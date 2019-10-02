Waiver Wire: Week 5

Welcome to the Week 5 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2019 season. With so many Injuries and, in turn, hot waiver adds occurring in bunches to start the year, Week 5 leaves us digging for gold among the rest of the ignored scraps. Odds are a few of Sunday’s breakout players have been rostered all season, but those names have been noted atop each position just in case. We’ll also discuss what to do in place of Damien Williams (knee), Kenny Stills (hamstring), Christian Kirk (ankle), and a few other names worth getting ahead of. With Matthew Stafford, Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay, and Marvin Jones (among others) all hitting their bye this week, streaming will continue to play a crucial part in this column moving forward. Suggested bids have also increased since the quality of available players is getting lower.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list contains in-depth notes on players who are worthy of roster spots if possible, and deep cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Drop List

QB: Cam Newton, Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Mitchell Trubisky

RB: Duke Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Latavius Murray

WR: Nelson Agholor, Antonio Brown

TE: O.J. Howard, Jared Cook, Kyle Rudolph

Story continues

Duke Johnson's 45 snaps (65%) against the Panthers show promise, but his 56 rushing yards mask the fact he's still getting out-carried and out-targeted by Carlos Hyde weekly. Johnson's untapped ceiling is the only reason to keep him rostered (as I'm personally doing in deeper leagues) since this situation is one Bill O'Brien will continue to muck up. As mentioned last week, Nelson Agholor was strictly a one-week flier without DeSean Jackson (abdominal) against the Packers. The speedy veteran hasn't been cleared for Week 5 just yet, but even Dallas Goedert's full health removes a share of Agholor's targets moving forward. Currently the TE30 on the year, O.J. Howard can be shed for serviceable streamers after collecting 33 yards in a game Jameis Winston tossed for 385 and four scores. Yes, it hurts.

Overall Top 5

1. Darrel Williams

2. Jaylen Samuels

3. Ronald Jones

4. Golden Tate

5. Auden Tate

For those simply looking to roster the best player available regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus the actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I’d prioritize waiver claims in Week 5.

Handcuff Top 5

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Tony Pollard

3. Jaylen Samuels

4. Giovani Bernard

5. Chase Edmonds

For those refusing to stand pat and itching for an end-of-roster stash, the above list was carefully assembled to highlight league-winners in the event the player ahead of them misses any time. Presumed snaps, carries, targets, and the play-calling each are tied to have been factored in. This list could adjust weekly based on current situations.

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston rostered in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Andy Dalton

2. Jacoby Brissett

3. Sam Darnold

Running Backs

Jordan Howard rostered in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Darrel Williams

2. Jaylen Samuels

3. Ronald Jones

4. Rex Burkhead

5. Raheem Mostert

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Golden Tate

2. Auden Tate

3. Keke Coutee

4. Jamison Crowder

5. Diontae Johnson

6. A.J. Brown

7. Dante Pettis

8. Dontrelle Inman

Tight Ends

1. Jimmy Graham

2. Chris Herndon

3. Dawson Knox

Defense/Special Teams

Buffalo Bills rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Atlanta Falcons

Kickers

1. Matt Gay

2. Robbie Gould

QUARTERBACKS

1. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 6% FAAB Bid)

Dalton’s miserable 171-yard performance on Monday night isn’t the most exciting endeavor to chase, but the Cardinals have shown no resistance in healing all wounds to date, allowing 27.6 > 30.8 > 24.3 > 14.3 fantasy points in their last four games. Even this o-line should be able to counteract the Cardinals’ trenches, which has compiled a median rate of sacks (11) and quarterback hits (20) all the while allowing 8.5 yards per attempt through the air. Arizona’s fourth-highest opponent play volume allows Dalton more opportunities to thrive in a fantasy friendly environment.

2. Jacoby Brissett, Colts — Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo league (5%)

Even on a day where Eric Ebron left three chain-moving grabs on the turf, Brissett managed three scores with Chester Rogers, Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell as his primary wideouts. As long as T.Y. Hilton’s (quad) back, this Colts Offense should at the very least punch back against Kansas City’s defense in what’s currently being projected with Week 5’s highest total (57). Marlon Mack’s (ankle) pending status only enhances Brissett’s ceiling since explosive second-year runner Nyheim Hines would be involved underneath outside of his usual two-minute role.

