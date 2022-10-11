Waiver Wire Week 6: Run To Get Walker









It's easy to write about waivers and talk about waiver and set waivers after a good week on the make-believe gridiron.

You have incentive after a week in which most of your seasonal teams pour on the points and secure some much-need early-season victories. The work and time and energy you put into your little, all-consuming hobby feels as if it's paid off. You put in the work and now you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor. You sowed and now you're reaping, and hey, reaping isn't as bad as they say online. Reaping is fun! We like reaping!

It's easy to grind the waiver wire in the days after soul-soothing fantasy football wins. It's when we get smacked in the face with a sledgehammer that waivers becomes a hellish chore -- a crushing responsibility we desperately want to offload. I've found that the most successful fantasy football players are the ones who keep chugging after getting wiped out or losing within the margin of a stat correction on a Monday night. They're as determined to maximize waiver claims after a heart-wrenching loss as they are after a 50-point win against a hated rival -- or, you know, a family member.

Giving into the despair of a tough loss or the dreaded losing streak is guaranteed to sink your fantasy squads. As Mike Tomlin so eloquently said after the Steelers' Week 5 blowout loss to the Bills: "You can't kick your own ass." So get your head right and don't kick yourself in the posterior with a half-hearted waiver wire effort today.

Below are Week 6 waiver priorities, along with crowdsourced free agent budget data from fantasy football researcher Freeman Smith. Hopefully Smith's data helps you wrap your head around how waiver wire players will be valued by your league mates this week.

Quarterback

Priority Player Team Rostership % 1. Geno Smith SEA 35% 2. Kenny Pickett PIT 17% 3. Justin Fields CHI 38%

Geno Smith (SEA)

Rostership: 35 percent

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks are committed to an astoundingly good troll job of Russell Wilson through the season's first five weeks. After a decade of being relentlessly run heavy -- especially on all-important early downs -- Seattle has the tenth highest pass rate over expected, with a positive PROE on first and second down. This is unimaginable for a Carroll-coached team, and it's set up Geno Smith for success.

Story continues

Smith leads the NFL in completion rate over expected and Pro Football Focus' adjusted completion rate. He's making on-time, on-target throws to his main weapons and the Seahawks are cruising offensively because of it. Geno is among the league leaders in attempts of more than 15 yards downfield; no quarterback has a higher completion rate on those throws than Geno. It doesn't hurt that the team's defense is utterly unable to stop anyone through the air or on the ground.

What I'm saying is that Geno's run is absolutely sustainable. While he probably won't finish as a top-five fantasy option, top-ten is certainly in his range of outcomes for as long as the Seahawks commit to the pass. Smith should be started over guys like his inferior predecessor, Russell Wilson, along with options like Kenny Pickett, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers.

Kenny Pickett (PIT)

Rostership: 17 percent

After two straight weeks with a -5 percent pass rate over expected, the Steelers leaned into the pass in horrific game script in Week 5 against Buffalo. That meant 52 passes for Pickett in his first NFL start . The rookie had 327 yards and a pick in a decidedly hostile environment.

The hope is that Pittsburgh continues to let Pickett cut it loose, relatively speaking, while ignoring the team's terribly ineffective run game. The Steelers' porous defense might be the secret ingredient to a continually pass-heavy approach for Mike Tomlin's team. Such an outcome would be tremendous for Pickett, Diontae Johnson, and George Pickens. Pickett profiles as a volume-driven streaming play in Week 6 against the Bucs, who enter as 7.5-point favorites. Tampa's defense is the ninth most extreme pass funnel this year.

Justin Fields (CHI)

Rostership: 38 percent

Fields has been fleeing the pocket of late and, of course, had a 52-yard rushing score called back on a penalty in Week 5 against Minnesota. Chicago's nightmarish dearth of offensive snaps -- 53.2 per game, the lowest in the NFL -- means Fields will have to produce on the ground if he's going to be viable in 12-team leagues. This week Fields goes against a pushover Washington defense in a game that could plunge the earth into a blackhole.

