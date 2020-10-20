Week 7 Waivers: Add Boston Scott, Fulgham

Welcome to the Week 7 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2020 season. Not only will we be sifting through (several) spot-starters for injuries this week, there are also a handful of situations for fantasy players to get ahead of before the Ravens, Colts, Dolphins and Vikings return from the bye in Week 8.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Raheem Mostert, Alexander Mattison, Mark Ingram, Cam Akers

WR: T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins, Michael Gallup, Jarvis Landry

TE: Mike Gesicki, Tyler Higbee

Raheem Mostert is “likely” to land on injured reserve this week, which would make him eligible to return in Week 10 against the Saints. The issue is that the 49ers hit their bye in Week 11, presumably holding him out for an additional 14 days to ensure he's completely healed for the team’s Week 12 divisional contest against the Rams. Working with that timeframe, Mostert would obviously be unusable in fantasy to that point — November 29, to be exact. Thus he's sheddable on any roster aching for a vacant slot...T.Y. Hilton has yet to record 70 receiving yards or score a touchdown in any game this year. Marcus Johnson meanwhile was activated off the streets in Week 4 and has compiled nearly as many receiving yards as the veteran (242 to 188) in three fewer games. Hilton’s production (and disappointment, for that matter) can easily be replicated off waivers...A.J. Green was finally given a fitting role for his deteriorating skillset on Sunday, running a bevvy of slants at the sticks rather than being asked to consistently separate downfield. Having said that, I would still drop him for the first six receivers listed below...Mike Gesicki’s role didn’t change on Sunday — he ran a route on 80% of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s dropbacks against the Jets. It was instead Adam Shaheen who surprisingly saw an increased load, doubling his average route rate while Durham Smythe (1/4/1) was peppered with two end zone targets as Miami's third tight end. Gesicki will remain a weekly touchdown-or-bust starter moving forward, but that type of player isn’t worth hiding on rosters over the bye week...Alexander Mattison’s lone spot-start came and went with 11 touches and a shared receiving-game role alongside Ameer Abdullah. Mattison can be cut loose since Dalvin Cook (groin) is fully expected to return following the team’s bye week...Coach Sean McVay said Cam Akers will have an “increased load” against Chicago, but fantasy players may not be able to wait for the rookie to be involved enough to garner FLEX value (which won't be this week). Boston Scott, for example, offers more value in the short-term if you’re in need of a warm body ASAP...The Bears have ceded the fewest fantasy points and the third-fewest yards per attempt (6.6) to enemy quarterbacks while cratering offensive lines for 15 sacks (10th-overall) through six games. Jared Goff’s and Los Angeles’ typical gameplan after the catch won’t make a dent since Chuck Pagano’s defense has soundly missed the third-fewest tackles of any unit this year...If you have rostered Tyler Higbee in any other game outside of his lone flash of brilliance (5/54/3) against Nate Gerry and the Eagles in Week 2, you've started the TE15, TE22, TE29, TE27 and TE16 this year. Congratulations?

Overall Top 5

1. Justin Jackson

2. Travis Fulgham

3. Boston Scott

4. Dallas Goedert

5. Gus Edwards

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in Week 7. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Quarterbacks

1. Teddy Bridgewater

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

3. Kyle Allen

Running Backs

Phillip Lindsay rostered in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 3 add if available.

Jerick McKinnon rostered in 72 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Justin Jackson

2. Boston Scott

3. Gus Edwards

4. Giovani Bernard

5. Tevin Coleman

Wide Receivers

Chase Claypool rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

Tee Higgins rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 4 add if available.

