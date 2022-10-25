Waiver Wire Week 8: Foreman, Gus, And More

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

It's Week 8, you're mentally spent from scrapping during the treachery of bye weeks, and no one is in the mood to read a longwinded waiver column intro. This much is undeniable.

So here we go: The week's best waiver wire adds for those in shallow formats and deeper leagues filled with value-hunting sharks with lasers on their frickin' heads. This, as you probably know, is the time of year when bench stashes magically turn into week winners. Use your bench wisely or be eaten by the laser-wielding sharks. It's a fate no one deserves.

Below are Week 8 waiver priorities, along with crowdsourced free agent budget data from fantasy football researcher Freeman Smith. Hopefully Smith's data (from his FAAB Lab) helps you wrap your head around how your league mates will value waiver wire players this week.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones (NYG)

Rostership: 40 percent

Jones' path to fantasy relevance is a somewhat precarious one. He's fourth among all quarterbacks with 30 rushing attempts through seven games; only Lamar Jackson has more rushing yardage than Jones (338). Jones ran for 107 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Jaguars -- while posting the week's seventh-worst completion rate over expected. It's the sort of rushing production that counteracts his otherwise middling numbers (he's 21st in passing yards and 22nd in passing touchdowns). It is, however, tough to bank on.

Jones, if his rushing keeps up, could be an every-week starter for fantasy managers who missed out on the game's elite QB options. He has, per Pro Football Focus, the easiest remaining quarterback schedule. In Week 8, Jones will face a dead-on-arrival Seattle defense allowing the seventh-highest expected point added (EPA) per dropback. I think fantasy players should consider Jones -- who has the NFL's lowest average intended air yards per attempt -- a safe floor option rather than a week-winning play.

QB-needy managers should make Jones a priority on the wire.

Jared Goff (DET)

Rostership: 57 percent

Goff likely isn't fantasy viable without Amon-Ra St. Brown, who exited in the first quarter of Detroit's Week 7 loss to the Cowboys with a brain injury. If he's out for Week 8 against the Dolphins, Goff is no more than a Superflex option.

The matchup isn't awful, however. Miami is the league's fifth most extreme pass funnel defense, giving up the fourth most passing yards through Week 7. Dolphins opponents are completing almost 68 percent of their passes, the league's tenth-highest rate. With the Dolphins passing attack likely to shred Detroit's league-worst coverage unit, Goff should have a sprinkling of ceiling appeal in Week 8 if St. Brown is back in the lineup against a beatable Miami secondary.

Other quarterbacks to roster

Andy Dalton (3 percent): Dalton apparently has the Saints' starting job locked down while Jameis Winston may or may not be struggling through various injuries. I'm begging you not to expect massive ceiling performances from Dalton after his Thursday night garbage time onslaught against the Cardinals (361 yards, four touchdowns, three picks). He's a dandy little waiver wire addition against a barely-there Raiders secondary that most recently allowed 302 yards and two scores to Davis Mills. Dalton has the fourth-highest aggressiveness rate, per Next Gen Stats, which should be great for Chris Olave (if no one else). Vegas, meanwhile, allows the sixth-highest passing success rate and the second-highest EPA per dropback. This game could shoot out. Let us pray.

Malik Willis (1 percent): Ryan Tannehill's leg folded under him on Sunday in a way that made tens of millions of people cringe in unison. He returned to the game against the Colts with a heavily wrapped ankle and should miss some (or all) of practice ahead of Tennessee's Week 8 game against the Texans. Willis, with as much rushing upside as any quarterback in the NFL, should be grabbed in deeper one-QB formats and all Superflex leagues in case Mike Vrabel sits Tannehill against Houston.

Davis Mills (7 percent): After a 302-yard, two-touchdown performance against the horrendous Vegas secondary, Mills could be forced into negative game script again in Week 8 against a Tennessee defense allowing the third-highest completion rate and the fourth-highest yards per attempt to opposing QBs. Mills is a fine if uninspiring Superflex option.

Sam Ehlinger (0 percent): Matt Ryan, the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season, was mercifully benched this week as the Colts enter tank mode. You truly gotta respect it. Ehlinger, the team's new starter, passes the Pulse Test, in that he has one so he should be rostered in Superflex formats. Ehlinger comes with a little rushing juice -- he had 503 rushing yards in his final year at Texas -- and probably will be horrible for everyone in the Colts offense besides downfield threat Alec Pierce.