Other quarterbacks to roster

Teddy Bridgewater (16 percent): Bridgewater couldn't return to Miami's Week 5 game against the Jets because the Dolphins botched the concussion protocol with Tua's brain injury in September. It's a case of reaping and sowing and not liking what you're reaping. Anyway, like I wrote in this space a week ago, Bridgewater should be a high-floor facilitator in Mike McDaniel's offense if Tua remains out. Teddy in Week 6 takes on a Vikings defense giving up the 11th highest EPA per drop back.

PJ Walker (0 percent): Walker will take over the post-Rhule Panthers with Baker Mayfield conveniently injured. Walker is bad -- two touchdowns to eight interceptions in his pro career -- and he doesn't run much. Besides that, Walker has a lot going for him. He qualifies as a superflex pick up because he's a human with a pulse starting at quarterback.

Sam Howell (0 percent): Washington head coach Ron Rivera put the bus into gear and drove directly over Carson Wentz this week, labeling the QB as the Commanders' main impediment to success. The Commanders have to give up a second round 2023 draft pick to the Colts if Wentz plays 70 percent of the team's snaps in 2022. There's simply no way that happens in a lost season. Maybe Rivera -- in what might be the last year of his failed tenure with Dan Snyder's team -- will be stubborn and play Taylor Heinicke in the season's waning weeks. Or maybe he'll do the right thing and play Howell, an aggressive passer who brings a little rushing upside to the fantasy table. Howell can be rostered in superflex formats with deep benches.

Running Back

Ken Walker (SEA)

Rostership: 45 percent

If one were to be dramatic, one might call Rashaad Penny's season-ending ankle injury -- and Ken Walker's ascension to workhorse status -- an inflection point in the fantasy football season. One prone to dramatization might declare this changing of the guard the Most Important Development in our little game this year. And though I am not, by any means, dramatic, I would agree with such an assessment.

It's why I pleaded with the folks for weeks to stash Walker and exercise patience. Hopefully you heard my pleas.

The loss of Penny and the rise of Walker is important for myriad reasons: Seattle's offense is shockingly productive -- they're fourth in points per play this season -- there's no one left to strip Walker of something resembling a full workload, and Walker happens to be good -- really good. Walker is top-10 in Pro Football Focus' elusive rating and leads all backs in breakaway rate. He went into Week 5 averaging 3.6 yards per contact per carry, a rate in line with Christian McCaffrey, Rhamondre Stevenson, and D'Andre Swift. The rookie showed off his spine-tingling breakaway ability in Week 5 against the Saints with a 69-yard scamper in which he exploded past New Orleans defenders after two quick, decisive cuts. Walker finished the game with 88 rushing yards on just eight carries.

With Penny sidelined against the Saints, Walker led all Seattle running backs with a 49 percent route participation rate. We could certainly see that tick up to 60 or even 70 percent in the coming weeks, with DeeJay Dallas taking some of the passing down work (Travis Homer is out until at least Week 7 with a rib injury). Walker in Week 2-4 demonstrated an ability to command targets, seeing looks from Geno Smith on seven of his 14 pass routes. There's almost nothing standing between Walker, a hyper productive running back at Michigan State, and 20 touches per game.

Fantasy managers scraping by at running back need to go all in on Walker this week. Don't get cute with your free agent budget, and don't assume your league mates will prioritize other waiver options just because they're set at running back. Get Walker. Seattle has a middling rest-of-season schedule in which they should generate the sort of positive game script that will fuel a reliable workload for Walker. He could easily be a top-10 fantasy back for the season's final two and a half months.

walker faab





Eno Benjamin (ARI)

Rostership: 11 percent

This time, it counts.

James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) could miss Arizona's Week 6 game against the Seahawks, leaving Benjamin as the team's clearcut lead back. Benjamin took over as an every-down back in the second half of last week's game against the Eagles, turning eight carries into 25 yards and a touchdown and catching three of his four targets (on a strong 25 routes) for 28 yards.

