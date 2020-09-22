Waiver Wire: Week 3

Welcome to the Week 3 edition of Waiver Wired. Although it is only the third waivers run of the season and there are a number of injured players to account for, it's important to adjust with the new information at hand and scale our bids back in order to prepare for what will clearly be a chaotic year. That wasn't the case in Week 2 (and rightfully so) but will have to be moving forward in order to strategically ensure there are no eggs in our lineups. After all: in a pandemic, the rules are thrown out and re-created.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

The Drop List

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Benny Snell, Jordan Howard, Sony Michel, Tevin Coleman, Saquon Barkley

WR: Anthony Miller, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton

TE: Rob Gronkowski, Austin Hooper

There’s nothing wrong with keeping Benny Snell on the back of benches in case James Conner goes down, but Snell clearly has no standalone value as long as the latter is healthy. Through five quarters together , Conner has out-carried Snell 22 to 5 and handled all five of the team’s touches inside the 10-yard line...Anthony Miller dropped an end zone pass during Chicago’s second possession and was relegated to the bench for Darnell Mooney from that point forward. You don’t necessarily have to drop Miller in deeper leagues, but you can’t possibly start him until he’s back in coach Matt Nagy’s good graces...Daniel Jones remains on The Drop List since there are more impactful streamers universally available on waiver wires (including the three suggested below). The 49ers are banged up across the board and will be without Nick Bosa (torn ACL), Solomon Thomas (torn ACL) and potentially Dee Ford (neck) on Sunday but Jones, who has merely rushed seven times through two games, should not be trusted without both Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) and Sterling Shepard (toe) for the foreseeable future...Rob Gronkowski has out-snapped O.J. Howard 96 to 71 this year but has stayed in to block on 54 of said snaps. His lowly route percentage (50%) on passing plays has amounted to two catches all season. Bruce Arians’ quote from Monday best sums it up: “We’re not throwing the ball 50 times to tight ends. That’s what we have receivers for.”...Patriots ran a nice amount of offensive plays (69) without James White on Sunday and Sony Michel still flopped with seven carries and 19 yards. With Cam Newton soaking up 11 red zone carries and a league-high nine rush attempts inside the 10-yard line through two games, there is legitimately no use for Michel on both New England’s and fantasy rosters...Jordan Howard has rushed for 11 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Imagine starting him...Deebo Samuel (foot) reportedly had a setback and “got worse each day” before being moved to injured reserve. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the “plan” is for Samuel to return in Week 4, but there’s still no guarantee that happens. With IR slots clearly at a premium moving forward, I would feel comfortable dropping Samuel for DeSean Jackson and Russell Gage among this week’s list.

Overall Top 10

1. Joshua Kelley

2. Mike Davis

3. DeSean Jackson

4. Russell Gage

5. Darrell Henderson

6. Jerick McKinnon

7. Myles Gaskin

8. Jalen Reagor

9. Logan Thomas

10. Dalton Schultz

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in Week 3. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Story continues

Quarterbacks

1. Gardner Minshew

2. Ryan Tannehill

3. Baker Mayfield

Running Backs

1. Joshua Kelley

2. Mike Davis

3. Darrell Henderson

4. Jerick McKinnon

5. Myles Gaskin

6. Devonta Freeman

7. Wayne Gallman

8. Jeff Wilson

9. Dion Lewis

Wide Receivers

Robby Anderson rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. DeSean Jackson

2. Russell Gage

3. Jalen Reagor

4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

5. Tre’Quan Smith

6. Preston Williams

7. Laviska Shenault

8. Corey Davis

9. Golden Tate

10. Mecole Hardman

11. Allen Lazard

12. Miles Boykin

13. Brandon Aiyuk

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki rostered in 67 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Logan Thomas

2. Dalton Schultz

3. Mo Alie-Cox

4. Jordan Reed

5. Jordan Akins

Defense/Special Teams

Tennessee Titans rostered in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Indianapolis Colts