3. Sam Darnold, Jets – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues (5%)

There’s no guarantee Darnold’s back this week, but he walks into a cinch high-upside matchup against Philly’s No. 22 pass defense DVOA if he’s cleared in time. It’s not the worst idea to stash him in 2-QB leagues and deeper rosters since the Jets are gifted the league’s easiest passing schedule from Week 9 on once the team escapes their hellacious upcoming slate against the Cowboys, Patriots, and Jaguars.

Watch List: Now’s the time to sell on Marcus Mariota rather than pick him up following his three-score performance against the Falcons. There’s no opportunity to stream him against the Bills, Broncos, and Chargers over the next month, making him a complete dud even in 2-QB and SuperFlex formats…Last night’s showing didn’t instill much promise, but Mason Rudolph has a cush streaming opportunity against a Ravens Defense that’s been scorched for 340-plus passing yards in three consecutive games. He’s a suitable one-week replacement for Matthew Stafford this week.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Darrel Williams, Chiefs – Rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 22% FAAB Bid)

Williams was the lede in last week’s Waiver Wire column but remains criminally under-rostered in just 52 percent of Yahoo leagues given his RB15 ranking (and RB9 in Week 4 specifically) the past two games. As mentioned at the time, Wayne Gallman’s direct path to double-digit touches was the priority if dealing with multiple absences in your backfield, but there’s an incentive to manufacturing victories in the short term, and Williams’ extended role on the most explosive offense in the league allows for that as long as Damien Williams (knee) remains shelved. Even with LeSean McCoy fully cleared from Kansas City’s injury report following two full practices on Thursday and Friday, Williams notably out-snapped Shady 34-32 and ran 23 routes to McCoy’s 18 against the Lions. Roster and start Darrel with utmost confidence and worry about Damien’s return whenever that time comes.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues (20%)

Samuels rocketed up this list and became more than just a handcuff the moment Pittsburgh’s offensive vision under Mason Rudolph became clear. Not only would his all-around usage (10 carries, eight targets) from Monday night eventually unlock multi-position eligibility if it were to continue, his three “completions” on sweeps increases his touchdown upside substantially since it could now pile in a number of ways. His floor is still concerning, but Samuels needs to be universally owned (as first suggested prior to Week 3).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

3. Ronald Jones, Bucs – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues (20%)

In the past two weeks alone, Jones has out-carried Peyton Barber 33-22 all the while being unleashed for a season-high 48.6 percent snap rate on Sunday. It’s no longer a matter of ‘if’ Jones takes over, but ‘when’ as even his standout 19/70/1 rushing against the Rams doesn’t detail his two negated carries for a combined 79 yards. This is undoubtedly the last week Jones is rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Feel free to increase your bid in non-PPR leagues as Jones’ secluded up-the-middle role doesn’t matter in that particular format, but does rank him below Samuels for that very reason.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

4. Rex Burkhead, Patriots – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues (15%)

Coach Bill Belichick scripted 13 targets to James White on the road in Buffalo last year, so it’s no surprise Burkhead, who came into Sunday hobbled, took a backseat on a season-low rate of snaps (18.5%). New England’s next three matchups in Washington, against the Giants, and at the Jets project for much better game script for Sony Michel and Burkhead alike.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

5. Raheem Mostert, 49ers – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues (12%)

Heading into San Francisco’s Week 4 bye, Mostert was fantasy’s RB21 on the back of 4/68/1 receiving and 34/202 rushing. There’s no guarantee Tevin Coleman’s (ankle) ready by Sunday, and even if he is, there’s no guarantee he works ahead of Matt Breida and Mostert (and Jeff Wilson, for that matter). Re-aggravation or getting healthy-scratched remains in Coleman’s range of outcomes, and Mostert is an easy FLEX option until we know for sure.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