Benjamin, if Conner and Williams sit, would be a volume-driven RB2 play against a Seattle defense allowing the NFL's seventh highest EPA against the rush through Week 5. Only Houston has allowed more running back rushing yards this season.

eno faab





Brian Robinson (WAS)

Rosteship: 61 percent

Not In My League Twitter is going to launch me into the ocean for this once. I'll make it quick: Robinson in his pro debut out-rushed Antonio Gibson nine to three and led Washington in short yardage snaps. He's on the verge of taking over as the Commanders' primary early-down guy. Robinson will have no ceiling for as long as J.D. McKissic owns the pass-catching work.

Rachaad White (TB)

Rostership: 34 percent

Congress has launched a bipartisan investigation into why White isn't rostered in most 12-team leagues, and federal investigators are interviewing every waiver wire columnist in the United States. I'm unlikely to see prison time as a frothing Rachaad White advocate. Thank you for your thoughts.

White has seen back-to-back 40 percent snap shares. He has eight receptions on nine targets over those two games, and his Week 5 route rate of 41.5 percent was just short of Leonard Fournette's 52.8 percent. White has essentially taken on a Tony Pollard-like role in a Tampa offense that is now as pass-heavy as it was in 2020 and 2021. He's a low-end flex option and a hugely valuable contingency option should Lombardi Lenny miss any time this season. Stash him before congressional investigators break down your door.

Mike Boone (DEN)

Rostership: 36 percent

Boone ate into Melvin Gordon's snap share in the second half of the Broncos' Week 5 loss to the Colts. Gordon was pretty bad, fitting in nicely with the rest of the Denver offense. He had 15 totes for 54 yards; Boone picked up 38 yards on four carries against Indy. The two Denver backs split pass-catching work, running a nearly identical number of routes and each seeing three targets.

Latavius Murray might mix into the backfield a bit in the coming weeks. Boone remains a bench stash who could end up with workhorse duties should Gordon miss time or lose favor with the Denver coaching staff.

Other running backs to roster

Damien Williams (4 percent): The veteran could return in Week 6 from a rib injury he suffered on opening day and immediately seize lead-back duties in the Atlanta backfield. It could be a valuable role in a Falcons offense with the third lowest pass rate over expected.

Jaylen Warren (8 percent): I'm not sure if it's Najee Harris' lingering foot issue, but the big man has been plain bad in the season's first five games. Harris ranks 37th in PFF's elusive rating and 44th in breakaway rate. In the Steelers' Week 5 loss to Buffalo, Warren played 22 fourth quarter snaps to three snaps for Harris. It was a blowout, you might say. And you're right. But no other Pittsburgh starter took a seat in garbage time. Curious! Warren is the Steelers' superior backfield option right now. He has four runs of over 10 yards on just 19 carries; Harris has five such runs on 69 rushes. Get Warren now, before he becomes the apple of every fantasy managers' degenerate eye.

Tevin Coleman (0 percent): I did not anticipate writing up Coleman as a waiver add in the year of our lord 2022 (sorry to get religious). Coleman played 19 of 62 snaps for the Niners in their Week 5 destruction of Carolina. He had 23 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts -- much of it with the game long decided. Perhaps it would be Coleman -- a longtime veteran of the Shanahan offense -- who would be San Francisco's primary RB if Jeff Wilson were to get dinged up. I'd much prefer Boone or Damien Williams.

James Cook (29 percent): The rookie saw four second half carries against the Steelers in a blowout game script, scampering for 31 yards and a score. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who looked to seize the every-down role as recently as nine days ago. It's clear Cook would be Buffalo's RB1 if Singletary suffers an injury at any point this season.

Caleb Huntley (14 percent): Highlighted in this space last week, Huntley had eight carries for 34 yards in Week 5 against Tampa. Tyler Allgeier led the backfield with 13 rushes for 45 yards. And, naturally, Avery Williams scored the touchdown on one of his three carries. Huntley would be my slight favorite to function as the Falcons' top option over Williams should Allgeier miss time -- and if Damien Williams remains on the sideline.

Isiah Pacheco (35 percent): Pacheco remains the most likely KC running backs to take on early-down duties. How much that matters in the extremely pass-heavy Chiefs offense is up for discussion. Jerick McKinnon could actually have a safer PPR floor in the case of a Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury.

