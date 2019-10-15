Waiver Wire: Week 7

Welcome to the Week 7 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2019 season. Although the wire lacks solid starting options for the third consecutive week, several backups are in a position to help as FLEX plays immediately. There are also numerous choices at tight end if looking to pour one out and find a permanent replacement for Will Dissly (torn ACL), and more injuries to take into account before setting your final bids. We’ll also dig to suitable fillers for Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and James Conner.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended adds are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list contains in-depth notes on players who are worthy of roster spots if possible, and deep cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, Drew Brees

RB: Kenyan Drake, Duke Johnson

WR: Demarcus Robinson

TE: O.J. Howard, Will Dissly, Eric Ebron

Baker Mayfield finished among the Top 10 quarterbacks for the first time all year in Week 6 due in part to his unprecedented 10-yard rushing score. Having qualified as a QB2 in 2-QB leagues only once prior to last week, we can confidently cut ties with him during his bye. Not only is he carrying a potentially substantial hip injury into the break, the Browns return against the Patriots, in Denver, and against the Bills. It’s not a longshot to think he finishes outside the Top 25 in two of those three matchups. Kenyan Drake out-touched Mark Walton 16-11 against Washington but it’s a bad sign the latter got the start. Kalen Ballage also mixed in on the fruitful goal line work, making this a true three-man RBBC moving forward. With Sammy Watkins likely back on Thursday, Demarcus Robinson returns to his unpredictable timeshare with Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.

Overall Top 5

1. Jamison Crowder

2. Jamaal Williams

3. Latavius Murray

4. Chase Edmonds

5. Darrell Henderson

For those simply looking to roster the best player available regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus the actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I’d prioritize waiver claims in Week 7. Latavius Murray (see below) would move ahead of Williams if Alvin Kamara's (ankle) ruled out.

Handcuff Top 5

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Tony Pollard

3. Chase Edmonds

4. Rashaad Penny

5. Darrel Williams

For those refusing to stand pat and itching for an end-of-roster stash, the above list was carefully assembled to highlight league-winners in the event the player ahead of them misses any time. Presumed snaps, carries, targets, and the play-calling each are tied to have been factored in. This list could adjust weekly based on current situations. With Chris Carson handling 24.3 carries and three targets per game the past three weeks, Penny has clearly become a handcuff with no standalone value. Same goes for Williams, who continues to make single splash plays on limited snaps but needs either LeSean McCoy or Damien Williams to be phased out or miss time to succeed.

Quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen

2. Sam Darnold

3. Daniel Jones

Running Backs

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Latavius Murray

3. Chase Edmonds

4. Darrell Henderson

5. Benny Snell

6. Rex Burkhead

Wide Receivers

Robby Anderson rostered in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Jamison Crowder

2. Auden Tate

3. Phillip Dorsett

4. Jakobi Meyers

5. Dante Pettis

6. Jaron Brown

7. DaeSean Hamilton

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry rostered in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Chris Herndon

2. Dawson Knox

3. Darren Fells

4. Cam Brate

Defense/Special Teams

Buffalo Bills rostered in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

San Francisco 49ers rostered in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

Jacksonville Jaguars rostered in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 3 add if available.

New Orleans Saints rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 4 add if available.

1. Denver Broncos

2. Arizona Cardinals

Kickers

1. Brandon McManus - 5



QUARTERBACKS

1. Josh Allen, Bills – Rostered in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 10% FAAB Bid)

Even Case Keenum managed to find success against a Dolphins Defense that remains stone-last in hurries (6), sacks (5) and pressure rate (10.2%). Allen cracked the code the last time he saw Miami in tossing for three scores and piling on 9/95/2 rushing, and this re-match presents fewer challenges than the first. Bid high with the utmost confidence you’re getting a Top 10 option for the next three weeks as Buffalo hosts the Eagles and Redskins after this one.

2 Sam Darnold, Jets — Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo Leagues

Unlike Allen, Darnold’s semi-useless for Week 7 since New England’s historic defense rests at the end of the tunnel. But the 22-year-old showed just enough in his 338-yard performance against Dallas to ride him in Week 8 against the Jaguars before settling in for New York’s schedule against the Dolphins, Giants, Redskins, Raiders, Bengals, and Dolphins again from Week 9 on. Allen and Darnold should arguably be trade targets for 2-4/3-3 teams in 2-QB and SuperFlex formats.

