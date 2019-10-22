Waiver Wire: Week 8

Welcome to the Week 8 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2019 season. Chase Edmonds’ three-score arrival may have surprised some, but it’s likely he was already rostered in your league since he was an ‘Overall Top 5’ Waiver Wire pickup for two weeks straight. Enjoy the bidding war if he’s still somehow available. We’ll move forward and set our sights on fill-ins, albeit long-term or just for this week, for Patrick Mahomes (knee), Matt Ryan (ankle), Kerryon Johnson (knee), Will Fuller (hamstring), Adam Thielen (knee) and Delanie Walker (ankle). This is also a special edition since it’s the last time we can project for forward-thinking pickups and make necessary moves to be ahead of the pack before next week’s trade deadline on Tuesday, October 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended adds are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list contains in-depth notes on players who are worthy of roster spots if possible, and deep cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Kerryon Johnson, Damien Williams, Kenyan Drake

WR: Will Fuller, A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins, Tyrell Williams, Josh Gordon

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Delanie Walker, O.J. Howard, Jared Cook

Even in getting cleared and returning to practice Monday, Baker Mayfield’s expendable for stronger streaming options since he’s qualified as a QB2 in merely 2-of-6 starts this year and faces New England’s haunting secondary, Denver and the Bills in Cleveland’s next three games. Damien Williams has inarguably settled in as the No. 2 back in a three-headed timeshare, ceding carries to LeSean McCoy and targets to Darrel Williams. Having averaged 6.5 touches on 32 percent of Kansas City’s snaps in his last two contests, the most strategic move you can make with Damien is convincing your opponent he won’t burn a FLEX spot in starting him. I’m all for stashing Kenyan Drake as a wait-and-see approach with his next potential suitor but would drop him without hesitation if that bench spot stood in the way of rostering Chase Edmonds. Will Fuller’s annual hamstring injury is reportedly “significant,” opening the door for probable re-aggravation even if he were to return in the next month. The Texans notably hit their bye in Week 10. A.J. Green’s return date remains a moving target that gets pushed back with every loss. Cincinnati has downplayed the possibility of a(ny) trade occurring, making his chances of playing without a new contract for a (foreseeably) 0-8 team the same as his chances of sitting out for 2019 altogether. Sammy Watkins exploded for 9/198/3 in Week 1 without Tyreek Hill then failed to finish any higher than WR45 in his next three performances before getting sidelined with a hamstring injury. If only one receiver in this offense manages to keep his head above water with Matt Moore under center for however many games, odds are it isn’t Watkins. Tyrell Williams (foot) is technically questionable for Week 8 but that’s clearly best-case scenario. Reportedly battling plantar fasciitis and eyeing multiple absentee weeks, I would gamble on being ahead of the curve and swapping Williams for Kenny Stills. T.J. Hockenson burst onto the scene with 6/131/1 against the Cardinals in Week 1 and hasn’t topped 35 yards since. As for Delanie Walker (ankle), it’s fair to wonder if Sunday was a changing of the guard for 2017 third-rounder Jonnu Smith given the veteran’s second injury in only seven games played one year after ankle surgery.

Overall Top 5

1. Kenny Stills

2. Ty Johnson

3. A.J. Brown

4. Corey Davis

5. Dallas Goedert

For those simply looking to roster the best player available regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus the actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I’d prioritize waiver claims in Week 8. In the unlikely event Chase Edmonds wasn’t scooped up at any point over the last two weeks, you’re obviously looking at blowing 70-80 percent (if not more) of your FAAB on the newly entrenched RB2/3. I still prioritize Edmonds over Ty Johnson taking into account Kerryon Johnson's recent IR announcement.