1. Travis Fulgham

2. Henry Ruggs

3. Mike Williams

4. Laviska Shenault

5. Christian Kirk

6. Demarcus Robinson

7. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

8. Tim Patrick

9. Breshad Perriman

10. Keelan Cole

Tight Ends

1. Dallas Goedert

2. Anthony Firkser

3. Darren Fells

4. Trey Burton

Defense/Special Teams

1. Washington Football Team

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Dallas Cowboys

Kickers

1. Brandon McManus

2. Daniel Carlson

3. Randy Bullock

QUARTERBACKS

1. Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers — Rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo Leagues (Suggested 3-5% FAAB Bid)

Bridgewater’s matchup against the Saints is the same one that led us to stream Derek Carr (QB14), Aaron Rodgers (QB7), Matthew Stafford (QB10) and Justin Herbert (QB4) on the other side of the ball in New Orleans’ last four games. Having allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year, the Saints’ invisible secondary will quickly help fantasy players forget that Bridgewater most recently fell flat against the Bears.



2. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers — Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Any amount of pressure New England is able to muster here is negligible since coach Kyle Shanahan schemed the league’s third-quickest time from snap to throw (2.1 seconds) against the Rams, helping ease Garoppolo back into game action since he was previously unable to set his feet and throw off his injured back ankle. Cross your fingers Cam Newton is able to carry the Patriots’ weight in order to get Garoppolo more play volume in what Vegas is considering a low scoring affair (45.5).



3. Kyle Allen, Washington — Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1%)

Dallas’ defense has laid down for at least 34 points in five consecutive games. Only Kyle Allen can stop Kyle Allen in this friendly on-paper matchup.



Watch List: Andy Dalton, Tua Tagovailoa

RUNNING BACKS

1. Justin Jackson, Chargers – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 45-50% FAAB Bid)

Reminder the Chargers converted Jackson into Austin Ekeler (hamstring) prior to the bye, feeding him for 42 snaps to Josh Kelley’s 25 and six targets to the latter’s one. Jackson has more immediate and long-term value than any other back listed below.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Boston Scott, Eagles – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Coach Doug Pederson said Corey Clement and Scott will be the team’s “running back by committee” in place of Miles Sanders (knee) Thursday night. The good news for fantasy players is that we’ve already experienced this scenario once this year, seeing Scott out-snap (38 to 25) and out-touch (11 to 8) Clement in the team's season opener against Washington. The Giants aren’t the easiest of matchups, limiting opposing running backs to 3.8 yards per carry on the season, but Scott is the likeliest touch leader among this backfield during a week with four teams on bye. That in itself is worth something off waivers.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues for short-term relief



3. Gus Edwards, Ravens – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Baltimore doesn’t return until Week 8 against Pittsburgh but coach John Harbaugh has already said that Mark Ingram (ankle) has a “chance” of suiting up. Assuming the 30-year-old isn’t cleared after the bye, the team’s workload would be parsed between J.K. Dobbins (rostered in 61% of Yahoo leagues) and Edwards. Dobbins would inevitably lead this backfield in touches in that situation — Edwards has totaled 12 targets across 33 career games — but the latter, an elite pure runner who has averaged a career 5.2 yards per carry, would still garner low-end RB2 status given Baltimore’s 54% run play rate (the league’s fifth-highest) in neutral game script. Pass on Scott in favor of Edwards if your lineup is already set for Week 7.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues to get ahead of Mark Ingram’s potential absence



4. Giovani Bernard, Bengals – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

This one can be nixed altogether if Joe Mixon (foot) is cleared. Bernard, who has totaled 20 targets to Mixon’s 26 on the year, would get the first crack at a bell-cow role if the latter can’t get through practice.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues if Joe Mixon (foot) is ruled out



5. Tevin Coleman, 49ers – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

To be clear, Coleman (knee) is considered a “longshot” to suit up against the Patriots. Assuming he returns in Week 8, though, he has immediate value since he last out-touched Jerick McKinnon 14 to 3 when Raheem Mostert initially went down in Week 2. This is an attempt to get ahead of San Francisco’s backfield fallout in Week 8 before everyone else in your league catches on.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



Watch List: JaMycal Hasty, Tony Pollard, La'Mical Perine, J.D. McKissic

Deep Cuts: Trayveon Williams, Jeff Wilson, Royce Freeman, Corey Clement

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Travis Fulgham, Eagles — Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 35-40% FAAB Bid)