Craig Reynolds (1 percent): Reynolds in Week 5 was Detroit's main pass-catching back while Jamaal Williams handled early-down work. Reynolds led the Lions backfield with a 43.5 percent route participation rate against the Patriots. He reeled in all three of his targets for 68 yards. Reynolds certainly has some pep in his step. Only five running backs have a higher yards per route run than Reynolds over the past two weeks. He's averaged five yards per carry on 17 rushes this year. Reynolds is a savvy bench stash in deeper formats.

Wide Receiver

George Pickens (PIT)

Rostership: 55 percent

Pickens' dawg levels have reached an all-time high, as the rookie has 12 receptions for 185 yards and the sixth highest yards per route run among all NFL receivers over the past two weeks. He has arrived and Kenny Pickett is able to fuel fantasy production for Pickens and Diontate Johnson at a minimum.

Pickens is a full-time receiver in a Steelers offense that will likely be forced into negative, pass-heavy scripts for much of the season's remainder. His average depth of target (20) over the past couple weeks suggest a monster ceiling as Pickett's primary downfield target. Pickens should be started in 12-team leagues that start 3-4 receivers.

pickens faab





Alec Pierce (IND)

Rostership: 8 percent

Pierce's snaps and pass routes are ticking up as the season wears on and in Week 5 against the Broncos, he led the Colts with nine targets (and an impressive 25 percent target per route run rate). For some reason, Pierce's playing time seems to hinge on Ashton Dulin's health. Dulin picked up a foot injury last Thursday night against Denver, opening up more snaps for Pierce. The rookie now has 61, 80, and 81 receiving yards over his past three games. His strong 3.08 yards per route run leads all Indy pass catchers by a wide margin, and ranks third among all NFL receivers since Week 3. Pierce's 11.8 average depth of target is nearly double that of Michael Pittman. His profile is so far tremendous.

Everything points to Pierce's utilization and role in the Colts offense growing in the coming weeks, maybe enough to fuel high-end WR3 production. Matt Ryan certainly had no issue peppering Pierce with targets in the second half of the team's comeback victory against the Broncos last Thursday.

Rondale Moore (ARI)

Rostership: 18 percent

Please, for the love of all that is and ever will be holy, pick up Moore in 12-team leagues, if only so I can stop writing about him in this space every single week.

Moore was thankfully back in his rightful role last week against the Eagles, running 83 percent of his routes from the slot, thereby ending Greg Dortch Szn. Moore's eight targets against the Eagles were third on the Cardinals behind Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown, each of whom saw ten targets. Moore caught seven passes for 69 yards and had a not-hateful 8.5 yards per target, much higher than his career average of 6.7 yards per target. Moore could become something of a PPR cheat code if this usage persists in a Cardinals offense averaging a league-high 72.2 snaps per game.

Jakobi Meyers (NE)

Rostership: 47 percent

Meyers has become a target vacuum in the low-volume New England passing offense. Against the Lions last week, Meyers was hyper efficient with a 38 percent target share and seven catches for 111 yards and a score. No wideout had a higher yards per route run than Meyers in Week 5.

Meyers in the season's opening two games, before a knee issue sidelined him in Week 3 and Week 4, had the NFL's ninth highest yards per route run among receivers who had at least ten targets in those two weeks. He's unquestionably efficient -- an important note in a Patriots offense with the league's sixth lowest pass rate over expected. Mac Jones' eventual return to action should keep Meyers in the WR2/3 conversation for the rest of the season.

Darius Slayton (NYG)

Rostership: 0 percent

If the Giants' wide receiver apocalypse continues unabated this week, Slayton profiles as the team's begrudged top wideout option against the Ravens. Slayton in Week 5 against Green Bay was targeted on a stellar 33 percent of his pass routes. He finished with six grabs for 79 yards, good for 37 percent of New York's passing yardage on the day.

The zoomers don't remember when Slayton was a useful fantasy option. He had over 700 receiving yards as a deep ball threat in both 2019 and 2020. That the new Giants staff hates him for some reason won't stop Slayton from functioning as the team's No. 1 receiver if Kadarius Toney (hamstrings), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and Kenny Golladay (knee, despair) remain out.

