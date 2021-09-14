Waiver Wire Week 2: The Book of Eli (Mitchell)









Welcome to the Week 2 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2020 season. With numerous injury fallouts, personnel shakeups, and a number of players to fight for in the first real week of free agent bidding, it would be a disservice to waste time on a lede.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: -

RB: Raheem Mostert, Zack Moss, Ronald Jones

WR: -

TE: Mike Gesicki, Austin Hooper

With only one week of games under our belts, there’s really no need to force anyone off your roster unless space is needed. An argument can even be made to keep Moss (direct backup) or RoJo (a Leonard Fournette-injury away from having early downs to himself) if necessary. Gesicki is slightly different since his peripherals changed overnight. He ran a route on 60% of Tua Tagovailoa’s dropbacks on Sunday when that number was 70% last year; played 39% of the snaps in Week 1 when he was in on at least 58% with Miami the past two seasons; and accrued just two targets with Will Fuller returning this upcoming week. I would play any of the tight ends listed below over Gesicki in Week 2.

Overall Top 5

1. Rondale Moore

2. Elijah Mitchell

3. Sterling Shepard

4. K.J. Hamler

5. James White

High-Stakes Top 5

1. Elijah Mitchell

2. Cedric Wilson

3. Kenneth Gainwell

4. Tim Patrick

5. David Njoku

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions for both recreational and high-stakes (FFPC, NFFC, etc.) formats, the latter which have far fewer viable players available with every passing week. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in those leagues ahead of Week 2. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Contingency Top 10

1. Chuba Hubbard

2. Alexander Mattison

3. Damien Williams

4. Tony Jones

5. Rhamondre Stevenson

6. Larry Rountree

7. Darrel Williams

8. Samaje Perine

9. Alex Collins

10. Boston Scott

For those looking to stash the best available backup(s) with minimum standalone value, the rankings above were designed to help prioritize direct backups in the event a player in front of them were absent. These are listed in the precise order I would stash them ahead of Week 2. Presumed targets, touches, environment, remaining schedule, etc. are included in the process.

Quarterbacks

1. Jameis Winston

2. Sam Darnold

3. Teddy Bridgewater

4. Mac Jones

Running Backs

1. Elijah Mitchell

2. James White

3. Kenneth Gainwell

4. Giovani Bernard

5. Damien Williams

6. Tony Jones

Wide Receivers

Cole Beasley rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add in PPR leagues if available.

Darnell Mooney rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add in standard leagues if available.

1. Rondale Moore

2. Sterling Shepard

3. K.J. Hamler

4. Cedrick Wilson

5. Christian Kirk

6. Terrace Marshall

7. Elijah Moore

8. Nelson Agholor

9. Tim Patrick

10. Zach Pascal

Tight Ends

1. Cole Kmet

2. Jared Cook

3. Adam Trautman

4. David Njoku

Defense/Special Teams

Cleveland Browns rostered in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 D/ST add if available.

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. New York Giants

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Kickers

QUARTERBACKS

1. Jameis Winston, Saints — Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 2-4% FAAB Bid)

Coach Sean Payton reeled in Winston for at least one week, convincing him to keep his turnover-prone bombs to a minimum (two attempts 20-plus yards deep) while hanging in the pocket and completing 3-of-5 passes for two touchdowns under duress. A competitive game script will eventually show Winston's true colors as the team's starter, naturally increasing his (efficient) 20 passes and ceiling from Week 1.



2. Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos — Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo Leagues (2-4%)

Bridgewater checked in third among all quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus' passing grades on Sunday, showing unusual aggressiveness with six attempts 20-plus yards downfield. With the Jaguars having allowed 75 plays and the fourth-most yards (449) to a putrid Texans offense, Bridgewater and Denver's offense are a tremendous bet to ensure this matchup exceeds its 45.5 total.



3. Sam Darnold, Panthers — Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Darnold passed his first test in a post-Adam Gase life with aplomb, completing 6-of-11 passes for 9.5 yards per attempt when under pressure and a sterling 75% (18-of-24) of his throws when kept clean. New Orleans' cluster of positive tests on the sidelines could also throw the team's game-planning against Darnold for a loop.