Miles Sanders’ (knee) and Zach Ertz’s (ankle) injuries leave the door open for Fulgham to continue surging as Philadelphia’s most impactful receiver. Not only has his snap rate progressively increased (60% < 78% < 81%) over the last three games, Fulgham’s 31% target share the past two weeks ranks ninth among the league’s wideouts. Even if Dallas Goedert were to return on Thursday, Ertz’s absence leaves the Eagles with no choice but to continue leaning on 11 personnel at a rate similar to what the offense has deployed since Goedert initially went down (68%, 9th). A lot of dominoes had to fall in a precise order for Fulgham to reach this point, but he has shown enough in averaging the fourth-most Yards Per Route Run to stick on the field over Greg Ward even when Jalen Reagor is cleared to return.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Henry Ruggs, Raiders – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (30-35%)

Ruggs’ weekly ceiling is something that isn’t ordinarily available on waivers — especially after he roasted the Chiefs for 118 yards and a touchdown on only two catches. His volume (9.6% target share) in that game wasn’t anything to write home about, but his matchup-proof potential is worth stashing no matter the format.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Mike Williams, Chargers – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (12-15%)

In the Chargers’ first full game without Austin Ekeler (hamstring), it was Williams who led the team with 109 yards and two touchdowns on a 23.5% target share. A lot did have to happen for him to get there — Keenan Allen (back) exited in the first half, the Saints continued with elementary coverage, and Justin Herbert had no choice but to launch the ball to move the sticks since coach Anthony Lynn stubbornly called for 18 rushes (for 20 yards) on first down — but Williams’ 20.1 air yards per target from Herbert offer a volatile floor/ceiling combo that can be plugged in for bye weeks.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Laviska Shenault, Jaguars – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Shenault has averaged one backfield carry per game since Week 3 but that’s only because he’s been busy with at least six targets and a 16.3% target share — second only to D.J. Chark (21.9%) among the team’s skill players — in that span. And unlike Keelan Cole’s outlook, Shenault’s floor is essentially matchup-proof since his average depth of target (5.9) ensures a high catch rate. Expect his opportunity to rise further since the Jaguars have been trounced for a -60 point differential with no signs of life on defense in the team’s last four games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Kirk has been used more consistently since returning from injury in Week 4, falling in line with Arizona’s second-highest target share (17%) behind DeAndre Hopkins (27.2%) in that stint. Sunday’s competition offers another two-touchdown spot opposite Seattle’s historically abysmal secondary, which has allowed 167 more receiving yards to opposing wideouts than any other team this year — a stat that somehow held during the team’s bye.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Robinson (5/69) not only out-performed Mecole Hardman (egg) in the box score Monday night, the former led the entire team with a route run on 100% (!!!) of Patrick Mahomes’ dropbacks. Hardman merely ran 13 routes and split slot reps (10) with Byron Pringle (17 routes). Robinson can be started with confidence until Sammy Watkins (hamstring) returns.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Sunday is a clear ‘get right’ spot for MVS and Green Bay’s offense as a whole since Houston’s subpar No. 20 pass defense DVOA has permitted the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Valdes-Scantling has the easiest on-paper bout of the bunch since Davante Adams will be matched up with shadow corner Bradley Roby.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues as a bye-week filler



8. Tim Patrick, Broncos – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

I don’t expect the Broncos to ask Drew Lock to launch every ball into orbit as he did on a league-high 16.9 air yards per attempt against the Pats, but Tim Patrick’s involvement is still relevant since the third-year wideout led the team with eight targets (33.3%) in Lock’s first game back from injury. Both K.J. Hamler (hamstring) and Noah Fant (ankle) are expected to return soon, but there’s an outside chance Patrick has done enough in Denver’s last three games (14/257/2) to survive as the second mouth to feed in this offense. His floor is admittedly higher than Valdes-Scantling’s if prioritizing safety at their respective position.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Breshad Perriman, Jets – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Perriman returned to eight targets (20.5%) and a team-high 134 air yards as Joe Flacco’s de facto downfield threat against the Dolphins. Although that role should continue even when/if rookie Denzel Mims makes his debut against the Bills, betting on any player under Adam Gase (outside of Jamison Crowder, of course) should be done so with a grain of salt.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