Handcuff Top 5

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Tony Pollard

3. Rashaad Penny

4. Reggie Bonnafon

5. Darrel Williams

For those refusing to stand pat and itching for an end-of-roster stash, the above list was carefully assembled to highlight league-winners in the event the player ahead of them misses any time. Presumed snaps, carries, targets, and the play-calling each are tied to have been factored in. This list could adjust weekly based on current situations. Chase Edmonds was recently removed given his newfound role as the change-of-pace option to David Johnson. Darrell Henderson also qualifies as an Honorable Mention since it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll stick behind Todd Gurley once Malcolm Brown returns from his ankle injury.

Quarterbacks

1. Sam Darnold

2. Ryan Tannehill

3. Jacoby Brissett

Running Backs

Chase Edmonds rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Ty Johnson

2. Darrell Henderson

3. Mark Walton

4. Benny Snell

Wide Receivers

1. Kenny Stills

2. A.J. Brown

3. Corey Davis

4. Diontae Johnson

5. Phillip Dorsett

6. Allen Lazard

7. Alex Erickson

8. Auden Tate

9. Keke Coutee

10. Olabisi Johnson

Tight Ends

Gerald Everett rostered in 71 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Dallas Goedert

2. Jonnu Smith

3. Vance McDonald

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. Indianapolis Colts

Kickers

1. Joey Slye

3. Matt Gaye

3. Zane Gonzalez

QUARTERBACKS

1. Sam Darnold, Jets — Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 8% FAAB Bid)

Darnold remains the pick-to-click as Patrick Mahomes’ fantasy fill-in over the next month of the season, four picks and -6 fantasy points be damned. Assuming he’s over the ghosts from Monday night, next up is a Jalen Ramsey-less Jags defense that’s ridden the coattails of Joe Flacco, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater and Andy Dalton to success in masking any deficiencies sans the All-World corner over the past four weeks. Consider Week 8 a friendly final interview before entrusting Darnold and the Jets’ offense against the Dolphins, Giants, Washington, Raiders, Bengals, and Dolphins yet again the rest of the way.

2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans — Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues (4%)

Even if/when Tannehill’s uber efficient completion rate with the Titans fails to carry over week to week, the Bucs’ hapless defense will. A true ‘pass funnel’ to date, Tampa Bay’s chart-topping rush defense DVOA has bottled opposing backs to 52.5 rushing yards per game all the while spilling a league-high 304.5 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tannehill admittedly wasn’t sharp under pressure against the Chargers, tossing for 22 yards and a pick on seven attempts with defenders in his grill, but nine of the team’s 13 sacks (and 24-of-109 pressures) have singlehandedly been created by DPoY candidate Shaquil Barrett. Tread lightly as the Titans square off against the Panthers the following week.

3 Jacoby Brissett, Colts — Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo Leagues (2%)

This isn’t an ideal matchup for Brissett and the Colts considering Denver’s contained opposing signal-callers to the third-fewest fantasy points per game this year. Even so, Andrew Luck’s heir qualifies as a capable one-week streamer if only for his touchdown equity in an offense that’s called pass on the second-highest rate (64%) inside the 10-yard line and league-high 70 percent rate inside the 5.

Watch List: For what it’s worth, Mason Rudolph (concussion) was en route to his best performance as a pro (including three passes 20-plus yards downfield) before exiting against the Ravens in Week 5. He’s had two full weeks to ‘prepare’ for Miami’s defense since clearing the league’s protocol during Pittsburgh’s bye…Matt Moore could find success as a QB2 with numerous explosive weapons at his disposal if Andy Reid’s 16-3 record following a bye week is similar to his game-planning with 10 days of rest…Ramsey’s presence is probably enough to move you off of Andy Dalton in an otherwise-friendly spot, but note the added sense that hand-picked successor Ryan Finley could ultimately get reps in what’s being projected as two-score game script (+12.5) in London leading into Cincinnati’s Week 9 bye.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Ty Johnson, Lions — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 35% FAAB Bid)

