.

3. New York Jets – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ryan Fitzpatrick has helped the Dolphins go 2-0 against the spread in back-to-back weeks, but Miami’s five turnovers in that span favor the Jets’ defense. Gotham Green still has No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams, run-stuffing NT Steve McLendon and Henry Anderson (shoulder) available to wreak havoc following Leonard Williams’ departure across town to the Giants.

4. Philadelphia Eagles – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues

Chicago’s newfound rushing attack won’t last for long against Philly’s front-seven, forcing Trubisky to either sink or swim under constant duress throughout the afternoon. Would be prioritized higher if the Eagles’ secondary weren’t in complete shambles.

Looking Ahead: Mason Rudolph shockingly averaged 12.8 air yards per attempt on Monday night but still proved prone to mistakes in throwing three near picks (and one that was actually corralled). Assuming the Colts can bring the second-year starter back down to Earth, they’ll be gifted Miami’s offense for their efforts in Week 10.

KICKERS

1. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

What does Gonzalez have to do to eclipse the 50 percent mark? Even in merciless defeat on Sunday, fantasy’s No. 2 kicker sunk shots from 31, 31 and 50-yards out, notching his fourth consecutive performance with double-digit fantasy points. If he’s not on your roster by now, I’m just assuming you either own Greg Zuerlein or hate winning.

2. Brett Maher, Cowboys – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

Maher comes out of Dallas’ bye with the fourth-most tries from 50 yards out and singlehandedly has the potential to tack on a 60-plus yard bonus at a moment’s notice. Viable one-week streamer for Zuerlein if willing to hold two kickers through Los Angeles’ bye.