Running Back

Editor's note: I am required by law to at least mention Michael Carter in this space following Breece Hall's devastating, season-ending knee injury last week against Denver. Carter is rostered in two-thirds of leagues. He should be your top addition if he's available, even after the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jaguars on Monday night. Carter, who was among the most efficient running backs in the NFL last season, still has a decent shot to lead the backfield in a Jets offense that has had one of the league's lowest pass rates over expected over the past four games.

That Carter has one of the NFL's lowest yards over expected per rush this season might mean the starting gig is ripe for the taking by Robinson, who has also struggled mightily over the past months. Jets running backs have one of the easiest running back schedules from Week 8-17.

D'Onta Foreman (CAR)

Rostership: 49 percent

Foreman, picked up in quite a few leagues in the days after Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the Niners, looked like a miniature Derrick Henry in Week 7 against the incredibly down-bad Bucs, totaling 118 yards on 15 carries and catching two passes for 27 yards. Chuba Hubbard, who for some reason started the game and worked as the lead back, left in the second half with an ankle injury that may or may not be serious.

Foreman was undeniably good in limited work last year for the Titans. All the way back from an early-career Achilles injury, Foreman had the eighth most rushing yards in the NFL (264) from Week 12-17. He ranked 13th among all backs in yards before contact per attempt. It bears repeating: He was good. And he continued that productive play against Tampa on Sunday, ranking fifth in yards after contact per attempt thanks largely to a 60-yard scamper in the second half. Foreman's route participation rate (47 percent against the Bucs) will likely climb into the 60s or 70s if Hubbard is out. Foreman's potential opportunity and history of production make him a more appealing fantasy option than Gus Edwards -- again, if Hubbard misses time.

I think Foreman's path to a fantasy ceiling is clearer than Edwards'.

Gus Edwards (BAL)

Rostership: 43 percent

I have tried and failed to get excited about Baltimore running backs during Lamar Jackson's run as starter. After you lop off 25-30 percent of the team's rushing attempts with Jackson and his rushing acumen, excitement feels contrived, forced, faked.

Edwards, returning from his August 2021 knee injury in Week 7 against the Browns, led the Ravens with 16 rushes for 66 yards and two touchdowns -- both near the goal line. He was, however, trapped in a three-way backfield committee in which no member broke the 40 percent snap share mark. That's ugly, folks. Hideous, some might say (others agree).

Kenyan Drake had 11 carries against the Browns. Justice Hill was second in backfield snaps. Big boy Patrick Ricard ran the most pass routes among Baltimore backs. Edwards, 20th in expected running back fantasy points last week, ran a route on just four of Jackson's 17 dropbacks. Get Edwards if you're desperate for a startable running back and know that he will be as touchdown-dependent as any fantasy-viable back in the game.

Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

Rostership: 36 percent

Hubbard reportedly could have re-entered the Panthers' Week 7 game against Tampa after leaving with an ankle injury. He did not, however, and the aforementioned D'Onta Foreman went off for 118 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards. He out-snapped the superior Foreman 22 to 14 before his injury and seems to be Carolina's preferred pass-catching back.

Khalil Herbert (CHI)

Rostership: 54 percent

If he's out there, stash him. He's one David Montgomery injury away from being a plugged-in RB1 in 12-team leagues. On Monday night against New England, Herbert had 12 carries to 15 for Montgomery while splitting pass routes and seeing the only backfield target -- which he turned into a touchdown.

Kyren Williams (LAR)

Rostership: 33 percent

This week is the last call for Williams. LA's backfield is in flux, Williams -- per Rams beat writers -- should have a role in the backfield, and there's no indication Darrell Henderson can or will run away with the starting gig. Whatever you think of Williams, he enters the NFL with a fantastic history of production: He had more than 2,100 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Notre Dame.

Other running backs to roster

Rachaad White (29 percent): White's playing time has ticked up of late and he remains one Lombardi Lenny injury away from RB1 status in PPR leagues. Fournette has been terrible by every measure this season and White in Week 7 ran a route on 21 of Brady's 51 drop backs -- just five fewer than Fournette. There's a chance -- however slim -- that White can usurp Fournette as Tampa's lead back without an injury to the plodding veteran. Get him while you can.

Nyheim Hines (44 percent): Like Herbert, Hines would have a workload approaching 20 touches a game if Jonathan Taylor were to miss more time. He's an ideal bench guy for now.

Alexander Mattison (45 percent): We know how this goes. If Dalvin Cook misses time, Mattison, who was dropped in some leagues during Minnesota's Week 7 bye, gets almost all the backfield work.