3. Daniel Jones, Giants – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues (7%)

Jones hasn’t provided much confidence since looking like an All-Pro against the Bucs, but Arizona’s defense is a similar tie that binds production. Not only have the Cardinals permitted the most fantasy points per game (28.1) to Jones’ position, their 160 leaked rushing yards from under center are the second-most and bode well for the rookie’s skillset. Saquon Barkley’s pending return would gift another option to avoiding Patrick Peterson’s blanket coverage on one side of the field.

Watch List: Joe Flacco’s yards per attempt (7.3) have plummeted a full two yards when under pressure (5.3), but that may not matter if both Chris Jones (groin, doubtful) and Xavier Williams (ankle, IR) are inactive on Thursday. The 34-year-old veteran isn’t the worst 2-QB streamer if you lost Baker Mayfield or Jameis Winston this week…Cam Newton may be under center when the Panthers return from bye in Week 8, but his matchup against the Niners makes him an end-of-roster stash for Week 9 rather than his first game back from injury.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jamaal Williams, Packers — Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 10% FAAB Bid)

Williams had previously averaged 8.7 carries on 48.5 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in the three games he finished, so it wasn’t shocking to see him return Monday night and immediately handle 18 touches to Aaron Jones’ 15. This is an expected timeshare moving forward, which at the very least plugs Williams atop Week 7’s backfield additions since he can offer production immediately (as opposed to the rest of the runners on this list who are simply grasping at straws in waiting or stuck in lesser timeshares). Sunday’s game script (-7) versus Oakland and Green Bay’s ensuing matchup against the Chiefs in Week 8 project as on-paper wins for Williams.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

2. Latavius Murray, Saints – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

Murray spiked season-highs in snaps (28, 42.4%), carries (8) and catches (3) against the Jags due in part to Alvin Kamara making a trip to the medical tent mid-game. The former’s four touches on the team’s second drive still shine a light on the fact Murray was always going to be involved once Kamara — a game-time call coming in — injured his ankle in Thursday’s practice. The team worked out RB Travaris Cadet Tuesday morning, an ominous sign Kamara will either be limited or held back entirely until New Orleans’ Week 9 bye. Murray’s also a forward-thinking speculative add since he could be integrated back into the offense by default if Drew Brees were to return in Week 10. Move to No. 1 overall if Kamara's ruled out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

3. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

Edmonds was a sunk cost once David Johnson returned to practice on Friday, but the former’s six carries and three targets per game the past two weeks highlight the importance of stashing the second-year pro as a cross-your-fingers FLEX option even if Johnson stays healthy. Edmonds projects as an RB4 against the Giants this upcoming week even if Johnson’s a full-go.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

4. Darrell Henderson, Rams – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues (3%)

Watching Henderson effortlessly explode for runs of 22 and 14 yards was like watching the first brushstrokes on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. Unfortunately, Todd Gurley’s (quad) likely return shoehorns Henderson back into the same two-snap role he played coming into Sunday. He’s merely a stash unless Gurley’s out another week, in which case the rookie’s ceiling arguably outmatches Malcolm Brown’s on fewer touches. Brown would still be the floor play among the two since he (unsuccessfully) handled both goal line carries against the Niners.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

5. Benny Snell, Steelers – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

James Conner (quad) has two weeks to heal before taking to the field again, but his three injuries and limited practices through six games is all the more reason to snatch Snell before you’re forced to pay premium for his inevitable starts. With Jaylen Samuels (knee) out for the foreseeable future, note that no other back touched the ball behind Snell once Conner exited against the Chargers Sunday night.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

6. Rex Burkhead, Patriots – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

Assuming he walks into Monday night fully healed from his nagging foot injury, a whole 22 days will have passed since the last time Burkhead got a touch (and 29 days since he was 100 percent). Reminder he previously averaged eight carries and 5.7 targets on 47.7 percent of offensive snaps in New England’s first three games. The losses of FBs James Develin (neck, IR) and Jakob Johnson (shoulder, IR) also spell a decrease in carries for Sony Michel long-term.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