Watch List: Despite his entrenched role as Todd Gurley’s handcuff, Malcolm Brown can’t even get lunch meat in return if he’s not getting goal line work (which he hasn’t in Los Angeles’ last two games). He has no standalone value at this time…Nyheim Hines is the name to monitor ahead of Jordan Wilkins if Marlon Mack (ankle) can’t go on Sunday. Reminder Hines averaged 8.5 targets in the four games Mack missed last year. His pass-catching role is much more valuable in an up-tempo matchup in Arrowhead than Wilks’ plodding early-down work…It sounds as if Jamaal Williams (concussion) could be back as early as Sunday despite getting carted off against the Eagles. Rookie Dexter Williams would be the next man up if Williams misses any time…Kalen Ballage ducked his final target on Sunday, (finally) ceding Miami’s backup role to Mark Walton (6/23). The latter’s the dynasty stash you're targeting if crossing your fingers Kenyan Drake is traded…Ito Smith only got two carries against the Titans, but both came inside Tennessee's five-yard line ahead of Devonta Freeman…Mike Davis is dust on Chicago’s offense right now, hitting rock-bottom with an outright healthy scratch against the Vikings this past week. Having said that, it’s not out of the question he’s handed a role sans Mitchell Trubisky in London, or is simply activated in the near future to generate any amount of rushing offense if David Montgomery continues to falter.

Deep Leagues: The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported Jeff Wilson is his pick to get healthy scratched Sunday, ceding all goal line reps to Tevin Coleman (ankle) assuming he plays…Jay Ajayi was a hot claim in high-stakes leagues following the announcement he’s finally been cleared to return. He’s merely a stash at this point but likely the first back on the phone if anymore big names go down…As previously mentioned, Jordan Wilkins would handle the majority of Mack’s carries and goal line work if the latter’s unable to play Sunday...Dontrell Hilliard’s surplus snap rate (36.4%) against the Ravens was enhanced due to game script, but he still had three targets and 13 routes as the team’s third-down back before Nick Chubb (20/165/3) rattled off an 88-yard score in the fourth quarter to send it home…C.J. Prosise is set to lose out as Chris Carson’s backup assuming Rashaad Penny (hamstring) returns Thursday. Prosise punched it in from the five-yard line Sunday, but only got that opportunity because Carson was huffing and puffing after singlehandedly carrying the Seahawks into enemy territory.



WIDE RECEIVER

1. Golden Tate, Giants – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues (12%)

Taking on the Vikings and Patriots in back-to-back games isn’t the best spot to enlist Tate, but there’s hope beyond that with the Cardinals’ horrid defense waiting at the end of the tunnel. Sterling Shepard’s team-highs in targets (18) and air yards (188) from Daniel Jones will likely fade with the 31-year-old vet now lining up on the outside. If you’re merely looking for a one-week filler in place of Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones, I lean Coutee (assuming Stills is out) > Auden > Crowder. Auden above all if Stills plays.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

2. Auden Tate, Bengals – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (12%)

Tate played second fiddle to UDFA Damion Willis to start the year but was promptly promoted following the rookie's abysmal 0.46 Yards per Route Run and 4/36 receiving line in Cincinnati's first two games. Tate (6'5/228) has since pole-vaulted to rank as fantasy's WR36 in the last two weeks, essentially mirroring Bengals No. 1 option Tyler Boyd with 16 targets to the latter's 17 and 142 air yards to 145. To prove this isn't an overreaction to John Ross' (shoulder) four-week absence, compare Auden's upcoming schedule against the Cardinals and Ravens to Golden's aforementioned stint against the Vikings and Patriots. The sub-par second-year athlete would be listed above Golden if A.J. Green ("ankle") were officially ruled out beyond Week 10.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

3. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

This one depends entirely on Kenny Stills’ (hamstring) health, but Coutee’s an immediate plug-and-play WR3 if the former’s ruled out. With similar personnel in place last year, Coutee averaged 10 targets in the five games he mustered 66-plus percent of the team’s offensive snaps, including his 11/110/1 receiving contribution in Houston’s Wild Card loss to the Colts. His skillset underneath doesn’t overlap with Will Fuller’s and DeAndre Hopkins’ over-the-top targets.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues if Stills is ruled out