Latavius Murray (40 percent): Murray had eight carries to 11 for Melvin Gordon in Denver's Week 7 loss to the Jets. Murray, who saw most of the short yardage snaps, scored a goal line touchdown against the Jets, and split third down snaps with Gordon, might be primed to take over the Broncos backfield sooner rather than later. His rostership needs to be way higher. Mike Boone suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and will miss at least the next month on injured reserve.

Tyler Allgeier (40 percent): The one thing the Falcons -- the most stubbornly run-heavy team in recent NFL history -- can bring to fantasy is rushing volume. I suppose that benefits Allgeier the most after he somehow managed 16 rushes for 50 yards and a touchdown in blowout game script. He was fourth among running backs in expected rushing fantasy points last week.

Isiah Pacheco (50 percent): The most important thing to remember about Kansas City replacing Clyde Edwards-Helaire with Pacheco as the team's starter is that it doesn't matter at all. There is no value to be mined in this backfield. Pacheco the “lead back” had eight carries and barely out-snapped CEH in Week 7 against the 49ers. Jerick McKinnon, clearly the Chiefs' best backfield option, led the backfield in snaps and was far more effective on his touches against the Niners. CEH is just a guy. Pacheco is just a guy. Who cares. This backfield stinks.

JaMycal Hasty (0 percent): Hasty in Week 7 became Jacksonville's RB2 over James Robinson, and with Robinson's departure to New York, Hasty is one snap away from becoming the Jags' lead back. He would have vanishingly little competition for carries if Travis Etienne misses time. Get ahead of your league mates and snatch Hasty on the cheap. Jacksonville is 20th in pass rate over expected this season.

Dare Ogunbowale (0 percent): Ogunbowale on the Texans' final Week 7 drive against the Raiders had an eight-yard rush and five receptions for 54 yards. It very much seemed like typical garbage time production from a special teamer until Lovie Smith chimed in about Ogunbowale's late-game usage. "What we did see was production from Dare," Smith said. "He's been waiting patiently for an opportunity, and he got it yesterday. He had some flash plays that caught all of our attention." The little-used veteran, who had 58 catches on 87 targets in three seasons with the Jaguars, could have contingency value in case Dameon Pierce struggles with injuries in the season's second half.

Raheem Blackshear (0 percent): Next line for the Carolina starting gig if Hubbard and Foreman suffer injuries, Blackshear -- a wildly productive college runner who acquitted himself well in the 2022 preseason -- should be stashed in deeper leagues. Active for the first time this season, Blackshear logged two carries and ran five routes in Week 7 against the Bucs.

Wide Receiver

George Pickens (PIT)

Rosterhip: 56 percent

Pickens leads the Steelers in receiving yards, yards per route run, and targets over the past month. The supremely inefficient Diontae Johnson has just five more targets than Pickens over those four weeks. Pickens is tied with Johnson for expected fantasy points since Week 4. He's seeing valuable downfield looks from Kenny Pickett too, as we saw Sunday night against the Dolphins.

Pickens is a 12-team league starter who could, by year's end, be the Steelers' WR1.

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG)

Rostership: 29 percent

The folks did not, in fact, flock to the waiver wire to grab Robinson after his Week 7 touchdown on limited route running. Perhaps fantasy managers will be more compelled to pick up Robinson this week, following his six-catch, 54-yard outing against the Jaguars. He led the Giants in targets (8) and was second in pass routes because he left the game briefly with what we'll call a, ahem, groin injury.

I get why fantasy players aren't thrilled about Robinson. He's something of a PPR scam in a balanced New York offense centered around Saquon Barkley. His 1.9 average depth of target in Week 7 doesn't exactly scream upside. I think he can be a reliable WR3 option as the team's nominal WR1.

Rondale Moore (ARI)

Rostership: 47 percent

Moore's usage in the Arizona offense is shortening the lives of fantasy managers the world over. Moore had a 17 percent slot rate in Week 6 -- catching one pass for 31 yards -- following his 85 percent slot route in Week 5 when he caught six passes for 51 yards. Please have mercy on us, Kliff Kingsbury.

The hope is Moore takes his rightful place in the slot going forward. He should be rostered in almost every 12-team league, even if rational coaching is the last thing we should expect from Kliff.

Josh Palmer (LAC)

Rostership: 20 percent

Palmer's rostership has dropped off the face of the earth in recent weeks. He missed Week 7 with a brain injury. His short-term appeal lies in what could be a marked increase in snaps, routes, and targets in an LA offense that will be without Mike Williams (ankle) for a while.