Watch List: Mark Walton’s shocking 11 touches against Washington were still second to Kenyan Drake’s 16 despite technically opening as the team’s starter. The issue is Kalen Ballage also worked in as the primary goal-line bruiser on two carries inside the five. Walton can’t offer value in a three-man committee on a bad offense…Darrel Williams’ 52-yard catch up the seam continued to highlight his ability if/when given a shot. He’s merely a handcuff (albeit a league-winning one) until LeSean McCoy or Damien Williams is phased out or injured…Justice Hill’s five touches were the most he’s received since Week 1 and all notably occurred with the Bengals within 10 points, including two on Baltimore’s first two possessions. It’s purely skeptical, but it makes sense the Ravens get the explosive No. 113 overall pick involved moving forward since Mark Ingram’s totaled six catches in the last three games.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Jamison Crowder, Jets – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12% FAAB Bid)

Robby Anderson (5/125/1) compiled the sexier stat line of the two, but Crowder’s now quietly seen a 35 percent target share from Sam Darnold as the signal-caller’s go-to option (per Establish the Run’s Adam Levitan). Note that Patriots slot corner Jonathan Jones is charged with the secondary’s only passing touchdown allowed on the season. Crowder’s floor is miles higher than Anderson’s in this particular matchup even if Chris Herndon (hamstring) returns.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Auden Tate, Bengals – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

We now have a two-game sample of Tate’s involvement sans John Ross (shoulder) and the results show the 13th-most targets among all wideouts on a team-high 38 percent air yards share. His WR25 and WR19 finishes as a true plug-and-play WR3 shouldn’t veer too far off the beaten path if Jalen Ramsey (back) remains out Sunday.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

3. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues (5%)

4. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Latest reports show “early optimism” for Dorsett (hamstring) to suit up Monday night, so Meyers may not even get a shot to build on his breakout 4/54 performance from Thursday. Whomever gets the nod will be a promising WR3/4, and it could even be both if Josh Gordon’s (knee) injury proves to be more than just a minor setback. Reminder N’Keal Harry was out-played by WR Maurice Harris in training camp, so the rookie’s potential return means zilch for either in three-wide sets.

Recommendation: Dorsett should be rostered in 12-team leagues, Meyers should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Dorsett is out

5. Dante Pettis, 49ers – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

It’s only resulted in 4/56 and 9.6 fantasy points, but Pettis’ 15 percent target in San Francisco’s last three games is second only to George Kittle’s (26%) in that span. With rookie Deebo Samuel (groin) considered day-to-day, Pettis projects as an early every-down wideout against Washington.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

6. Jaron Brown, Seahawks – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Brown would be an easy fade following his 3/29/2 performance in Cleveland if he weren’t set to face the Ravens, Falcons, and Bucs in voluminous projected shootouts over Seattle’s next three games. He’s not working in three-wide sets on his own, most recently running 22 routes to David Moore’s 11 against the Browns but Will Dissly’s (torn ACL) absence leaves 15 percent of the Hawks’ targets on the table to get sponged by anyone. It’s at least possible this performance entrenches Brown into that additional opportunity.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

7. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

It’s no coincidence Hamilton registered catches of 12- and 13-yards the moment Emmanuel Sanders (knee) exited against Tennessee. Having averaged 6.3/45.5 on 9.5 targets in Denver’s last four games in ’18, the second-year wideout’s shown enough success at this level to render him an immediate FLEX option if Sanders can’t go against the Chiefs on Thursday. Slide Hamilton to No. 3 among prioritized receivers if we get word on Sanders’ status prior to kick-off.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Emmanuel Sanders is out

Watch List: Amari Cooper (quad) may not even miss time, and if he does it’s genuinely a crapshoot to pick his replacement out of Randall Cobb, Devin Smith, Tavon Austin, or Cedrick Wilson. If anything, Michael Gallup’s outlook would simply be enhanced…If Corey Davis shows any rapport with Ryan Tannehill, it’s worth noting the overlooked starter faces a fantasy friendly Bucs d in Week 8…Keke Coutee has averaged five targets in his two spot-starts for Kenny Stills, but Houston’s increased tight end-involvement has limited the former to a low-end FLEX option at best…Byron Pringle played the second-most snaps (34) among Kansas City’s wideouts, but even Demarcus Robinson (50) and Mecole Hardman (32) were afterthoughts to Tyreek Hill (28, 5/80/2). With Sammy Watkins on the verge of returning Thursday, Pringle, Hardman and Robinson revert to weekly boom-or-bust options…Willie Snead ran the most routes (29) among Baltimore’s receivers sans Marquise Brown (ankle), but Mark Andrews’ involvement on 18 slot snaps took away from Snead’s production. Snead’s floor clearly isn’t safe as long as Andrews is healthy even if Brown misses more time.