10. Keelan Cole, Jaguars – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Sunday marked the first time Cole (6/143) has exceeded 60 yards in any game this year. Even so, he’s seen at least five targets in every start. His weekly production is much more volatile than Shenault’s since 25% of Cole’s targets have come 20-plus yards downfield, but fantasy players should feel comfortable taking on his floor to potentially hit one out the park during four-team bye weeks.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: Cole Beasley, Sterling Shepard, Corey Davis, Jalen Reagor, James Washington

Deep Leagues: Gabriel Davis, Nelson Agholor, Denzel Mims, Devin Duvernay, Jakeem Grant

TIGHT ENDS

1. Dallas Goedert, Eagles — Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 45-50% FAAB Bid)

Friendly reminder that Goedert, who is eligible to return from injured reserve Thursday night, led Philadelphia with a 20.4% target share and 12/131/1 receiving in his only two healthy games this year. He’ll be immediately thrusted back into a salivating full-time role without Zach Ertz (ankle) over the next month.



2. Anthony Firsker, Titans — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Firkser’s peripherals — team-high 21.9% target share, 29 routes on Ryan Tannehill’s 46 dropbacks, one end zone look — lit up in place of Jonnu Smith (ankle) Sunday. Although MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swaim would both be active against Pittsburgh, I would feel comfortable dropping Mike Gesicki or Tyler Higbee for Firsker if Smith is ruled out.



3. Darren Fells, Texans — Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Fells can be glossed over if Jordan Akins (ankle) is slated to return. Simply put, the 34-year-old has played 87% of Houston’s snaps the past two games , registering a 12.5% target share and 8/142/2 as the TE6 and TE5 in that stint.



4. Trey Burton, Colts — Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Firsker and Fells are only listed ahead of Burton since the latter is out on bye. The latter is still the better long-term buy since Burton has out-targeted Jack Doyle 16 to 6 since being activated off injured reserve. Mo Alie-Cox (knee) remains the low man on the totem pole even if he’s active in Week 8.



Watch List: Logan Thomas, Irv Smith

Deep Leagues: Albert Okwuegbunam, Harrison Bryant, Tyler Kroft

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Washington Football Team – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues

Dallas’ offensive line has gone from being discussed as one of the league’s highest regarded units to a complete dumpster fire riddled with rookies and undrafted free agents in a matter of weeks. Washington’s front-seven, which has compiled the league’s eighth-most sacks (16) to date, should have a field day against Andy Dalton and Co.



2. Cincinnati Bengals – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

Cincinnati’s defense is pressuring quarterback’s at the league’s second-lowest rate (16.9%) but, as we’ve seen time and time again this year, Baker Mayfield (ribs) doesn’t need to be under pressure to fold … especially if he’s still injured and forcing throws in Week 7.



3. Dallas Cowboys – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

Defenses opposing Washington’s lackluster offense have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points per game this year. Cincinnati’s floor against Mayfield is admittedly higher this week, but Dallas’ ceiling against Kyle Allen is worth chasing.



Watch List: New Orleans Saints

KICKERS

1. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

McManus six field goals against the Patriots garners headlines, but the 29-year-old has quietly scored 18 fantasy points in back to back games, notching a 50-yard try in an NFL record six consecutive contests. I would drop Rodrigo Blankenship for McManus in a vacuum if faced with that decision.



2. Daniel Carlson, Raiders – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Raiders have quietly averaged the eighth-most red zone scoring opportunities per game (4) but are also averaging the eighth-most field goal tries since the team cowardly opts for three points in most short-yardage situations. That latter approach still benefits Carlson, who currently ranks as fantasy’s overall K4.



3. Randy Bullock, Bengals – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Throw out Bullock’s single field goal try against Baltimore and you’ll find a kicker who has scored at least 10 fantasy points in every game, including 12.0 in four of his last five appearances. Sunday’s matchup against Cleveland offers another juicy spot for multiple red zone shots.