Palmer had a 94 percent route participation rate before his Week 6 concussion and most recently caught nine of ten targets for 56 yards against the Broncos. He could operate as the Chargers' No. 2 wideout when the team returns from its Week 8 bye.

Alec Pierce (IND)

Rostership: 56 percent

Last week in this space I said I'd prefer Parris Campbell to Pierce because Campbell's short-field pass-catching profile fit what the Colts' newly minted quick-hitting passing offense with Matt Ryan under center. That all changes with Ryan's unceremonious benching on Monday in favor of Sam Ehlinger, known for his howitzer of an arm.

Ehlinger in his final collegiate season had the nation's 12th-highest average depth of target (11.1) and the eighth-highest deep ball rate (21.5 percent). We can expect Ehlinger to uncork a few downfield every week, unlike the dead-armed Ryan. Pierce, as the Colts' lone downfield threat, is well positioned to take full advantage of Indy's QB change. I prefer him over Campbell going forward.

Parris Campbell (IND)

Rostership: 5 percent

It feels weird to say this about a receiver who just went off for 23 PPR points (10 catches for 70 yards and a score), but Campbell's run as a viable PPR option ended with Matt Ryan's benching. Ryan averaged a league-low 5.9 air yards per attempt through Week 7, and over the past two games, he got the ball out quickly primarily to his running backs and Campbell. The above-mentioned Sam Ehlinger changes that calculus and makes Campbell little more than a fringe WR4/5 option for the remainder of the season. I see no reason to prioritize him this week.

Other receivers to roster

Elijah Moore (42 percent): The extremely online Jets receiver has been dropped in more than half of leagues amid his clashing with the organization and the trade request that put him in Robert Saleh's doghouse. Maybe, just maybe, Moore can get a few looks from Zach Wilson now that Corey Davis (knee) is unavailable. You could do worse than taking a flier on one of last year's most efficient wideouts.

Zay Jones (18 percent): Since Week 3, Christian Kirk has only two more targets than Zay Jones in a Jaguars offense with a fairly flat target distribution. Jones in Week 7 against the Giants had nine targets, catching four for 54 yards. Just know that Jones lacks any kind of downfield pass catching profile as the team's primary short-area receiver. Incredibly, he's a top-24 fantasy receiver despite missing a game.

Jarvis Landry (16 percent): No one seems to know when Landry will be back from an ankle injury that has kept him shelved for a month. He's now widely available and could step into a hefty target load in the New Orleans offense. The longtime target magnet had 21 targets in four and a half games before his injury.

Braxton Berrios (3 percent): A knee injury for Corey Davis could open up routes and a few targets for Berrios, who has that dog in him. He saw four targets last week against Denver in the team's low-volume passing offense.

KJ Hamler (2 percent): Hamler, who had a 68.8 percent route participation rate and saw four targets in Week 7 against the Jets, would likely take over as Denver's main slot guy is Jerry Jeudy -- rumored to be on the trade block -- skips down in the next week or so. The lightning fast wideout isn't the worst end-of-bench stash.

Tre'Quan Smith (1 percent): With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry out in Week 7, Smith ran a route on 97 percent of the Saints' dropbacks and caught five of six targets for 59 yards. He would be a deep league start if Landry and Thomas remain sidelined in Week 8.

Tight End

Cade Otton (TB)

Rostership: 14 percent

Otton, thanks to the league's most fantasy-friendly offensive environment, is a top-12 option any time Cam Brate (neck) is sidelined. On a short week -- Tampa plays the Ravens on Thursday -- Brate has exceedingly little chance of getting right for Week 8.

That makes Otton a no-brainer start (you do not require a brain) against Baltimore after he was second among all tight ends in pass route (37) in Week 7 against Carolina. He had a fantastic 90 percent route participation rate against the Panthers. Otton, a rookie, caught four of his five targets for 65 yards, and now has ten catches for 108 yards in his two 2022 spot starts. You could do a lot worse at tight end. In fact, Otton is a better option than Kyle Pitts if Brate is out. Maybe that's not saying much though.

Greg Dulcich (DEN)

Rosterhip: 11 percent

Dulcich has run a pass route on an incredible 91 percent of Denver's dropbacks over his first two games. He has a 65 percent slot rate, on par with Mark Andrews. A mere four tight ends have logged more routes in that span; Dulcich has the fourth most tight end targets over those two weeks. Everything points to the rookie enjoying incredible usage in the Broncos offense. Hopefully Russell Wilson comes back from his hamstring injury in Week 8 and makes the Broncos slightly less terrible.