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Kickers

1. Jason Myers

2. Rodrigo Blankenship

3. Ryan Succop

QUARTERBACKS

1. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars — Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 5% FAAB Bid)

Minshew has spiked back-to-back QB1 finishes with 22.1 fantasy points per game in the Jaguars’ first two contests but is still sitting on waiver wires in 67 percent of Yahoo leagues. It’s only a matter of time before he’s scooped up everywhere as the Dolphins, even in limiting Josh Allen to four carries in Week 2, have permitted the most rushing attempts (19) to opposing quarterbacks through their first two games.



2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans — Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 5% FAAB Bid)

Tannehill’s 43 pass attempts from Week 1 came crashing back to Earth against Jacksonville (24), but he still exceeded expectations with four touchdowns and 9.9 YPA on only 30 dropbacks. Expect similar volume (and results) against a Vikings secondary that ranks 23rd in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate metric and recently lost elite pass rusher Anthony Barr (torn pectoral) for the season.



3. Baker Mayfield, Browns — Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo Leagues (2%)

Cleveland’s o-line, Pro Football Focus’ fifth-overall pass-blocking unit, has allowed just two sacks and nine pressures through two games — the only concern against Washington’s studly front-seven. Assuming Baker Mayfield has the time, we should expect him to flourish with more volume as both Cleveland and WFT have allowed a top-seven mark in plays per game to the opposition.



Watch List: Coach Anthony Lynn already said Tyrod Taylor (rib) will start against the Panthers if healthy, but pressure from the media following Justin Herbert's impressive debut is bound to add up if Taylor drowns again. If, for whatever reason, Taylor can't go, I would insert Herbert at No. 2 ahead of Tannehill. Taylor isn't worth our time...Jeff Driskel is an intriguing option after he breathed life into Denver's offense and, dating back to last year, averaged 7.3 carries in his three starts for the Lions. I would start Nick Mullens (against the Giants) or Mitchell Trubisky (versus Atlanta) over Driskel this week, but would stash Denver's signal-caller wherever applicable for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Jets.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Joshua Kelley, Chargers – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 20-25% FAAB Bid)

Austin Ekeler and Kelley are quietly tied for the sixth-most carries in the league (35) following the latter’s 25-touch performance against the Chiefs, but it’s the rookie who continues to be favored inside the 10 with six carries to Ekeler’s 1. Whether Justin Herbert or Tyrod Taylor startsn against the Panthers, it’s Kelley who’s primed to explode a la Josh Jacobs in Week 1 (25/93/3) and the Bucs’ backfield (19/126/3) this past Sunday. Kelley will remain an RB3/4 beyond Week 3, but it’s worth noting the Chargers are tasked with the Buccaneers and Saints in their ensuing matchups.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Mike Davis, Panthers – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues (12-15%)

Odds are the Panthers promote Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad to cover for Christian McCaffrey’s (high-ankle sprain) absence. Even so, Davis has the superior receiving profile both in the league (34 catches in 2018) and dating back to college (70 receptions, 10.8 yards per catch). Simply put, we should expect Davis to handle 6-8 targets weekly with 14-16 touches ahead of Bonnafon in his range of outcomes. Reminder the organization had the opportunity to keep both players active but opted to only keep one, Davis, available to open the year.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Darrell Henderson, Rams – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues (12-15%)

Malcolm Brown (finger) underwent surgery on Monday and Cam Akers (rib) remains day to day. Although Brown is reportedly expected to play, Henderson is eyeing his largest workload since entering the league as the two behind him continue to mend. He’s a one-week starter for what projects as one of the league’s most voluminous matchups in Week 3 with a clear-cut path to receiving 8-12 touches in a committee moving forward. As for this matchup against Buffalo, Henderson has avoided 16 tackles on 62 touches dating back to last year, giving him an enticing ceiling as long as the touches are there.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers — Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues (12-15%)