Kerryon Johnson (knee) is now guaranteed to miss at least eight weeks following Tuesday's knee surgery and trip to injured reserve. With only two backs available once the second-year runner exited Sunday, it was 4.45 40-speedster Ty Johnson who handled 10 carries (including two inside the 10) and goal line work on 49-of-76 snaps over J.D. McKissic’s five totes and 19 snaps. First and foremost, it's important to check the remaining FAAB of the Kerryon owner in your league since they're your main competition. It's also crucial to note that neither Paul Perkins nor Tra Carson were active in Week 7, which could very well change Ty's usage as the team's lead back; Detroit coincidently has two open roster spots after shipping S Quandre Diggs to Seattle. I would normally suggest an overweight bid on the rookie, but the fact is fantasy players should approach this backfield somewhat cautiously since its puppet masters are the same group who dispersed C.J. Anderson over Kerryon in their first two games out the gates — not to mention Detroit reportedly kicking the tires on Kenyan Drake and Lions favorite Zach Zenner now hitting the open market following his release from New Orleans. A 35 percent bid is more than reasonable given the range of outcomes (and the fact there's only four weeks left in most fantasy seasons), but I understand it may be necessary to try and nip your RB-desperate team in the bud and make it rain using the information we have at this time.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Darrell Henderson, Rams – Rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

In Todd Gurley’s first game back since suffering a quad injury on 93.1 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps in Week 5, he logged 19 touches on a season-low 60.5 percent involvement. Henderson meanwhile filed in on season-highs in touches (12) and snaps (34.2%). Gurley’s standalone RB2 value isn’t going anywhere since he continues working exclusively as the team’s inside-the-10 runner, but Henderson is ostensibly one play away from a 50/50 timeshare or interim spot-start if this newfound role ahead of Malcolm Brown (ankle) sticks. I prioritize Henderson’s league-winning ceiling over Mark Walton’s (see below) 16-20 touches on the league’s worst offense even under the assumption Drake is moved mid-week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

3. Mark Walton, Dolphins – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Walton’s snap rate has increased in every game over the last three weeks, seeing the former Bengals fourth-rounder finally usurp Drake in touches (15-9) and snaps (38-30) for the first time all season. Even so, Kalen Ballage still has the coveted goal line role locked up, out-carrying Walton 3 to 1 inside the five-yard line in that stretch. Prioritize Walton over Henderson if you believe Malcolm Brown returns to his backup role when healthy.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

4. Benny Snell, Steelers – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues (4%)

James Conner's (quad) had a full two weeks to heal before taking to the field Monday night, but his three injuries and limited practices through six games is all the more reason to snatch Snell before you’re forced to pay premium for his inevitable starts. With Jaylen Samuels (knee) out for the foreseeable future, note that no other back touched the ball behind Snell once Conner exited against the Chargers in Week 7.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

Watch List: If you're being realistic and know you don't have the funds to compete for Ty Johnson off waivers, J.D. McKissic isn't the worst fallback for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB. His 6.7 touches per game the the past three weeks are fully expected to increase (albeit slightly) without Kerryon available as a receiver moving forward...Kareem Hunt officially returned to practice but can’t suit up until Cleveland takes on Buffalo in Week 10. Your guess is as good as mine on how much he’ll play even when active…It’s nothing definite just yet, but Derrius Guice is expected to return following Washington’s Week 10 bye. With Washington’s backfield in complete disarray (in an establish-the-run offense, no less), Wendell Smallwood could play exponential reps as an every-down hold-your-nose RB4/FLEX if Adrian Peterson (high-ankle sprain) can’t go on Thursday...Rex Burkhead’s now been limited in every practice for three consecutive weeks and ruled out 24 hours prior in every case. Holding onto him (as I’m personally forced to do in some deeper leagues) is merely an act of blind faith.