Irvin Smith (MIN)

Rostership: 44 percent

Smith's rostership dropped a bit through the Vikings' Week 7 bye. His route participation has climbed into the low and mid-80s -- high enough to trust him as an every-week play in 12-team formats. Smith has at least four targets in each of his past four games while Johnny Mundt has been phased out of Minnesota's passing offense.

Evan Engram (JAC)

Rostership: 41 percent

Jacksonville's quick-hitting pass offense has been good for Engram, who in Week 7 against the Giants caught four of seven targets for 67 yards, running a route on 79 percent of the team's dropbacks. While we'd like that rate to be in the 80s or low 90s, we'll take it off the wire.

Engram now has the sixth most tight end targets, though his refusal to score touchdowns -- which we must respect -- has suppressed any kind of ceiling outcome. He'll continue functioning as a floor play as the always-regressing Trevor Lawrence continually checks down to his short-area pass catchers.

Other tight ends to roster

Harrison Bryant (1 percent): David Njoku would seem to be in danger of missing game action after suffering a Week 7 ankle injury that required a walking boot and crutches after the Browns' loss to Baltimore. That would position Bryant as the team's primary pass-catching tight end. Njoku had accounted for 19 percent of the team's targets while Bryant has seen a 10 percent target share. Though some of those shorter looks could go to Cleveland's running backs, Bryant -- the 2019 Mackey Award winner -- should have something resembling a fantasy floor if Njoku misses time.

Juwan Johnson (3 percent): I begged and pleaded with you to pick up Johnson last week. You did not listen and you subsequently tilted into oblivion as Johnson caught five passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns -- mostly in garbage time -- against Arizona. Adam Trautman (ankle) being sidelined has and will continue to fuel Johnson's snaps and pass routes. No tight end ran more routes than Johnson in Week 7. The massive tight end is a natural red zone pass-catching option for Andy Dalton. Johnson in Week 8 gets a Raiders defense giving up 6.6 targets per game to tight ends.

Robert Tonyan (67 percent): Tonyan, whose rostership is way too high, should pass as a decent streaming option for as long as Randall Cobb (ankle) is out. Tonyan's route rate has spiked over his past two games and he seems to be Aaron Rodgers' preferred middle-of-the-field target with Cobb sidelined. He has 13 receptions on 16 targets over his past two games. The Packers should be forced into a wildly pass-heavy script in Week 8 against Buffalo -- a positive development for Tonyan even if his team gets massacred on Halloween weekend.

Kicker

Jake Elliott (PHI)

Rostership: 7 percent

Elliott was (rightfully) dropped in most leagues during the Eagles' Week 7 bye. You could serve prison time in 11 states if you don't pick him up this week and play him against the Steelers. Consider this legal advice.

Philadelphia is a 10-point favorite against the disastrous Steelers, who have allowed the seventh most field goal attempts (16) this season. Though the Eagles' red zone aggressiveness has limited Elliott's ceiling games, he profiles as a perfectly safe floor option against Pittsburgh. Only Kansas City averages more red zone possessions per game than the Eagles.

Younghoe Koo (ATL)

Rostership: 65 percent

You're furious. Koo was taken in the seventh round of your draft! Nevertheless, if he's out there, get him. Atlanta is a six-point favorite against the Panthers, who have given up 16 field goals through seven games. The Falcons should have little trouble moving the ball on the ground (the only way they know how) against a beatable Carolina run defense. Consider Koo a must-start.

Other kickers to roster

Jason Sanders (14 percent): I'm going to give myself an obscene pat on the back for highlighting Sanders in this space last week. He drilled all three of his field goals against the Steelers on Sunday night for a cool 13 fantasy points. Now that my back has been patted, I'll say you can stick with Sanders in Week 8. Miami is a 3.5-point home favorite against a toothless Detroit defense allowing a league-worst 6.5 yards per play. Tua and the Dolphins should be able to move the ball at will and set up Sanders for another solid outing.

Greg Joseph (18 percent): I know things have been rough for Joseph. The guy has had two or fewer field goal attempts in three of his six games. He only has one good game to his name in 2022. But the process is the process and the Vikings are 5.5-point favorites against the down-bad Cardinals this week. Arizona has allowed 2.25 field goal tries in losses this season. Joseph -- barring sideways game script -- should have multiple attempts against the Cards. And attempts are all that matter with fantasy kickers. We chase them to the ends of the earth.

