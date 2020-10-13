Waiver Wire: Week 6

Welcome to the Week 6 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2020 season. Even with a special Tuesday night kick-off planned between the Bills and Titans, waivers can still be approached with a business-as-usual mindset. Not only will we be navigating injuries (yet again) this week, we'll also plan for altered bye weeks for the Seahawks, Chargers, Raiders and Saints.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more! Use promo code DAIGLE10 for 10% off!

The Drop List

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Jerick McKinnon, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins

WR: A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins, Michael Gallup, Jarvis Landry

TE: Tyler Higbee

The elephant in the room is clearly Tyler Higbee, who has yet to exceed 40 receiving yards or score a touchdown in any game outside of his Week 2 matchup against LB Nate Gerry and the Eagles — the same matchup Logan Thomas (4/37/1) and George Kittle (15/183/1) exploited in past weeks. The issue is that fantasy players simply may not have a better option available to them on waiver wires. A few deep league pivots in better situations include Darren Fells as long as Jordan Akins (concussion) is ruled out or Austin Hooper (if he’s even available). Rob Gronkowski and Evan Engram, the latter who has run a route on 89% of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks this year, wherever applicable, too...Raheem Mostert returned Sunday and out-snapped Jerick McKinnon 31 to 16 all the while out-touching him 14 to 3. Mostert has out-touched McKinnon 33 to 9 in the two full games the duo have played together this year...A.J. Green re-aggravated the same hamstring that kept him sidelined through camp. With a 14% target share in Weeks 3 and 4 and just 6.4 PPR points per game prior to injury, there’s no reason to waste a roster spot on him any longer...Suddenly expected to miss “a couple weeks” with a hamstring injury, Watkins’ production — 4.5 fantasy points per game since Week 2 — can be easily replicated off waiver wires...Carson Wentz has finished as the QB11 in three consecutive games and now faces a Baltimore secondary suffocating enemy quarterbacks to the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game. Wentz’ production can be replaced (and quite frankly, surpassed) wherever streaming options are applicable. I would drop Wentz for Andy Dalton (see below) for the rest of the year in a vacuum...Jarvis Landry has yet to finish any higher than WR24 in any game for PPR leagues this year. Although he lacks a ceiling worth chasing, it’s worth noting Landry has at least averaged a 23% target share in Cleveland’s last two games...As mentioned last week, I would not personally let Gallup go. But if the volatility that comes with his targets, formerly being chunked 17.4 yards downfield on average from Dak Prescott, is too much to stomach weekly, feel free to find a safer option with less upside.

Overall Top 5

1. Justin Jackson

2. Alexander Mattison

3. Brandin Cooks

4. Chase Claypool

5. Mike Williams

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in Week 6. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Quarterbacks

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick

2. Andy Dalton

3. Ryan Tannehill

4. Kirk Cousins

Running Backs

1. Justin Jackson

2. Alexander Mattison

3. Malcolm Brown

4. La'Mical Perine

Story continues

Wide Receivers

1. Brandin Cooks

2. Chase Claypool

3. Mike Williams

4. Laviska Shenault

5. Mecole Hardman

6. Henry Ruggs

7. Christian Kirk

8. Travis Fulgham

9. Demarcus Robinson

10. Chris Conley

11. Jeff Smith

12. Auden Tate

Tight Ends

Austin Hooper rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

Rob Gronkowski rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Darren Fells

2. Jimmy Graham

3. Trey Burton

4. Cam Brate

Defense/Special Teams

1. Washington Football Team

2. Miami Dolphins

3. Denver Broncos

4. Minnesota Vikings

Kickers

1. Stephen Gostkowski

2. Ka’imi Fairbairn

3. Randy Bullock

4. Daniel Carlson





QUARTERBACKS

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins — Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo Leagues (Suggested 2-4% FAAB Bid)

Fitzpatrick opened the year with a three-pick dud in Foxborough but has finished as the QB10, QB6, QB12, and QB2 in four games since. The Jets, currently ranked 24th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate metric, offer zero pushback. Expect DeVante Parker and Preston Williams to bully rookie CB A.J. Green on concerted targets much like Arizona’s most recent blueprint with DeAndre Hopkins. Fantasy players can also save a few bucks bidding for Fitzpatrick as a one-week streamer as opposed to fighting league mates for Andy Dalton (see below).



