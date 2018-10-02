Waiver Wire: Week 5

Welcome to the 5th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Following two relatively mild injury weeks, the bug hit in full force Week 4. Tyler Eifert’s season-ending ankle break was the worst injury among the fantasy positions, but Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, T.Y. Hilton, Will Fuller, Sammy Watkins, Geronimo Allison, and O.J. Howard all left with injuries which are likely to affect their availability moving forward. Ezekiel Elliott is also playing through knee and ankle injuries which are at least a mild concern even if he does not appear likely to sit out this week. All of that has created a crowded wire with several interesting options.



In addition to the injuries, it is worth noting both Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman are eligible to return from suspension this week. Ingram is available in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues while Edelman is available in 16 percent. They are the top adds in those leagues.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

WR: Chris Hogan, Robby Anderson

TE: Tyler Eifert



There are not any highly-rostered running backs I can recommend as drops, but Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, and Rashaad Penny are all right on the borderline. Penny would be an easy recommendation if not for the new uncertainty in the backfield, and it is likely he will be on this list officially if Chris Carson is able to return this week. Barber and Williams could join him if it looks like Ronald Jones and Aaron Jones are taking the lead job. Another running back to consider is LeSean McCoy, but the possibility he is traded keeps him on the bench. Perhaps Julian Edelman’s return sparks a renaissance for Hogan, but he has yet to top 42 yards this season and will have a lot more target competition moving forward. The Fitzmagic is dead. Pour some out. Eifert’s injury is such a gut punch for a player who was just rounding into form. It is also another pockmark on a desolate tight end landscape. O.J. Howard would have been on this list in previous seasons, but tight end is too weak to drop someone of his ability, especially since he was already going to be on bye this week.





Quarterbacks

1. Blake Bortles

2. Marcus Mariota

3. Derek Carr

4. Joe Flacco



Running Backs

T.J. Yeldon rostered in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Nyheim Hines

2. Ronald Jones

3. Mike Davis

4. Alfred Blue

5. Rod Smith

6. Corey Grant

7. Latavius Murray

8. Corey Clement

9. Nick Chubb

10. Robert Turbin



Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Callaway

2. Keke Coutee

3. Geronimo Allison

4. Taywan Taylor

5. Dede Westbrook

6. Chris Godwin

7. Taylor Gabriel

8. Ted Ginn

9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

10. Christian Kirk

11. Courtland Sutton

12. Cameron Meredith

13. D.J. Moore

14. Ryan Grant

15. Chester Rogers



Tight Ends

1. Vance McDonald

2. Hayden Hurst

3. Jack Doyle

4. Cameron Brate

5. Tyler Kroft

6. Jeff Heuerman



Defense/Special Teams

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Dallas Cowboys

Looking Ahead: Seattle Seahawks



Kickers

1. Chris Boswell

2. Ka’imi Fairbairn

3. Josh Lambo

Looking Ahead: Greg Zuerlein



QUARTERBACKS

1. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mariota is the better long-term option, but it is difficult to overlook Bortles’ situation this week. While he laid an egg against Mariota’s Titans in Week 3, to that point he had averaged 323 passing yards with three 300-yard games in the four Leonard Fournette sat out in his career. With Fournette out most of the game against the Jets, Bortles once again exploded for 388 yards and two passing touchdowns. Fournette is almost certainly going to sit out this week, meaning Bortles will carry that track record into a prime matchup with the Chiefs, who have played better pass defense lately but will be a good matchup all season because of the script their offense can create for the opposing team.



2. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mariota finally looked healthy in Week 4, and that allowed the Titans’ passing attack to play like the unit we were hoping to see. Mariota dropped 344 yards and two scores on the Eagles including a great fourth-down conversion and the game-winning touchdown in overtime. More importantly, he racked up those totals by pushing the ball downfield and creating big plays. He also kept producing with his legs, adding 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Buffalo’s pass defense has tightened up the last two weeks, but Mariota is a fringe QB1 this week who could develop into an every-week starter moving forward.



3. Derek Carr, Raiders – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues

Carr had been getting the yards early in the season, but the touchdowns simply had not shown up. That changed in a big way against the Browns. He threw four scores including two to Jared Cook, who was tackled near the goal-line twice the week before. Carr keeps throwing interceptions, but he has now thrown for 782 yards over the last two games and is averaging 343 per game so far this year. This week, he gets a Chargers defense which was lit up by Jared Goff in Week 3 and just gave up 298 yards and two scores to C.J. Beathard.



4. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

2018 was a weird place even before Flacco worked his way into the weekly streaming conversation, but his solid fantasy play has certainly added to the aura. Flacco now has multiple scores in three of four games and has topped 360 yards in two of his last three outings. The Browns had been playing reasonably well against quarterbacks, but they were shredded by Carr last week.



Watch List: Of the two quarterbacks on bye, Jameis Winston is the one to target for those looking for a stash. We have already seen what is capable in this offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Winston was the QB7 in per-game scoring last season if the two games he left early are taken out of the mix. He will be a top-12 option at worst against the Falcons in Week 6…Mitchell Trubisky should certainly be added in any two-quarterback formats or deep leagues in which he was dropped, but quarterback is too deep to spend a roster spot on a player who might be ranked among the top-15 quarterbacks in two weeks…Andy Dalton threw four touchdowns against them, but the only other passing score the Ravens have allowed this season was to Ben Roethlisberger, who they limited to 274 yards, that touchdown, and an interception on Sunday night. Their schedule has not been the toughest, but this is not the best spot for Baker Mayfield…Dak Prescott finally did not have a terrible game, but he needs to show more before being used in even a good looking matchup like the one he gets in Houston this week…Eli Manning always has blow-up potential because he plays with Odell Beckham, but he laid an egg in a great spot last week and has one or fewer touchdowns in three of four games…Case Keenum has faltered in two great spots at home in the last three games…C.J. Beathard played well in his first start of the season, but the matchup against the Cardinals is not ideal…As predicted, the big plays – two of which were glorified handoffs in Week 3 – dried up, and Ryan Tannehill was a fantasy disaster. He is not going to be an option as long as the Dolphins are throwing 25 times a game and on pace to run 800 plays…Josh Rosen had a good debut and gets a good matchup against the 49ers, but much like Tannehill, his offense needs to crank up the pace before he becomes a fantasy option…Sam Darnold has thrown for more than 200 yards just once this season and has two touchdowns total in the last three games…Yikes, Josh Allen.



~RUNNING BACKS

1. Nyheim Hines, Colts – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues

Hines probably should have been an add after last week, but the Colts’ backfield is just such a mess. That is even truer now with Robert Turbin returning from suspension, but Hines’ usage the last two games is too good to ignore. The receiving back has played 73 percent and 69 percent of the snaps in the last two games, earning 16 total targets (15.7 percent target share) during that run. He also scored twice last week including an impressive grab over the top of Tyrann Mathieu. The early-down situation looks like an unsolvable puzzle, but it is possible if not likely Hines keep holds of a large target share the rest of the way in a Darren Sproles-ian role, who had 71 targets and 94 carries playing for Frank Reich in Philadelphia.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Ronald Jones, Bucs – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jones played 11 fewer snaps than Peyton Barber against the Bears, but he out-touched him 11-to-8 and led the team in rushing, albeit with just 29 measly yards. Even so, it was a good showing in his NFL debut which could point to a larger role coming out of the bye week. Barber has averaged just three yards per carry on 50 attempts so far this season, so there is little standing in the way of Jones if the Bucs think he is ready. He is worth stashing through the bye to see what happens.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Mike Davis, Seahawks – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues

Perhaps Davis should be ahead of Jones, and that is certainly true for teams which need a potential starter this week. The problem is coach Pete Carroll said Chris Carson is expected to return from his hip injury, and Davis’ long-term upside with Carson and Rashaad Penny healthy is questionable. Carroll did say Davis earned a spot in the “rotation” moving forward, but a “rotation” is exactly the situation which prevented both Carson and Penny from being reliable fantasy options the first two games. Perhaps Carson does not return this week or Davis takes the reins with another strong performance, but it is more likely he is headed for the wrong side of a committee. Even so, he is worth adding to see how it shakes out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Alfred Blue, Texans – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

Injury info is scarce, but Lamar Miller did not touch the ball in the fourth quarter or overtime of Houston’s win over the Colts. Coach Bill O'Brien said Miller was a “little banged up” during his press conference on Monday, but he expects him to be “OK." Even so, it is worrying he could not return to a game in which the Texans were fighting for their lives. Blue handled nine carries after Miller left and will be the workhorse if Miller is unable to play against the Cowboys.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Rod Smith, Cowboys – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