Deep League: Brian Hill is the next man up for Ito Smith (concussion), but the Falcons are likely to struggle in supporting two backs (let alone one) with Matt Schaub under center…Justin Jackson is the hot commodity if you believe the Chargers somehow move Melvin Gordon’s $3.6 million price tag by Tuesday...No need to bite on Alfred Morris in Arizona. He'll be an afterthought behind DJ and Edmonds.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Stills, Texans – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 25% FAAB Bid)

Will Fuller (hamstring) exited Sunday’s divisional tilt against the Colts after three plays, allowing Stills to step in for 4/105 on five targets and a whopping 94 percent of Houston’s offensive snaps. The clear-cut second receiver in this offense sans Fuller, Stills’ skillset on the outside allows the Texans to continue on without missing a beat. Keke Coutee (see below) will simply transition into the slot in three-wide sets for the foreseeable future. Bid as if you’re confidently rostering a high-ceiling WR2 over the next month.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. A.J. Brown, Titans – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Brown’s 61.1 percent snap rate in Tennessee’s last three games finally budged Tajae Sharpe’s stronghold as the No. 2 receiver as the rookie ran 20 routes to Sharpe’s 11 in Week 7. Brown (6'0/226) should have no issues buoying his career/season-high eight targets from Ryan Tannehill into another successful outing since the Bucs have been bullied for the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. The No. 51 overall pick’s ceiling remains untapped considering he ranks atop the Titans' wideouts in Pro Football Focus’ predictive Yards per Route Run (2.22) metric despite his middling usage to date.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

3. Corey Davis, Titans – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

Coach Mike Vrabel has emphatically kept Davis glued to the field as the team’s No. 1 receiver no matter the ever-changing rotation behind him. Fortunately for fantasy players, the third-year pro’s seven targets and six catches from Tannehill both qualified as season-highs, at the very least giving Davis hope for a WR3 surge across from teammate A.J. Brown moving forward. He’s a terrific bye week option for the same matchup reasons listed underneath Brown.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

4. Diontae Johnson, Steelers – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues (6%)

Throw the rookie’s most recent 2/14 line from Devlin Hodges out the window. Reminder that Johnson led the Steelers in both target and air yards shares (22%, 38%) on 6.7 looks per game from Mason Rudolph in the duo’s last three starts together. Johnson qualifies as a legitimate plug-and-play WR3 against the Dolphins for those aching while Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper and/or Michael Gallup are on bye.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

5. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues (4%)

Dorsett’s here to stay even if/when Josh Gordon (ankle) returns following the former’s team-high fourth receiving touchdown against the Jets Monday night. Dorsett’s now quietly spiked three WR finishes inside the Top 20 and one Top 10 ranking in '19 whereas Gordon’s high mark remains a single performance as fantasy’s WR20.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

6. Allen Lazard, Packers – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

With their receivers dropping like flies against the Lions Monday night, Lazard stepped in upon Aaron Rodgers’ personal request and shined with 4/65/1 on 17 fourth-quarter snaps, then followed that tasting up with team-highs in snaps (51) and routes run (27) against the Raiders in Week 7. The only concern for the 2018 UDFA is that both Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) were clearly limited last week and could return to their full workloads as early as Sunday night against the Chiefs. Your bid should be based on your view of this situation moving forward. All signs point to the entire lot (Jake Kumerow included) cannibalizing each other’s usage weekly.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

7. Alex Erickson, Bengals — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

8. Auden Tate, Bengals – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Erickson finally trumped UDFA Damion Willis in Week 6 and has since averaged 10 targets on 87 percent of the team’s snaps over the last two games. Meanwhile Tate has accrued a team-high 36 percent air yards share while Tyler Boyd leads both in target share (26%) in that stint. A sinking ship that can only deploy two lifeboats no matter the matchup, Cincinnati’s offense has suddenly been littered with a trio of hit-or-miss prospects to impossibly project weekly. Best guess is Erickson’s and Boyd’s floors stick with Tate mixing in as a boom-or-bust scoring threat on fewer targets.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

9. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

As noted above, Coutee seamlessly stepped in as Houston’s third wideout upon Fuller’s first-quarter departure and played 31 of his 44 snaps from the slot. Darren Fells’ and Jordan Akins’ continued involvement underneath has ultimately limited Coutee’s target ceiling, but he’s still a terrific floor play if desperate for points at that position while Fuller’s sidelined.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