4. Jamison Crowder, Jets – Rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues (10%)

Throw New York’s past two games out the window. As long as Sam Darnold (mono) is cleared by Sunday, the only point that matters is Crowder’s 41 percent target share from the slot in Week 1. It’s a plus that Philly’s banged up secondary has allowed the most fantasy points per game (32.8) to opposing wideouts. Prioritize Crowder over both Coutee and Tate if Darnold starts trending positively (hence his higher FAAB bid suggestion as a WR3 ROS).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

5. Diontae Johnson, Steelers – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

James Washington hit the showers as an afterthought to Diontae Johnson’s six targets again on Monday night. The third-round rookie now boasts a 21 percent target share and nearly half of Pittsburgh’s combined air yards (114, 49%) in two games with Mason Rudolph under center. Don’t expect him to slow down in Week 5 against a Ravens secondary that’s allowed the third-most raw receiving yards to opposing wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues

6. A.J. Brown, Titans — Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues (5%)

Brown’s production has unsurprisingly spiked in the weeks Marcus Mariota’s flourished despite the rookie’s sparse involvement behind Tajae Sharpe on the year. Sunday was arguably a changing of the guard moment as Sharpe did out-snap Brown 38-28 but ultimately laid an egg on 15 routes to the latter’s productive 16. Brown would be ranked higher among priorities if the Titans weren’t facing a murderers’ row of opponents — Bills, in Denver, Chargers — over their next three games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues

7. Dante Pettis, 49ers – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues (2%)

It’s been long forgotten since it occurred prior to their bye, but Pettis’ most recent outing included two targets inside the 20 (and one score inside the 10-yard line) on the third-most snaps among the Niners' wideouts. With Browns starting CBs Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) still ailing, it’s not the worst spot for Pettis to finally deliver as an integral part of this offense. His disastrous floor is what keeps him from being a highly coveted commodity.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

8. Dontrelle Inman, Chargers – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (1%)

Time will tell if Inman’s quad heals prior to Sunday, but the sixth-year vet was Los Angeles’ clear-cut No. 2 receiver against Miami, hauling in 5-of-7 targets before exiting in the fourth quarter. He would likely avoid Chris Harris’ blanket coverage if active in Week 5. Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (quad) would also have to miss their second consecutive contest for Inman to be deemed a FLEX threat.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues

Watch List: Reminder Deebo Samuel’s 16.6 percent target share is good for second on the team only to George Kittle’s 21 looks (25%) as the rookie continues to stick despite San Francisco’s mishmash approach at the position…With both Davante Adams (toe) and Jake Kumerow (shoulder) banged up, Geronimo Allison is quite possibly Week 5’s sneakiest every-down receiver …Cole Beasley’s 9.0 targets per game can no longer be denied with a handful of bye weeks approaching. Both he and Mohamed Sanu are the quintessential floor plays to avoid any eggs in your lineup if lacking FAAB.

Deep Leagues: Christian Kirk’s (ankle) questionable status should finally unlock Andy Isabella’s presence in the ‘Horizontal Raid.’ I would go as far to bid two percent of FAAB for the explosive rookie if both Damiere Byrd (hamstring) and Kirk are ruled out against the Bengals on Sunday… Parris Campbell flashed the most on his eight targets among Indy's crop of receivers sans T.Y. Hilton (quad) Sunday. If the latter’s out again, Campbell’s speed will undoubtedly be game-planned into Indy’s attack against the high-powered Chiefs Offense. His abdominal injury needs to be monitored as the week progresses, though…With Rashard Higgins (ankle) and Jarvis Landry (concussion) all but ruled out for Sunday, expect Antonio Callaway to return and step right back in as an every-down player. He’s an intriguing FLEX and DFS option in Week 5 if we get word on Landry’s status mid-week.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Jimmy Graham Packers – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues

Graham struggled through a groin issue in Weeks 2 and 3, which unsurprisingly resulted in him failing to catch even a single target. He responded with 9/61/1 against the Eagles last Thursday after being cleared from the team’s injury report altogether. With an extended week to rest before taking on the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, Graham is a sneaky streamer in place of T.J. Hockenson (bye), especially with Davante Adams (toe) leaning towards doubtful. His two targets inside the five-yard line this year are tied for second only behind Jason Witten’s league-high 3.