McKinnon has only handled nine touches on 26% of San Francisco’s snaps through two games but has exploded for 13.4 yards per touch on said usage. With both Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) and Tevin Coleman (knee) sidelined, McKinnon is the favorite to lead this backfield in production (and targets) over Jeff Wilson. Both should also benefit against the Eagles, Dolphins, and Rams in the 49ers’ upcoming games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



5. Myles Gaskin, Dolphins – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Gaskin is clearly the option to target among Miami’s backfield, out-carrying Jordan Howard 16 to 13 and out-targeting Matt Breida 11 to 2. Jacksonville has limited opposing running backs to 3.5 yards per carry but has allowed the third-most catches (17) to that position through two games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Devonta Freeman, Free Agent – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

7. Wayne Gallman, Giants – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Gallman was inactive for the Giants in Week 2, and Freeman was promptly brought in for a workout the moment Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) was ruled out for the year. There’s no guarantee Freeman puts pen to paper in the coming days, but fantasy players wagering on him have ‘outs’ he signs with another team even if he doesn’t agree to terms in New York. If that were the case, Gallman would presumably become the workhorse over Dion Lewis. ( ESPN’s Jordan Raanan suggested as much this summer ). With a similar ceiling for both players, I prefer betting on Freeman since it will take one-third the amount of FAAB to win him off waivers compared to what your leaguemates are preparing to cough up for Gallman.

Recommendation: Both should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Jeff Wilson, 49ers – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Wilson was in this exact position for two whole games in place of Tevin Coleman (knee) last year and was afforded 13 (!!!) red zone touches and eight carries inside the 10-yard line as San Francisco’s exclusive goal line back. I still expect McKinnon to out-produce Wilson since the former has a handful of targets working in his favor, but the latter could easily score multiple touchdowns with his perceived role. That alone garners Wilson FLEX value in an injury-riddled week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Dion Lewis, Giants – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-5%)

Lewis was in on 57-of-65 snaps (88%) and handled every backfield touch behind Barkley in Week 2; Gallman, of course, was inactive. Having said that, Gallman (6’0/215) profiles as the team’s grinder over Lewis (5’7/193) and succeeded as such with 24 touches for 118 yards and two scores in his lone spot-start for Barkley last year. There is nothing wrong with putting in for Lewis, but fantasy players should understand that his best-case scenario is splitting touches in a two-headed committee.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



Watch List: Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, Carlos Hyde



Deep Cuts: Royce Freeman, Rex Burkhead, JaMycal Hasty

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. DeSean Jackson, Eagles — Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12-15% FAAB Bid)

Jackson was presumably dropped in a majority of leagues for his frustrating Week 1 usage. The good news is that his “pitch count” is already a thing of the past, falling by the wayside for 55-of-71 snaps (77%) and a team-high share of air yards (68, 26.5%) against Los Angeles. The bad news is Carson Wentz has whiffed altogether in Jackson’s range, completing 4-of-10 passes 20-plus yards downfield while tossing only 10 “catchable” balls (on 15 targets) in his direction. Jackson’s floor admittedly isn’t as high as Gage’s given the type of targets the former is being asked to haul in, but he’s still my pick among the two for his salivating ceiling waiting to erupt behind the league’s second most air yards (282) through two games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Russell Gage, Falcons – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