Deep Leagues: Demaryius Thomas’ five targets against the Jets only reaffirmed him as the team’s third primary wideout. I would imagine those targets trickle down to Chris Herndon (hamstring) when all are healthy…Reminder that Duke Williams (51 snaps) got the nod over Zay Jones the last time the Bills played, hauling in 4/29/1 as Buffalo’s third wideout. That performance also sent Jones packing to Oakland for a fifth-round pick. Williams obviously gets a cush matchup against the Dolphins this week…Darius Slayton got eight targets against the Patriots, but Sterling Shepard was surprisingly spotted at practice to open Week 7. It’s a situation worth monitoring given Arizona’s floundering secondary…Rashard Higgins was fully healthy against Seattle but coach Freddie Kitchens said a “situation didn’t arise to play him.” Antonio Callaway’s caught 2/22 on seven targets since returning from suspension…Damiere Byrd led all Cardinals wideouts in snaps and routes run prior to his hamstring injury, but his elongated absence pinned him behind all of KeeSean Johnson (56 snaps), Larry Fitzgerald (51), Trent Sherfield (36) and Pharoh Cooper (24) on Sunday.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Chris Herndon, Jets — Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 40% FAAB Bid)

Herndon’s (hamstring) technically week-to-week but it’s a good sign the team activated him to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon. It’s also possible he plays limited snaps in his first game off injury/suspension versus New England. Either way, Herndon needs to be rostered at a hellscape position that requires limited usage to rank among the Top 10. Priority bid for fantasy players who lost Will Dissly (in leagues where Hunter Henry is already rostered).

2. Dawson Knox, Bills — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

Knox had quietly run the third-most routes (66) for Buffalo on a nice 69.5 percent of snaps in the two games leading into their bye. It only resulted in 5/70, but his on-field usage alone could propel the rookie into the Top 12 if those extra reps lead to a single score. Miami’s atrocious play against tight ends is a good place to start.

3. Darren Fells, Texans — Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (6%)

Fells currently ranks as fantasy’s TE10 despite the fact his 97 routes and 16 targets mirror Jordan Akins’ 100 and 12 in the past four games. The difference, of course, is the one extra touchdown the former’s spiked. For that reason alone, I wouldn’t spend too much on either since this is clearly a TEBC.

4. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

While O.J. Howard’s paced for a miserable 35/469 this season, Brate’s spiked two touchdowns as Jameis Winston’s go-to target inside the 10 in the last three weeks. Scores are ultimately what separate this position, which is why it’s not too farfetched to consider Brate the better start weekly over his teammate. (No, I can’t believe it’s reached this point, either.)

Looking Ahead: It’s no coincidence Noah Fant’s production has plummeted of late: He’s averaged 19 routes per game since Week 5 compared to 28.2 through Denver’s first four contests...Ricky Seals-Jones completed dominated Cleveland’s tight end usage against Seattle, running 32 routes to Demetrius Harris’ 4. He’s a sneaky stash-and-start following the Browns’ Week 7 bye.

Deep Leagues: Ben Watson re-joined the Patriots the moment Matt LaCosse (MCL sprain) was ruled out for several weeks. He’ll likely be active Monday night.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Denver Broncos – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

If you hadn’t noticed, It’s a top-heavy slate for streaming defenses. But Denver’s stacked nine sacks and 30 quarterback hurries the past two weeks due in part to Von Miller’s, Derek Wolfe’s and DeMarcus Walker’s ferocious play, inserting them as a deeper option for Week 7. If Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is even the least bit hobbled upon re-aggravating his injury and limping throughout Kansas City’s loss to Houston, Denver should have an easier time creating chaos at home. This line has already moved two points in the Broncos’ favor (+3.5) since first opening.

2. Arizona Cardinals – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

Daniel Jones has faced the most pressure (46.5%) since taking over under center and has responded with a miserable 60.8 percent adjusted completion rate and four picks. Simply a dart that makes some sense with All-World corner Patrick Peterson set to make his 2019 debut.

Watch List: Pittsburgh’s only rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and get the Dolphins in Week 8.

KICKERS

1. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

McManus sits comfortably as a K1 in 12-team leagues despite being rostered in merely five percent of them. Denver certainly isn’t the offensive juggernaut the Chiefs are, but McManus gets an upgrade in this matchup if only for also receiving a hike in play volume on the opposite side of the ball. He’s also 5-of-5 from 30-39 yards out and has attempted the third-most tries (3) from 50-plus.