The comments about Ezekiel Elliott’s knee and ankle injuries seem like much ado about nothing, but it is better to be safe than sorry. Smith turned six carries into 22 yards while spelling the hobbled Elliott against the Lions, and he will dominate the backfield work if Elliott is unable to play against the Texans.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Corey Grant, Jaguars – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues

T.J. Yeldon once again dominated a game Leonard Fournette left early, leaving just seven snaps and three touches for Grant. The same thing happened when Fournette was injured in Week 1, however, and Grant played 42 percent of the snaps with 10 touches against the Patriots the next game. With Blake Bortles’ history of airing it out when Fournette sits and the Chiefs next up on the schedule, Grant could once again see a surprising workload this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Latavius Murray, Vikings – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues

Dalvin Cook is likely to play coming off the mini-bye, but he admitted on Monday he remains less than 100 percent, meaning it is possible he is on a snap count again when the Vikings travel to Philadelphia. That is not a good matchup for Murray, but it would not be a surprise if he receives 10 touches.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Corey Clement, Eagles – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Philly’s backfield situation behind Jay Ajayi, who is reportedly playing through a fracture in his back, is an absolute mess. Clement surprisingly sat out last week, Darren Sproles remains without a timetable for return, and Wendell Smallwood is unlikely to have a role if either of the backs listed ahead of him return the field. Clement is the one to roster at this point considering he seemed close to playing last week while Sproles sat out every practice, but that could change.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Nick Chubb, Browns – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Despite two massive touchdown runs, Chubb still saw only three carries against the Raiders while playing three snaps. He has yet to play more than five snaps in a game this season. It is possible those big plays earned him more time behind Carlos Hyde, but it is more likely he will stick in his low-usage role moving forward. Even so, there are worse stashes in deep leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



10. Robert Turbin, Colts – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

The most likely outcome is Turbin falls into a low-upside committee on early downs with Hines taking care of the passing-down work. That said, he is at least a competent, NFL running back – something which might not be true of Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins – who can pass block and do what he is supposed to do with the ball in his hands. That alone could earn him the starting job, although he is not expected to be very involved on Thursday night.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: Miami’s backfield usage is befuddling, but the offense is not good enough or running enough plays to make Frank Gore anything more than a low-ceiling bench filler…I remain hopeful Baker Mayfield will turn Duke Johnson’s season around, and he has at least started making some big plays in the passing game the last two weeks. He still saw just six touches against the Raiders…Perhaps Marlon Mack returns this week, but he now has to fight for touches with Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, and Robert Turbin…C.J. Anderson has 13 touches so far this season…Chris Ivory would theoretically be interesting if the Bills trade LeSean McCoy or he is suspended, but McCoy is not even a fantasy starter in this offense…All LeGarrette Blount is doing at this point is preventing Kerryon Johnson from being a high-end fantasy player. Theo Riddick has yet to top 50 yards this season…Ty Montgomery hauled in a long catch, but he failed to top seven touches for the third time in four games…Jalen Richard is going to get targets when the Raiders are in passing situations, but he has not flashed a high ceiling to this point and can be scripted out of any game.



Deep Cuts: Joe Mixon is likely to return this week, but it is worth noting Mark Walton saw more work than he did in Week 3 before exiting with a possible concussion…Devonta Freeman is also expected back this week, which would send Ito Smith back to the No. 3 spot, but the rookie has played well enough to earn real snaps if something happened to Freeman or Tevin Coleman in the future…Devontae Booker is not even an exciting deep-league stash at this point…Doug Martin is just a handcuff at this point…Malcom Brown and Chase Edmonds remain high-upside handcuffs.



~WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Antonio Callaway, Browns – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is unclear why Callaway is rostered in just 38 percent of Yahoo leagues. He has not been efficient with the work, but he has garnered 21.9 percent of Baker Mayfield’s targets with 19 total opportunities in the last two games. He is going to hit on one of his big-play chances at some point, and his roster percentage will surely shoot up when he does. Pick him up before that happens. Perhaps Coutee should be ahead of Callaway, but Callaway is the locked-in No. 2 option while Coutee will need Will Fuller to stay on the sidelines for that to be the case.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