The Falcons have passed the ball at the league’s second-highest rate when trailing, the ninth-highest rate when leading, and the fourth-highest rate in neutral game script — enough to support three receivers weekly. I was skeptical of Gage’s involvement after Week 1, but his 18.5 fantasy points per game have now survived amid two Calvin Ridley fireworks shows and Hayden Hurst’s welcoming party against Dallas. Gage has also averaged 7.9 targets in 11 games since Atlanta shipped Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots last year.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Jalen Reagor, Eagles – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Gage’s floor is higher, but Reagor offers a loftier ceiling if the Eagles’ offense ever clicks. The rookie has averaged 18.8 air yards per target and hauled in all five “catchable” passes tossed in his direction. The issue, of course, is Wentz’s inaccuracy, which hit rock bottom in having him booed off the field by virtual fans on Sunday. It’s still something we should expect Wentz and Philadelphia’s offense to figure out against the Bengals, who permitted Baker Mayfield his second-highest completion rate since last year.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Allen Lazard has out-snapped MVS 129 to 88 but it’s the latter who still leads his teammate in target share (18.5% to 12.5%) and air yards (team-high 214 to 103) on limited routes. Even if Valdes-Scantling continues working as the team’s over-the-top gadget artist, his involvement is enough to warrant WR4/FLEX consideration against the Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers, Texans, and Vikings in Green Bay’s next five games.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Tre’Quan Smith, Saints – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Smith was always expected to be on the field for Michael Thomas (high-ankle sprain), but his seven targets (18.4% share) over Jared Cook (13.1%) and Emmanuel Sanders (7.8%) came as a surprise. The 24-year-old’s performance and career-high snap rate (88%) in his first game sans Thomas are enough to treat him as a serious WR3/4 until ‘Can’t Guard Mike’ returns.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Preston Williams, Dolphins – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

DeVante Parker and Williams have mirrored each other in targets (12), but it’s Williams who has compiled a higher share of air yards (27.7% to 20.8%) through two games. Parker has already said he’ll continue playing through his hamstring injury until it’s recovered, leaving Williams as the (healthy) player to bet on moving forward. Fantasy players can write-off his single catch against the Bills to Tre’Davious White’s shadow coverage. Williams also popped as Hayden Winks’ No. 2 rebound candidate in the Fantasy Usage Model .

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Laviska Shenault, Jaguars – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Shenault is in the same position as Deebo Samuel last year: stuck leveraging his own versatility into fantasy production until he acclimates against the league’s corners. The box scores show six receptions for Shenault, but he’s actually out-touched all of Jacksonville’s wideouts since he’s also handled seven carries from the backfield. He’ll continue offering a palatable weekly floor with his legs until inevitably separating himself as a player the team can’t afford to take off the field.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Corey Davis, Titans – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-5%)

Davis was out-scored by both Jonnu Smith (4/84/2) and Adam Humphries (5/48/1) in Week 2 but still leads the team in air yards (137, 32.4%) without A.J. Brown (knee). With the latter’s availability for Sunday looking bleak, Davis at the very least offers on-field usage against an abysmal Vikings secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



9. Golden Tate, Giants – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-5%)

Tate averaged a team-high 23.8% target share in the five games Sterling Shepard (toe) missed last year. I question Tate’s ceiling in this matchup since the Giants are implied to score the second-fewest points (18.75) of Sunday’s slate, but the Niners have quietly allowed the third-most catches (37) to opposing wideouts given their cluster of injuries.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



10. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-5%)

The moment Sammy Watkins exited with a concussion against the Chargers, Hardman spiked a 22-yard reception on the ensuing play and racked up three targets (and a successful two-point conversion) through overtime.



This is simply a reminder that the 22-year-old is fantasy’s most explosive WR2 if Watkins is ruled out. I would move Mecole above Gage if we get word Watkins is out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



11. Allen Lazard, Packers – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-5%)

Lazard is essentially in a battle with Valdes-Scantling to become Aaron Rodgers’ third mouth to feed behind Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. Although he’s seen half the number of deep targets as MVS through two games, Lazard is at least guaranteed to stay glued to the field in two-wide sets indoors versus New Orleans.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



12. Miles Boykin, Ravens – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

Boykin has played 40 and 48 snaps through two games but hasn’t ‘got there’ since the Ravens benched their starters in Week 1 and cruised to an easy win with 37 carries in their following matchup against the Texans. With the third-highest implied team total (28.25) in Week 3, we should expect the Ravens’ offense to not only involve the 6’4/220 specimen out the gates, but to need him as a third threat behind Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews. To be clear, we are betting on Boykin being the cover image of the Week 4 Waiver Wire seven days in advance in order to avoid bidding wars with our leaguemates.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



13. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

In Aiyuk’s NFL debut (following a hamstring injury, nonetheless), the No. 25 overall pick was in on 44-of-61 snaps (72%) and ran a route on 78% of the team’s dropbacks. Aiyuk was only afforded three targets on the afternoon, but he’s already instilled as San Francisco’s No. 1 wideout until Samuel is able to return.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



Watch List: Van Jefferson has already made strides as an elite route runner and is being awarded for it, running 32 routes to Josh Reynolds' 35 through two weeks. I forced to choose one, I would lean Jefferson both in re-draft and dynasty leagues for the rest of the season...Chase Claypool is in the same conundrum as Eric Ebron: too many cooks in the kitchen for the Steelers. But the rookie's 6.9% target share has amounted to 23.7 fantasy points thus far, likely pinning him ahead of James Washington as the team's No. 3 wideout sooner rather than later...Colts OC Nick Sirianni said there will be "no direct replacement" for Parris Campbell, who's expected to miss the rest of the season with a severely injured PCL. Having said that, it's Zach Pascal who played 20 slot snaps once Campbell exited against the Vikings, hauling in 2-of-3 slot targets for 16 yards and one score. Michael Pittman only played in the slot on 13.6% of his snaps across three seasons at USC and 6-of-109 snaps with the Colts through Week 2...It's possible Curtis Samuel is now dispersed similarly to his usage under former OC Scott Turner — Sunday's four carries highlight as much. But his lowly target share (13.5%) compared to Robby Anderson's (24.3%) emphasizes a changing of the guard for Carolina's No. 2 wideout. Samuel is still worth a speculatory add in 14-team leagues just in case he's treated as smaller Laviska Shenault...It's easy to poke N'Keal Harry for his underwhelming start, but the 22-year-old has matched Julian Edelman in targets (18) and red zone opportunities (3) through Week 2. I wouldn't break the bank for him, but it's worth a flier given New England's upcoming uptempo schedule against the Raiders and Chiefs. Damiere Byrd's target share also jumped from an egg in Week 1 to 20.9% on Sunday night, making him an intriguing option for deeper leagues.



Deep Leagues: Jeff Driskel came off the bench and attempted the third-most deep passes in Week 2 — a trait that fits K.J. Hamler's 4.2 40 skillset. Hamler, healthy following a nagging hamstring injury throughout camp, also played 48-of-77 snaps and tied Jerry Jeudy for the team lead in target share (20.5%) from Driskel...Keelan Cole leads Jacksonville in target share but is the pick to eventually cede opportunity to Shenault down the stretch. D.J. Chark, who has out-snapped Cole 101 to 84, will also eventually siphon production in OC Jay Gruden's spread-the-wealth approach. Chark leads Jacksonville's receivers room in snaps but only has a lowly 10.9% target share to show for it...The Bengals are clearly done with the John Ross experiment through two games, benching him following a red zone drop in the first quarter against the Browns. Tee Higgins and Ross played seven snaps apiece in the first quarter, but Higgins out-snapped Ross 60 to 28 at the end of the day. Reminder the organization already declined Ross' fifth-year option, inevitably moving forward with Higgins in three-wide sets...Corey Davis isn't the only one who has flourished without A.J. Brown (knee) as Adam Humphries has seen six targets in both of Tennessee's. contests. With a lowly 7.2 average depth of target from the slot, there's a case to be made that Humphries' production is actually more sustainable than Davis' moving forward...As noted in The Drop List, Nagy's frustrations with Anthony Miller allowed Josh Norris favorite Darnell Mooney to run 21 routes to Miller's 17. It would not be surprising if the organization passed the torch to Mooney for the rest of the season, planting him as an intriguing stash ahead of Nick Foles' first eventual reps...Oddly enough, the fallout from Dawson Knox's concussion would likely be an uptick in four-wide sets and additional snaps for rookie Gabriel Davis, who has played 49% and 36% of Buffalo's snaps through two games.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Logan Thomas, Washington — Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Sometimes it’s as easy as rostering a tight end with the second-highest target share (26.9%) at his position. Thomas was unsurprisingly listed as Winks’ No. 4 buy-low candidate since the late-career breakout has also accrued the fifth-most air yards (134) among the league’s tight ends.



2. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12% FAAB Bid)

The Cowboys (surprisingly) view Schultz as a direct replacement for Blake Jarwin (torn ACL) as the third-year tight end accrued a 21.2% target share from Dak Prescott on a career-high 70% of the team’s snaps in Week 2. In fact, since Jarwin exited in Week 1, Schultz has recorded the team's second-highest target share (19.7%) behind Amari Cooper (26.7%) . Given Schultz’s abundance of opportunity with negligent competition behind him, fantasy players should view him as a plug-and-play TE1 with confidence for the rest of the season.



3. Mo Alie-Cox, Colts — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 12% FAAB Bid)

In his first game without Jack Doyle (ankle), Alie-Cox, who used to play basketball in college (requisite comment), was unleashed for a team-high six targets and 19 routes on Philip Rivers’ 30 dropbacks. Colts have a friendly schedule over the next four weeks, squaring off against the Jets, Bears, Browns, and Bengals, but Doyle’s pending availability coupled with Nyheim Hines’ inevitable involvement in future contests makes Alie-Cox more of a short-term option than a player to bank on down the stretch.



4. Jordan Reed, 49ers — Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

Much like Alie-Cox, Reed isn’t a long-term answer since his role will dwindle the moment George Kittle (knee) returns. But Reed was impressive in the interim, turning in a team-high 29.6% target share on only 28-of-61 snaps. I would start him over Alie-Cox if Kittle is ruled out for a second consecutive game.



5. Jordan Akins, Texans — Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (8%)

Akins has only been involved when trailing, but that’s something we should expect from Houston as their tour of the AFC’s finest continues in Week 3 against the Steelers. Akins has comically run 73 routes to Darren Fells’ 21 and tails only Brandin Cooks (20% share) and Will Fuller (15.3%) among the team’s target tree.



Looking Ahead: Tyler Eifert



Deep Leagues: Drew Sample, Dan Arnold

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Colts have tallied seven sacks in their first two games and now play host to the Jets, who have allowed 24 hurries and 31 pressures as PFF’s lowest-graded pass-blocking unit in the league. Bidding slightly more for Indy’s services this week also guarantees a starting defense opposite Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4.



2. Los Angeles Chargers – Rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Buccaneers, a formidable defense in its own right, tallied five sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries against the Panthers in Week 2. Without McCaffrey we should expect a similar performance from the Chargers’ unit, which scored 11 points against the Bengals before running into the buzzsaw that is Kansas City’s offense on Sunday.



Watch List: The Texans, widely available in a majority of leagues, are the next men up in the Vikings’ pot of gold for Week 4.

KICKERS

1. Jason Myers, Seahawks – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues

Seattle has not only scored at least 35 points in both games to open the year, their offense is projected with the highest implied team total (30.25) against Dallas on Sunday. Having exposure to Myers is another way to benefit from that salivating mark.



2. Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues

As long as Indianapolis has a terrific on-paper schedule, Blankenship should be a mainstay in lineups since the Colts intend on pummeling their way to the red zone with ease. That approach allowed Blankenship to sink all four of his field goal tries (including a 44-yarder) from friendly territory on Sunday.



3. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Bucs’ offense was all too efficient against the Panthers, affording Succop just one field goal try, but he still accounted for seven points in Week 2. We should expect Tampa Bay’s offense to stick in the red zone against Denver since the Broncos will be without Von Miller, Dre’Mont Jones, and DeMarcus Walker.