2. Andy Dalton, Cowboys — Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

I would never recommend using the No. 1 overall waiver spot or unloading the FAAB clip on a quarterback in a recreational 1-QB league. Having said that, Dalton is the better pickup over Fitzpatrick long-term in formats that require two quarterbacks, a SuperFlex slot, or are extremely thin at that position on waivers to begin with. (In high-stakes leagues where I roster Prescott and have around $800 left in FAAB, for example, I’m likely to bid just over $500.) The Cowboys project with the league’s toughest remaining schedule on paper but that has since opened up since the Cardinals will be without All-Pro Chandler Jones, Mike Hilton and Pittsburgh’s interior defense is no match for CeeDee Lamb, and the Eagles have not been a formidable opponent through five games.



3. Ryan Tannehill, Titans — Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1-2%)

Although Houston encouragingly got its first win under Romeo Crennel on Sunday, its defense, No. 25 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, continued to get diced for 300 yards and luck into a fumble recovery that James Robinson bobbled while trying to pass the ball on a miserable fourth-down play-call. Creating pressure at the league’s sixth-lowest rate, the Texans are not a threat to Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee’s offense.



4. Kirk Cousins, Vikings — Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo Leagues (1%)

The Falcons have permitted the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The only concern here is that Matt Ryan, who hasn’t finished any higher than QB23 the past three weeks without Julio Jones (hamstring), doesn’t move the needle against Minnesota’s secondary and allows OC Gary Kubiak to continue his preferred approach in running the ball at the league’s ninth-highest rate with a lead.



Watch List: Washington has allowed a league-high six plays of 40-plus yards through the air, but Daniel Jones, who has only finished inside the top-20 quarterbacks once this year, may already be lost.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Justin Jackson, Chargers – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 35-40% FAAB Bid)

Perhaps Jackson wasn’t universally added since his outlook offered a wide range of outcomes. Whatever the case, the Chargers essentially converted him into Austin Ekeler (hamstring), feeding Jackson for 42 snaps to Josh Kelley’s 25 and six targets to the latter’s one. Alexander Mattison (see below) offers more value in Week 6 — the Chargers are hitting an impromptu bye — but Jackson is inarguably the running back with more value for the rest of the season.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Alexander Mattison, Vikings – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (Case-by-case)

It isn’t a question of whether Mattison will replace Dalvin Cook (groin) as the team’s bell-cow in the interim; Mattison out-snapped (45 to 3) and out-touched (23 to 2) Mike Boone on Sunday night. It all boils down to this: how much are you willing to pay for one week of a top-five player? With the Vikings hitting their bye in Week 7, we should fully expect Cook to sit for this upcoming game and return healthy in Week 8. If you need a win, there’s really no reason to cap your bid in what is an absolute eruption spot for Mattison against an Atlanta front-seven that’s allowed league-high marks in receptions (43) and receiving scores (4) to opposing running backs. It also makes sense to put in for him if only to block your upcoming opponent.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 8-team leagues if Dalvin Cook (groin) is ruled out



3. Malcolm Brown, Rams – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Only one week after he out-touched Darrell Henderson 14 to 9, Brown and Cam Akers combined to match Henderson with 18 touches against Washington. But, with a carry inside the 10-yard line this past week, Brown still has slight value if you’re stuck grasping at straws and willing to take on an unpredictable outcome. Henderson is a buy-low option after Brown and Akers finished fifth- and eighth-overall in Hayden Winks’ Garbage Rate metric.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. La'Mical Perine, Jets – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

To be clear, Perine most recently played zero snaps on an afternoon the Jets lost by 20, leading coach Adam Gase to attribute "the flow of the game" to Frank Gore's usage (9/30 and 3.3 YPC) over Perine's. But the talented fourth-round rookie still has a chance to sponge Le'Veon Bell's suddenly vacant role. Gore is undoubtedly in line for 18 touches per game, but I would much rather whiff on Perine's outlook for minimum than sit down with a bottle of Jergens thinking any amount of touches for Gore matters.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in deep 12-team leagues



Watch List: If Phillip Lindsay (rostered in 52% of Yahoo leagues) is available, I would slide him at No. 2 in the above list. Mattison has more immediate value if Dalvin Cook sits, but Lindsay will likely become a workhorse if Melvin Gordon (DUI) is suspended for three games as expected. Reminder Gordon out-touched Royce Freeman 58 to 12 — the same treatment Lindsay would receive — across Denver's last three games...As discussed last week, D’Ernest Johnson's best-case scenario was a 70/30 split once Kareem Hunt (groin) was cleared. Hunt then out-touched Johnson 17 to 2 through three quarters and arguably would have led a 95/5 split had he not cramped in the fourth quarter...Matt Breida handled a season-high 10 touches in Miami's blowout win over San Francisco...Tony Pollard is worth a speculative add just in case Dallas' game plan changes with Andy Dalton under center. I would still roster Perine or any of the four listed above first.