Coutee will likely be No. 1 on many waiver lists, and that is understandable after he exploded for 11 catches and 109 yards on 15 targets in his NFL debut, a game Will Fuller left after aggravating his hamstring injury. Bruce Ellington had eight targets in Week 1 with Fuller sidelined, so it is possible if not likely Coutee retains a high-target total if Fuller is forced to miss time. There is also room for more yardage considering how little Coutee was used down the field in his first NFL game. Coutee’s weekly floor will be low when both DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller are healthy, but it seems unlikely that will be the case for at least a couple weeks.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Geronimo Allison, Packers – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

Allison would be the No. 1 option on this list if not for a concussion which threatens his Week 5 availability. Randall Cobb does not appear close to returning, which means Allison could be the No. 2 option in the Packers’ passing game through the Week 7 bye if he is healthy enough to play. Allison recorded six catches for 80 yards against the Bills despite leaving early.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Taywan Taylor, Titans – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

The hope following Rishard Matthews’ departure from the Titans was Taylor would take over as the clear No. 2 receiver, and that is exactly what happened against the Eagles. Taylor played 14 more snaps than Tajae Sharpe and 63 percent overall. He finished second on the team in both targets (9) and receiving yards (77) and converted a fourth-and–15 in overtime to keep the game alive. More importantly, Marcus Mariota looked healthy against the Eagles and ready to help the passing game reach its potential. If it does, Taylor will have a chance to put up good numbers.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



5. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jacksonville’s receiver corps is so up-and-down each week it might be best to ignore them, but Westbrook is in a great situation this week coming off a nine-catch, 130-yard game on 13 targets. With Leonard Fournette expected to sit, it is likely Blake Bortles once again airs it out against a Chiefs defense which has been a good matchup for opposing passing games much of the season. It is possible Westbrook takes a backseat to Keelan Cole and Donte Moncrief as sometimes happens in this wide-open passing game, but there should be enough targets to go around in this one.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



6. Chris Godwin, Bucs – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

Godwin took a big step back with just two targets against the Bears while playing fewer snaps than DeSean Jackson and, for some reason, Adam Humphries. Godwin did make a few mistakes in Tampa’s Monday night loss the week prior, so perhaps that explains the dip in playing time. Despite the disappointing game, Godwin remains worth rostering in all formats through the bye week as a talented member of a high-upside passing attack, especially with the Falcons on deck in Week 6.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



7. Taylor Gabriel, Bears – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gabriel’s value is difficult to judge because nothing changed except the offense’s effectiveness in Week 4. He entered his breakout game with 22 targets in the first three weeks including 10 against the Cardinals, but he simply had not been doing much with them. That changed as he was used more down the field against the Bucs, something which will hopefully continue. That said, it is also possible the passing game once again struggles against the Dolphins in Week 6. Gabriel is worth stashing through the bye to find out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Ted Ginn, Saints – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ginn and really the entire passing game had a strange day in New York. He still played 54.3 percent of the snaps, however, and the Saints should have an easier time back inside against Washington on Monday night. Ginn will be a starting option in deeper leagues in that matchup.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

It looks like Randall Cobb is going to miss at least one more game, and Geronimo Allison exited Week 4 early with a concussion. If both sit, Valdes-Scantling will serve as the clear No. 2 option against the Lions after getting 71 percent of the snaps and three targets against the Bills. That would be enough to make him worth a look in most leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



10. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

Larry Fitzgerald saw a couple more targets, but Kirk led the team with four catches which he turned into 28 yards. It was not an exciting performance, but Josh Rosen looked at worst competent and should help Arizona’s passing game get going. When it does, Kirk will be a large part of it.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



11. Courtland Sutton, Broncos – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues

Sutton flashed some upside on a 42-yard catch Monday night, and he drew a defensive pass interference call on another deep target. He could not properly execute a hook and lateral at the end of the game, but all in all, it was a solid prime-time performance from a receiver who continues to play better than Demaryius Thomas, who only received one more target on Monday night.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



12. Cameron Meredith, Saints – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

Meredith’s snap share actually took a step back, but he saw four targets in his second game with the Saints. He remains just a bench stash, but the upside is there if he can carve out a role.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



13. D.J. Moore, Panthers – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues

The story has not changed for Moore. He is just a deep-league stash in the hopes he is utilized more coming out of the bye week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