10. Olabisi Johnson, Vikings – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Johnson came off the bench once Adam Thielen (knee) exited in the first quarter against Detroit and registered 4/40/1, tying Stefon Diggs with a team-high eight targets. The rookie has now quietly hauled in four catches in three of his last four games. He’ll be an every-down wideout in a cush spot against Washington on Thursday if/when Thielen’s officially ruled out. Keep your bid at minimum as it sounds like Thielen’s aforementioned hamstring injury should only sideline him for this short turnaround.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Adam Thielen is ruled out

Watch List: With Emmanuel Sanders officially on his way to San Francisco, DaeSean Hamilton's current 76.2 percent slot rate is expected to increase twofold, keeping him glued to the field as an every-down wideout. Joe Flacco's struggled to keep two receivers afloat, but Hamilton's counting stats should only trend upward with Sanders vacating 425 air yards (27%) and 44 targets (19%)...Cole Beasley's targets didn't suffer against the Dolphins as he still saw six looks (and spiked a touchdown) underneath. He'll stay a FLEX option against Philadelphia's secondary that was put on full display Sunday night...Having seen five targets on 34 snaps behind Lazard and Jake Kumerow (43 snaps) last week, Geronimo Allison is the pickup if you don't think the former's aforementioned workload sticks with everyone back healthy for Week 8...Although he has a terrible matchup against the Steelers Monday night, it at least bears mentioning that DeVante Parker's scored 10-plus fantasy points and a touchdown in each of his last three games. It's still possible the Dolphins move on from his team-friendly restructured $2.6 million contract, sliding Preston Williams atop the Fins' depth chart.

Deep Leagues: Jakobi Meyers was initially ranked as a priority with Josh Gordon (ankle) on the mend but was dropped down following Mohamed Sanu's acquisition...The Colts reportedly "love" Zach Pascal (6/106/2) but his routes run (32) over their last three games still pale in comparison to T.Y. Hilton's (67), Chester Rogers' (42) and Deon Cain's (40) despite the former's continued success.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Dallas Goedert, Eagles — Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12% FAAB Bid)

Goedert returned from a lingering calf injury in Week 4 and has since ranked as fantasy’s TE10 (compared to Zach Ertz’s TE7 ranking) with 18 targets on 68.2 percent of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps in his last four games. Goedert’s on-field usage alone makes him a weekly floor play with the idea being you're also handcuffing a league-winning player at his position. He’s the ideal starter for those who lost out on Gerald Everett following Will Dissly’s Achilles’ injury.

2. Jonnu Smith, Titans — Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

As mentioned above, 2017 third-rounder Jonnu Smith is now in the driver’s seat at his position after Delanie Walker (ankle) suffered his second injury in only seven games one-year post ankle surgery. Smith quietly played 53 snaps (83%) on Sunday, running a route on 18 of Ryan Tannehill’s 32 dropbacks. He’s essentially an every-down receiving tight end that costs next to nothing on the waiver wire.

3. Vance McDonald, Steelers — Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (6%)

It’s a stretch, but we haven’t seen McDonald truly featured since his 7/38/2 while fully healthy against the Seahawks in Week 2. Presumably over the shoulder injury he battled prior to Pittsburgh’s bye, he rockets out of the team’s extended break with a juicy matchup against Miami’s secondary. He’s clearly the fallback option to both Goedert and Smith.

Looking Ahead: Reminder Ricky Seals-Jones completely dominated Cleveland’s tight end usage against the Seahawks before sailing off into his bye, running 32 routes to Demetrius Harris’ 4. He’s a sneaky stash-and-start following the Browns’ impossible matchup against New England this weekend…Tyler Kroft made his Bills debut last week, playing 45 snaps behind Dawson Knox. Not that the former’s any real threat to Knox in the short-term, but it would seal the rookie’s starting role for the remainder of the season if Kroft’s $18.75 million contract (signed in March) is moved…The Vikings leaned on 12, 21, and 22 personnel once Adam Thielen exited against Detroit, pretty much doing everything in their power to avoid playing Laquon Treadwell in three-wide sets. That trickle down allowed Kyle Rudolph (5/58/1) and Irv Smith (5/60) to get involved on season-high marks across the box score. They're both one-week fliers against Washington (assuming Thielen's scratched).