Deep Cuts: Coach Jon Gruden's exact quote on Devontae Booker: "We've got to rest Jacobs a little bit more and secondly Booker is a good back. You'll see a little bit more of Booker the next 10 or 12 weeks."...Anthony McFarland came off the bench ahead of Benny Snell for the second straight game...Ty Johnson, the Jets' third back, is suddenly worth nabbing in 14/16-team leagues in case Perine remains glued to the bench...Royce Freeman can stick around on rosters as Phillip Lindsay's handcuff for the next few games since Melvin Gordon (DUI) will likely be out.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Brandin Cooks, Texans — Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 15-20% FAAB Bid)

Simply put, Cooks should not have been dropped after he laid an egg running a season-high rate of routes (92.8%) on Deshaun Watson’s dropbacks in Week 4. Cooks is the most reliable receiver available among this week’s options.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Chase Claypool, Steelers – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues (15-20%)

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t sound like Diontae Johnson (back) will miss any further time. But the Steelers can’t possibly deny Claypool from keeping involved after strategically using him against inferior linebackers for 15 targets and 73% of the team’s snaps the past two games. We should expect his outrageous production to slow — per Sharp Football’s Rich Hribar , Claypool comically has four receiving scores without a single end zone target this year — but his talent clearly transcends (fill in the blank) on waivers.





Draft-day Blurb More

Fingers crossed he soaks up James Washington’s role (28 routes per game) if Johnson returns Sunday.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Mike Williams, Chargers – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

In the Chargers’ first full game without Austin Ekeler (hamstring), it was Williams who led the team with 109 yards and two touchdowns on a 23.5% target share. A lot admittedly had to happen for him to get there — Keenan Allen (back) exited in the first half, the Saints continued with elementary coverage, and Justin Herbert had no choice but to launch the ball to move the sticks since coach Anthony Lynn stubbornly called 18 rushes (for 20 yards) on first down . As is always the case with Williams, his 20.1 air yards per target from last night create a weekly boom-or-bust headache that isn’t worth splurging for.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Laviska Shenault, Jaguars – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Shenault has only received one backfield carry in Jacksonville’s last two games but that’s only because he’s been busy leading the team with 14 targets and a team-high 15.7% target share since D.J. Chark returned from injury. Sunday offers another plus matchup for both Gardner Minshew and Shenault as the Lions have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game despite ceding the sixth-fewest receptions (52) to opposing wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Hardman trailed Demarcus Robinson in routes run (20 to 18) in the second half of Sunday’s loss but unsurprisingly out-produced the latter (50 yards to 4) on one fewer target. In short, fantasy players should expect similar usage for the two in place of Sammy Watkins (hamstring) moving forward. Hardman is at an advantage since he averaged 2.47 Yards per Route Run from the slot (where he’ll presumably be playing) last year and only 0.9 YPRR when transitioned for Tyreek Hill out wide.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



6. Henry Ruggs, Raiders – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

As discussed last week, Ruggs’ weekly ceiling is something that isn’t ordinarily available on waivers. His volume (9.6% target share Sunday) isn’t anything to write home about, but his matchup-proof production on a single catch remains worth stashing.





Hardman is only ranked ahead of Ruggs this week since the Raiders are on bye.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

There's no denying Kirk has been an outright disappointment this year, but he finally found consistent footing in being removed from the team's injury report on Friday and collecting a season-high target share (20%) with Kyler Murray surprisingly attempting more passes downfield. Presumably healthy now, Kirk's floor is admittedly higher than Ruggs', but the latter is still ranked higher here for his salivating ceiling.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Travis Fulgham, Eagles – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Fulgham’s emergence as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded receiver and leader in YPRR on Sunday was no fluke on tape. But with a majority of his snaps (54%) coming from out wide, and the Eagles only leaning on 11 personnel at the moment because Dallas Goedert (ankle) is out, there are admittedly a lot of hoops to jump for Fulgham to keep relevant long-term. Even if he’s already usurped Alshon Jeffery on Philadelphia’s depth chart, there is still the issue of DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor both returning over the next month; Eagles also ran the league’s highest rate (74%) of 12 personnel in their first two games. A former sixth-rounder on his second team in as many years isn’t a bucket I’m willing to stand on.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues as a speculative add



9. Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Robinson averaged 6.3 targets ahead of Hardman in the four games Tyreek Hill missed last year. This is purely a bet on the No. 2/3 receiver on the field with Patrick Mahomes.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



10. Chris Conley, Jaguars – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

The good news is Conley led the team in targets the last time D.J. Chark (ankle, questionable) was unavailable. The bad news is Conley led the team in targets the last time Chark was unavailable. He can be removed from your pool entirely if Chark returns to practice mid-week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if D.J. Chark is ruled out



11. Jeff Smith, Jets – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Smith’s 20 targets and 27% target share the past two games keep him viable for 14-team leagues. Just don’t look at last week’s box score .

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



12. Auden Tate, Bengals – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Tate will presumably get the nod in place of A.J. Green (hamstring) since the organization has all but officially moved on from John Ross. Tate will at the very least be glued to the field since the Bengals have run the league’s highest rate of three-wide sets (78%) through the first five games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



Watch List: As suspected, Russell Gage has not become Calvin Ridley in Atlanta's last three games without Julio Jones (hamstring). Ridley, however, has become Julio, averaging 11.5 targets and 51.8% of the team's air yards in his two healthy starts in that span. Gage can be dropped for anyone listed above...Tre’Quan Smith can also be dropped after his three-target dud on Monday night. Michael Thomas and Jared Cook are both expected to be fully healthy once the team returns from their bye...Marquez Valdes-Scantling has seen six targets in 3-of-4 games this year, most recently tying Jamaal Williams with a team-high 24.2% target share without both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. MVS is worth a speculatory add in case he emerges as the team's second deep threat sans Lazard moving forward...DeSean Jackson can be added in deeper leagues but won't be worth starting in his first game back (which will presumably be this upcoming Sunday). Coach Doug Pederson has reiterated that Jackson's snaps will be monitored to (try and) keep him healthy for the rest of the year...Preston Williams emerged opposite practice squad CB Brian Allen, eating him alive for season-highs in catches (4) and receiving yards (106). Williams has another juicy matchup for those in a pinch against rookie CB A.J. Green this week...Olamide Zaccheaus ran a route on 100% of Matt Ryan's dropbacks but only saw four targets and a single catch. I would still play him in Week 6 if only for his persistent usage as long as Julio Jones remains out...I'm skeptical of Tim Patrick's 25% target share from Week 4 since it was accrued with Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant and K.J. Hamler all leaving at some point in-game. He's more of a flier for 14-team leagues than FLEX for 12-teamers.

Deep Leagues: Breshad Perriman will immediately enter New York's starting lineup since Chris Hogan (high-ankle sprain, IR) will be unavailable for the foreseeable future...49ers went from having a bevy of available wideouts to only three constants after benching Trent Taylor and healthy scratching Dante Pettis Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel (a terrific buy-low candidate) and Kendrick Bourne dominated the team's ensuing snaps. Bourne at the very least will be out there in the slot if desperate to fill FLEX spots...Reminder Damiere Byrd leads all Patriots receivers in routes run per dropback this year. He's only worth considering for deeper leagues if Cam Newton (COVID list) is cleared ahead of Sunday...Cedrick Wilson has quietly run a route on 26.5% of Dallas' dropbacks since Week 3. The Cowboys are intently mixing in Noah Brown and Wilson — hence Amari Cooper's declining snap rate (94% < 91% < 79% < 77% < 64%) in every game this year...Coach Zac Taylor said Auden Tate is "day to day." John Ross is worth dabbling on in 14-team leagues just in case he's thrust back into Cincinnati's lineup out of necessity...Fulgham received all the headlines (and rightfully so), but John Hightower actually led Philadelphia's wideouts in snaps (48, 81%) and the entire league in air yards (210)...Equannimeous St. Brown is slated to return from injured reserve this week. As a third-year player who knows the system, it's possible his floor is higher than Valdes-Scantling's moving forward.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Darren Fells, Texans — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 3-5% FAAB Bid)

Welcome to Week 6, the slate where tight end rankings are a joke and the position doesn’t matter. Even Fells can be passed on if Jordan Akins (concussion) returns to practice mid-week. If he’s sidelined, note that Fells has played 102-of-123 snaps and run a route on 68.8% of Deshaun Watson’s dropbacks in Houston’s last two games.