14. Ryan Grant, Colts – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

15. Chester Rogers, Colts – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

This pair is just desperation station for those who need a starter this week. With T.Y. Hilton doubtful to play Thursday night, Grant and Rogers should carry the load. Rogers led the team with 11 targets which he turned into eight catches for 85 yards against the Texans, but Grant had been a more consistent part of the offense before that game. Picking between them will be a coin flip, and it would not be a shock if Zach Pascal got into the mix after a big game against the Texans. Teams with good options can avoid the situation entirely.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: In a prime #RevengeGame spot, Mohamed Sanu played more snaps than Calvin Ridley, saw three more targets, and topped 100 yards for the first time as a Falcon. It is probably not the start of a great fantasy run, but he does get the Steelers this week…Brandon Marshall appears to be losing the No. 3 job to David Moore, who is rostered in zero percent of Yahoo leagues…Kelvin Benjamin has yet to top 35 yards this season. He will likely score a touchdown here or there, but he is not a fantasy option…Even with DeVante Parker sitting with yet another injury, there was not much fantasy value to be found behind Kenny Stills on the Dolphins’ depth chart. On the bright side, Albert Wilson has seen nearly 20 percent of the targets in the games Parker has missed this season. If the Dolphins actually start throwing, perhaps he can find some value. The same is true for Danny Amendola…The Cowboys narrowed their receiver usage a bit, allowing Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, and Cole Beasley to all play over 50 percent of the snaps with Deonte Thompson just behind at 42 percent. Even so, Beasley led the group with just 53 yards on four catches…Washington’s receiver corps is probably one to ignore, but Josh Doctson should not be more heavily rostered than Paul Richardson…John Ross caught a touchdown, but he appeared to injure himself on the play and was unable to finish the game despite attempting to fight through the issue. He might miss some time…Phillip Dorsett’s time is probably at an end with Julian Edelman back, but he does have seven targets in three of his four games this season…Donte Moncrief caught a long touchdown against the Jets, but he remains the least exciting of the Jaguars’ top three receivers…Martavis Bryant commanded seven targets and would have had a long touchdown if he did not drop a wide-open pass. The possibility of a suspension being handed down at any time makes it tough to call him a must-roster player, but he flashed some upside in Week 4…James Washington’s upside in Pittsburgh’s offense remains interesting, but there are players with cleaner paths to playing time available on the wire this week.



Deep Cuts: Zach Pascal is what the deep cuts section was made for. He came out of almost nowhere to record 10 targets against the Texans, and he could keep it going on Thursday night with T.Y. Hilton looking doubtful at best to suit up…Chris Conley perhaps should be an add after Sammy Watkins suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night, but Conley has failed to deliver fantasy value as the No. 2 option in the past. It is more likely the Chiefs lean heavily on Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill while also getting the likes of Demarcus Robinson and De’Anthony Thomas involved…Willie Snead remains the discount Cole Beasley…Jordan Matthews caught a 56-yard touchdown against the Titans and even more surprisingly played 60 percent of the snaps…Aldrick Robinson played eight snaps against the Rams and happened to catch two touchdowns. Laquon Treadwell remains the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota…There is nothing exciting about Torrey Smith, but he does appear to be the No. 2 receiver in Carolina right now…Jermaine Kearse completely took over from Terrelle Pryor in Week 4, but it is unlikely to matter in the Jets’ passing game…It looks like Marquise Goodwin will be fine, but with Dante Pettis sidelined at least a week, Kendrick Bourne could get some snaps if Goodwin is forced to miss time. He already has two touchdowns this season…Tre’Quan Smith played four more snaps than Cameron Meredith against the Giants, but he has just four targets all season…It probably does not matter, but Cordarrelle Patterson scored a 55-yard touchdown against the Dolphins…Chad Williams continues to play more snaps than Christian Kirk and scored a touchdown against the Seahawks.



~TIGHT ENDS

1. Vance McDonald, Steelers – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is unclear why he is not rostered in more leagues following last Monday’s breakout, but he kept things going with 62 yards against the Ravens on Sunday night. With the Falcons up next, McDonald will be a top-10 option this week.



2. Hayden Hurst, Ravens – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues.

He was not ready to play against the Steelers, but coach John Harbaugh said there is a “good chance” Hurst makes his NFL debut this week against the Browns. It will be difficult to put him straight in the starting lineup, and it is certainly possible the tight end committee which developed in his absence makes it impossible for the rookie to return consistent fantasy value. Hurst looked like the clear No. 1 before getting hurt in training camp, however, and Joe Flacco has targeted the aforementioned committee on over 23 percent of his attempts so far including half of his attempts inside the 10-yard line. Hurst will be a weekly starter if he can establish himself as the clear lead dog, making him worth a stash.