Other wide receivers to roster

Josh Reynolds (31 percent): Reynolds continued running as the Lions' No. 1 receiver in Week 5 with a hobbled Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) back in the mix. Against New England, Reynolds ran a route on every Detroit drop back and led the team with ten targets (catching six for 92 yards). He posted the 15th highest yards per route run among all wideouts in Week 5. St. Brown, meanwhile, had a lowly 41 percent route participation rate against the Patriots in Week 5 on his way to six targets. When that route rate ticks back up to elite levels (over 90 percent), he should once again be Jared Goff's main target. The Lions have a Week 6 bye, giving St. Brown needed time to get right. Reynolds may have carved out a full-time role in an up-tempo Lions offense that will chase points throughout 2022.

Russell Gage (36 percent): Tampa seems intent on being as careful as possible with Julio Jones' busted knee. That puts Gage in three-receiver sets alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Gage in Week 5 against Atlanta had a 75.6 percent route participation rate and had six targets, two behind team leader Evans. Gage had a 53 percent slot rate against the Falcons while Godwin ran 76.7 percent of his routes from the slot. Gage should be serviceable as a WR4 option running a full complement of routes in a Bucs offense that has thrown 146 passes over the past three weeks.

Zay Jones (26 percent): Jones came back from injury in Week 5 and played his usual full time role in the Jacksonville offense. Jones had a 17.8 percent target share against the Texans. Marvin Jones, whose opportunity has been maddeningly inconsistent, had the big day against the Texans (104 yards on seven receptions). But it's Zay Jones -- second on the Jaguars with a 26 percent target per route run -- who should be a waiver priority in 14-team formats.

Khalil Shakir (2 percent): Operating as Josh Allen's main slot receiver, Shakir went for 75 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Buffalo's Week 5 dismantling of the team formerly known as the Steelers. Shakir could head back to the bench if Isaiah McKenzie, who missed Week 5 with a brain injury, can suit up in Week 6. But just in case, Shakir should be snatched up by wideout-hungry fantasy managers who might be interested in an every-down player in the league's preeminent passing attack.

Dyami Brown (0 percent): You are not legally allowed to get excited about Brown's two-touchdown outing against Tennessee in Week 5. In Jahan Dotson's absence, Brown ran a route on a meager 37.2 percent of the Commanders' drop backs and saw just three targets. I suppose you could do worse than Brown if you're in a deep league with multiple flex spots, however.

Ben Skowronek (1 percent): Skowronek could be useful as an every-down player in the pass-heavy Rams offense. He's clearly ahead of Allen Robinson in the pecking order and only 15 receivers have run more pass routes than Skowronek through Week 5.

Tight End

Evan Engram (JAC)

Rostership: 24 percent

Engram's place in the Jacksonville pass-catching pecking order is all over the place through five games. He entered Week 5 with four targets over his previous two outings and proceeded to catch six of ten targets for 69 yards against Houston, running a route on 82.6 percent of the team's drop backs.

Engram is top-10 among tight ends in route participation this season. He's out there on nearly every Jaguars pass play. You could do way worse if you're relying on the waiver wire in Week 6, when Jacksonville takes on a Colts defense giving up the eighth most tight end catches this year. Tight ends are seeing a hearty 7.7 targets per game against Indy.

Taysom Hill (NO)

Rostership: 30 percent

Let me drive you insane with Hill's fantasy points by week this season: 15.3, 1.4, 0, 8.1, and, naturally, 34.6 in his brain-melting explosion against the Seahawks in Week 5. Hill and Saints head coach Dennis Allen have been upfront with fantasy heads trying to figure out Hill's weekly usage like McGyver trying to figure out how to disarm a bomb: It will depend. Sometimes Hill will be used as the Saints' primary rusher and sometimes he'll be a special teams player. Good luck trying to figure it out.