2. Jimmy Graham, Bears — Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Graham is fresh off a season-high rate of routes run (81.2%) in Chicago’s Thursday night win and still leads all tight ends in red zone (8) and end zone (7) targets through Week 5. That’s more than enough to warrant boom-or-bust status as a cross-your-fingers start moving forward.



3. Trey Burton, Colts — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

It doesn’t matter that Mo Alie-Cox leads the league’s tight ends in YPRR (3.40); Burton has clearly usurped him with 38 routes and 11 targets (to Alie Cox’s 18 and 3) since returning from injured reserve the past two games. Burton, the clear-cut starter over both Jack Doyle and Alie-Cox, is a high floor option as long as he’s healthy.



4. Cam Brate, Buccaneers — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

Tanner Hudson actually got the start in place of O.J. Howard (Achilles’) but was benched following two costly drops. Brate replaced him from the second quarter on, tying Tyler Johnson and Rob Gronkowski with a 14.6% target share behind Mike Evans (21.9%). Like Burton, Brate’s floor is presumably safe going forward.



Looking Ahead: Reminder that Dallas Goedert (ankle) is eligible to return in Week 7. If you don't need any of the tight ends listed above, Goedert should be considered the No. 1 stash...As noted above, Mo Alie-Cox has totaled three targets with Trey Burton available the past two games. Colts OC Nick Sirianni said the team needs to get Alie-Cox "more involved" but that's something the coaching staff has bumbled about every player...For what it's worth, Irv Smith ran a route on a season-high 72.7% of Kirk Cousins' dropbacks in Seattle...With four targets and a single catch in back-to-back games, the dream for Logan Thomas is clearly dead. Not even Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, who averaged 2.1 YPA on Sunday, can save him.

Deep Leagues: Gerald Everett has totaled just one fewer target than Tyler Higbee (8 to 7) in Los Angeles' last three games...Tanner Hudson actually got the start over Cam Brate on Thursday but was benched for dropping the ball and incorrectly running a route. There's still an outside shot he starts Sunday over Brate and redeems himself.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Washington Football Team – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Daniel Jones has tossed five interceptions and lost three fumbles all the while taking 16 sacks and failing to score a single touchdown since Week 1. Don’t overthink this one.



2. Miami Dolphins – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

The best cornerback duo in the league is suddenly squaring off against Joe Flacco and the lifeless Jets. An auto play.



3. Denver Broncos – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gloss over if Cam Newton (COVID) is announced as available for Sunday. If it’s Jarrett Stidham under center, note that the second-year pro has thrown three interceptions on 17 career attempts.



4. Minnesota Vikings – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

Matt Ryan has completed 66-of-112 passes (58.9%) for 685 yards and two interceptions since Atlanta’s first offensive possession in Week 3. Would look elsewhere if Julio Jones (hamstring) is slated to return.



Watch List: New York Giants would move to No. 3 on this list if Alex Smith were named starter...It's Buffalo's turn against the Jets in Week 7...Hold the Rams for Week 7's matchup against Nick Foles if possible.

KICKERS

1. Stephen Gostkowski, Titans – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s not too late to jump onboard with Gostkowski, who has been immaculate (8-of-8 from the field including 4-of-4 from 50-plus out) since nailing the game-winner in Tennessee’s season opener. Note that the Bills are allowing 25 points per game to opposing offenses, and Gostkowski should warrant a top-12 outlook moving forward.



2. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

Houston’s Week 6 contest against Tennessee has yet to open with a line, but we should expect a high implied team total for both sides. It’s another great spot for Fairbairn, who was afforded three field goal tries (and makes) in his first game under the new staff.



3. Randy Bullock, Bengals – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues

Prior to getting blitzkrieged in Baltimore with a single field goal try — the team’s only points on Sunday — Bullock had averaged 12.7 fantasy points for Cincinnati’s spicy offense through Week 4.



4. Daniel Carlson, Raiders – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Raiders have quietly averaged the eighth-most red zone scoring opportunities per game (4) but are also averaging the eighth-most field goal tries since the team cowardly opts for three points in most short-yardage situations. That latter approach still benefits Carlson, who currently ranks as fantasy’s overall K4.