2. Chris Herndon, Jets – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

This is your final warning to stash Herndon before he returns in Week 6 as Ryan Griffin (who the former will obviously replace) has averaged an absurd 92 percent snap rate and 26.3 routes per game as New York's every-down tight end. It makes the most sense to hoard both Herndon and a one-week flier (wherever applicable) then simply drop the second tight end prior to kick-off next Sunday. Darnold’s pending status for this week is irrelevant for Herndon's season-long outlook.

3. Dawson Knox, Bills – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

Knox was finally unchained on Sunday against the Patriots, logging season-highs in snaps (54) and routes run (36). Presumably Buffalo’s primary receiving tight end moving forward, the rookie’s set up to continue exploiting Tennessee’s struggles in defending his position whether it’s Josh Allen (concussion) or Matt Barkley under center. For what it’s worth, Knox’s two catches from Barkley went for gains of 18 and 19 yards.

Looking Ahead: Tyler Eifert's firmly on the streaming radar if only because he's next in line to take on a Cardinals Defense that's been diced by T.J. Hockenson (6/131/1), Mark Andrews (8/112/1), Greg Olsen (6/75/2), and Will Dissly (7/57/1) on the year...Jack Doyle out-snapped Eric Ebron 57-27 all the while running 31 routes to the second-year Colts’ 20. Doyle's a last-ditch option to stream in place of T.J. Hockenson (bye) if the two starters above are claimed for far too much…Target volume hasn’t been there, but Noah Fant has quietly run the eighth-most routes (113) among all tight ends. That type of on-field usage should result in the explosive rookie making a dent against the Chargers, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game (9.7) to his position.

Deep Leagues: Ricky Seals-Jones (3/82/1) cut into Demetrius Harris’ receiving usage as the Browns upped their 12 personnel against the Ravens in order to get both involved. This tanks Harris’ outlook as opposed to making RSJ a prime streaming option (for now)…The more injury designations stack for TEs Matt LaCosse (ankle) and Ryan Izzo (calf), the more enticing Ben Watson becomes on waiver wires. Reminder the 38-year-old veteran returns from suspension this week.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. San Francisco 49ers – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Browns passed the test against Baltimore, but their questionable o-line will now face San Francisco’s underrated defensive trenches that averaged three sacks and six quarterback hits per game before stepping away on bye. The Niners get the nod over Atlanta by simply being home favorites (-3.5).

2. Atlanta Falcons – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

If you blindly played opposing defenses against the Texans this season, you’d have rostered two Top 10 finishes and three performances inside the Top 15. Atlanta’s been a mess overall but their defensive line has created the eighth-highest pressure rate (30.1%), which spells disaster for Houston’s league-high duress allowed (44.6%). As we’ve seen time and time again, defenses can prosper in high-octane matchups no matter the points scored against them.

Watch List: They've been bashed throughout this piece, but the Eagles are a fine streamer (as is any defense) if Luke Falk's given the nod in Week 5. Philadelphia's rostered in only 40 percent of Yahoo leagues. Bump to No. 2 ahead of Atlanta if all signs point to Darnold sitting.

KICKERS

1. Matt Gay, Buccaneers – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gay sunk a 58-yard field goal against the Rams to propel himself to fantasy’s No. 1 overall kicker. Despite that prestigious ranking, he’s somehow rostered in less than 10 percent of Yahoo leagues. Don’t overthink this one and beat your league mates to him.

2. Robbie Gould – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gould was ranked as the No. 7 kicker in fantasy through Week 3 before presumably getting shed for other names on waivers during his bye. Tied for the league-lead in attempts from 30-39 yards out, Gould can easily be depended on as a Top 10 option for the rest of the year.