Perhaps Jameis Winston's ongoing absence will fuel snaps and touches for Taysom, who has 14 rushes over two games without Winston. And perhaps Tayom can continue averaging 10.9 yards per carry (or not). Be warned: A zero is in his weekly range of outcomes. I suppose he's worth a play in deeper formats where managers are willing to eat a zero in exchange for a shot at 15 or 20 (or 30) points. Taysom Hill is undoubtedly the most interesting player in fantasy football history with the most maddening usage. I hate it.

taysom faab





Eric Saubert (DEN)

Rostership: 0 percent

Saubert, whether we like it or not (we don't), is the primary pass-catching tight end for Denver. His Week 5 route participation wasn't outstanding (53.3 percent) but it was far better than Albert O's (31 percent). Saubert caught five of six targets for 36 yards last week against the Colts. He'll be a good-enough streaming option in Week 6 against a Chargers defense allowing 4.6 tight end receptions per game. That's only if rookie Greg Dulcich (hamstring) remains inactive.

Foster Moreau (LV)

Rostership: 0 percent

Moreau would be in line for a full complement of routes should Darren Waller miss Week 6 with a hamstring injury he picked up on Monday night against Kansas City. This, of course, assumes Moreau can play through a knee issue that kept him out for Monday night's loss to the Chiefs. Moreau had played over 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 2 and Week 3. If he can't go, Jesper Horsted would operate as Vegas' top pass-catching tight end. Horsted caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Week 5 after Waller exited with his injury.

Other tight ends to roster

Irv Smith (49 percent): His route participation rising steadily (68.4 percent over the past four weeks), Smith has 14 receptions over Minnesota's past four contests. He's running 22 percent of his routes from the slot and should remain involved in a Vikings offense that ranks ninth in pass rate over expected through Week 5. Johnny Mundt, meanwhile, is being phased out of the team's offense. Mundt ran a route on just 20.4 percent of the Vikings' drop backs in Week 5. In the deep, dark void that is the tight end position in fantasy football, Smith is a speck of light somewhere in the yawning distance.

Hunter Henry (38 percent): First, Henry's rostership is outrageously high. I'm triggered. Henry entered Week 5 with one of the lowest targets per route run rate (7 percent) in the NFL and proceeded to catch four of five targets for 54 yards against Detroit as an underneath safety valve for rookie QB Bailey Zappe. With Jonnu Smith (ankle) sidelined, Henry ran a route on 90.9 percent of the team's drop backs and saw a 23.3 percent target share against the Lions. He's in play as a desperation streamer in Week 6 against the Browns if Smith remains inactive.

Kicker

Matt Prater (ARI)

Rostership: 18 percent

Prater, attached to an Arizona offense that has proven incapable of generating consistent neutral and positive game script, is strictly a streaming option if he's able to play through his hip injury. He gets a solid Week 6 matchup against a Seahawks defense allowing a league-high 50 percent of opponents' possessions to reach the red zone.

Seattle opponents have logged multiple field goal attempts in three of five games, and four of five kickers have scored at least seven fantasy points. With the Cardinals entering as 2.5-point favorites, Prater -- who has made all six of his field goal tries this season -- should have enough decent script to prove a viable floor option. Whoever kicks for Arizona will be fantasy viable.

Other kickers to roster

Dustin Hopkins (18 percent): Hopkins missed LA's Week 5 game with a quad injury that limited him at practice all week. If he should miss Week 6 against the Broncos, Taylor Bertolet would fill in and become a playable fantasy option. The Chargers are 6.5-point home favorites as of this writing, and Denver has given up the sixth most field goal attempts (13) on the season. Three of the past four kickers to face the Broncos have logged at least three field goal tries. Teams are seeing quite a bit of neutral and positive script against the down-bad Broncos. Monitor the Chargers kicker situation this week and deploy whoever gets the nod.

49ers kicker (N/A): The aged Robbie Gould will be iffy this week with a knee injury. Whoever kicks for the 49ers this week will fit the kicker process and should be considered for managers who don't have a high-end kicker option. The Niners are seven-point road favorites against the Falcons, who have allowed the ninth most field goal tries (11) through Week 5. Forty-four percent of drives against the Atlanta defense have reached the red zone, according to Sharp Football Analysis' Rich Hribar. That's the second highest rate in the league.