3. Jack Doyle, Colts – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

Doyle is highly unlikely to play this week, and it remains unclear how long he will be sidelined. Even so, he is too good of an option when healthy to be on the wire with the tight end position in its current shape. He needs to be stashed where possible.



4. Cameron Brate, Bucs – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Bucs are on bye this week, but it looks like Brate will get at least one start after that with O.J. Howard dealing with a two-to-four week knee injury. Considering he has scored twice in the last two games and that start will come against the Falcons, Brate will be at worst a top-12 option in Week 6.



5. Tyler Kroft, Bengals – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is possible this should be C.J. Uzomah, who has played 66 more snaps and run 44 more routes than Kroft so far this season. Despite that advantage, however, Uzomah has three fewer targets than Kroft, who was the clear top option without Eifert last season. That role did not lead to many targets or much yardage for Kroft, but he did score seven touchdowns in 14 games. He could do something similar in an even better passing attack this season.



6. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

This is pure desperation zone, but Heuerman is the clear lead tight end in Denver following Jake Butt’s ACL tear. He commanded a team-high seven targets against the Chiefs and turned those looks into a team-high 57 yards including a 36-yard gain late in the game. The upside might not be there, but at least he has a shot at some targets.



Watch List: With Alshon Jeffery back, Dallas Goedert reverted back to a part-time player. He will likely have some big games, but predicting them will be difficult as long as Zach Ertz is healthy…Ricky Seals-Jones’ snap share has taken a concerning dip since Jermaine Gresham returned from injury, but he did record a season-high 52 yards against the Seahawks…Antonio Gates has ten targets the last two games and found the end zone against the 49ers. He is back atop the touchdown-or-bust group…Austin Hooper perhaps should have had a touchdown against the Bengals, and that is what it will take for him to have a good fantasy week…Austin Seferian-Jenkins has yet to top 25 yards this season…Jesse James has two targets total the last two weeks…Charles Clay set new season-highs with six targets, four catches, and 40 yards against the Packers…Rhett Ellison should get some targets and may even find the end zone while Evan Engram is sidelined, but he is a low-upside option…Jonnu Smith keeps getting the snaps, but the targets are just not there. It does not help he dropped one of his two against the Eagles…Ian Thomas is in a similar boat as Smith…With Rob Gronkowski questionable, it makes sense to look toward to his backups, but that did not work out last season. Dwayne Allen had two catches for 10 yards in two games, and Jacob Hollister, who is dealing with an injury of his own right now, was limited to one target...With Will Dissly done for the season, Nick Vannett is the only healthy tight end left on the roster. Unfortunately, he has yet to top 27 yards. Ed Dickson is expected to return when first eligible following Seattle’s Week 7 bye. He could be a stash option for those in extremely deep leagues…Geoff Swaim has 12 targets the last two weeks and found the end zone against the Lions, but it is tough to get excited about anyone in the Dallas passing game.



DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Carolina Panthers – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues

Carolina’s pass rush has been up and down this season, but the Giants have allowed at least three sacks in each of the last three games.



2. Tennessee Titans – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Josh Allen we expected to see showed up in Green Bay, and the Titans are a defense on the rise.



3. Dallas Cowboys – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues

Dallas’ defense has just two takeaways this season, but the Texans and their league-worst offensive line have consistently been a great matchup.



Looking Ahead: The Seahawks are almost certainly going to be dropped in most leagues before their matchup with the Rams this week, but they are in a much better spot against the Raiders in London in Week 6.



KICKERS

1. Chris Boswell, Steelers – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

Boswell has been a bit shaky, but he is kicking at home in a game with a 57.5-point total.



2. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues

It makes sense to ride this train until it derails. Fairbairn has seven attempts in the last two weeks and gets to kick at home against the Cowboys this week.



3. Josh Lambo, Jaguars – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

Lambo is coming off a three-kick performance, and now he gets t0 face the Chiefs in what could become a high-scoring affair even with the Jaguars involved.



Looking Ahead: Greg Zuerlein could return this week, at which point he would be an automatic add, and he will have an even better chance to play against the Broncos in Week 6.