Deep Leagues: If you have a roster spot to burn, reminder Cameron Brate walks into a fortuitous role all to himself if the Bucs move O.J. Howard’s contract — which is fully guaranteed through 2020 — by Tuesday’s deadline…Ben Watson was cut and re-signed in the past two weeks but immediately played 62-of-82 offensive snaps (76%) in his Patriots debut Monday night. Those five targets and constant on-field reps are sure to include a touchdown every now and then, if you’re desperate.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Pittsburgh Steelers – Rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Dolphins mustered a season-high 21 points in Week 7 but Buffalo’s D/ST still walked away with the last laugh as the week’s No. 9 unit due in part to a late onside kick-six. Micah Hyde’s last-second heroics overshadow the fact that Baltimore’s and (unsurprisingly) New England’s defenses also finished as the No. 6 and No. 1 options in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s other starts. Pittsburgh’s sixth-overall 34 percent blitz rate should wreak havoc against a Fins o-line that’s leaked a league-high pressure rate (39.7%) to opposing pass rushers.

2. Seattle Seahawks – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

Seattle’s defense has essentially been nonexistent through seven games but so has 38-year-old Matt Schaub the past three years. An inability to elude oncoming defenders will certainly be an issue considering Matt Ryan (ankle) was previously under pressure on 37.7 percent of his dropbacks, the 10th-highest rate among starters. Reminder Kurt Benkert (toe, IR) was well on his way to forcing Schaub out of Atlanta for the backup role before being placed on injured reserve following the team’s first preseason game. Upgrade the Colts over Seattle if Ryan suits up.

3. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

Even in missing both DT Chris Jones (groin) and Xavier Williams (ankle, IR) in the middle of their trenches, the Chiefs had no issue wrapping up Joe Flacco for a whopping eight sacks on Thursday night by simply blitzing ferociously to keep the 34-year-old under duress. While Flacco’s been truly elite from a clean pocket this season, he’s averaged an abysmal 47.8 percent completion rate and has yet to throw a single touchdown while under pressure. Odds are Frank Reich’s aware.

Watch List: Dallas returns from their bye in Week 9 with a favorable matchup against Daniel Jones, who’s been under pressure at the league’s highest rate (45.5%) since being gifted the starting job in Week 3; the Lions are first to tee off against New York’s flimsy pass-pro this upcoming weekend.

KICKERS

1. Joey Slye, Panthers – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

The No. 1 option at his position prior to Carolina’s bye, Slye’s only available in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues because a majority of fantasy players refuse to roster multiple kickers (and rightfully so). His seven attempts from 50-plus yards out are still two more than the next closest name (Brett Maher, 5) after the extended break. Fall back to one of the below pickups if you’re steadfast on spending minimum on kickers.

2. Matt Gaye, Buccaneers – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gaye’s whiffed game-winner against the Giants in Week 3 clearly looms large in fantasy players’ minds as the rookie’s quietly gone 15-for-15 in his last three games. Fantasy’s No. 8 kicker in that stretch (and No. 10 on the season), Gaye is at the very least a serviceable starter in 12-team leagues. It’s a plus that, barring injury, he’s more than capable as an every-week set-and-forget option with the Bucs’ bye week now a thing of the past.

3. Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals – Rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues

Even the constant downpour inside MetLife Stadium on Sunday didn’t stop Gonzalez from sinking shots from 35 and 47 yards out to finish as a Top 10 option in 6-of-7 showings. He’s matchup-proof even if New Orleans’ defense jars Arizona’s aerial attack for the second straight week.