4. Mac Jones, Patriots — Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo Leagues (2-4%)

The Jets accumulated the seventh-lowest sack rate opposite Darnold in Week 1, offering little pushback both from the trenches and in coverage while allowing 8.0 YPA through the air. Any quarterback is a viable streamer against New York until we can name at least two players in their secondary.



Watch List: Jimmy Garoppolo, Jared Goff, Taylor Heinicke

RUNNING BACKS

1. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers — Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 40-45% FAAB Bid)

Mitchell was reportedly active over Trey Sermon to play on special teams but, just two carries later, found himself rushing for 19/104/1 on 83% of San Francisco’s backfield touches, the highest single-game touch share of any back for the Niners dating back to last year. Sermon will be active in Week 2 — as will JaMycal Hasty — out of necessity, but Mitchell’s performance could very well keep him on a pedestal above both until Jeff Wilson (knee) returns from injury. Realistically, managers are bidding for the No.1 back in a timeshare among San Francisco’s options, hoping for a handful of spike weeks in friendly matchups against the Eagles, Seahawks, Rams, Cardinals, Colts, and Bears through Week 10. But that role is exactly what everyone thought they were drafting in the fifth- (Mostert), sixth- (Sermon), and 13th-rounds (Gallman) over the summer. What’s a few hundred FAAB more to right the ship, especially since we know the one we’re vying for will be active on special teams even when Wilson is healthy?

More importantly, Mitchell’s treatment on Sunday is evidence of a scenario that didn’t exist before: workhorse usage under Kyle Shanahan, with only an undrafted free agent and individual who was most recently healthy-scratched standing in his path. Unfortunately, the reasons above are also why a ‘conservative’ 35% bid probably won’t cement Mitchell onto your roster, especially after Mostert was ruled out for the year. An aggressive number and diamond hands, however, could result in starting a league-winner both in the interim and down the stretch given the 23-year-old’s proven range of outcomes. I would drop any of the running backs listed below for Mitchell in shallower leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. James White, Patriots – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (15-20%)

White returned to a vintage role without a mobile quarterback under center, earning an 18.4% target share with seven opportunities through the air. New England also encouragingly finished with the eighth-most plays (75) run in Week 1, entailing a higher ceiling for White than perceived as long as the Patriots continue playing with an uptempo pace moving forward.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team PPR leagues



3. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Boston Scott reportedly had just two fewer catches (28-26) than Miles Sanders throughout camp but, when push came to shove, it was Gainwell who was used as the latter’s direct backup, finishing as the only other runner to handle any amount of carries (9) or targets (3) behind Sanders. Given Jalen Hurts’ league-low 3.6-yard depth of target under Nick Sirianni, Gainwell will undoubtedly keep involved via screens and underneath routes as a potential matchup-based option with standalone PPR value.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



4. Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Assuming Bernard’s ankle is what limited him to 17 snaps in a favorable 31-29 game script against the Cowboys Thursday night, there’s no need to panic and drop (or shy away from) him just yet given the ongoing situations with Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. If Jones is eventually benched against the Falcons, there’s still a chance Bernard handles a larger workload if healthy.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



5. Damien Williams, Bears – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

For as spry as David Montgomery played on Sunday night, Damien Williams still cut into the receiving role that the former had without Tarik Cohen (ACL) last year, matching D-Mont in routes (20) while seeing five of the team’s six backfield targets. Williams’ 10 touches behind Montgomery’s 17 was genuinely the best-case scenario for anyone that had already spent a late-round selection on him in drafts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team PPR leagues



6. Tony Jones, Saints - Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Eight of Jones’ 12 touches occurred with the Saints still padding a 10-0 lead in the first half, suggesting he’ll be more involved than expected behind Alvin Kamara in weekly game plans.

Recommendation: Both should be rostered in 12-team leagues until roles are made clear



Watch List: Kyle Shanahan has only ever used JaMycal Hasty when absolutely necessary, which is suddenly one more injury away from occurring. He's worth a sprinkle on waivers ahead of Week 2 in case either Trey Sermon or Eli Mitchell go down...There is no easier player to let ride the wire than Mark Ingram, who handled 26 carries on 46% of Houston's snaps in an overtly positive game script for a majority of play. It would not be shocking if that were the only time Houston had a lead at any point this year...Cordarrelle Patterson was used intricately before the Falcons fell apart in the second half, soaking up 16 snaps from the backfield, three as a tight end, three out wide, and two from the slot. He's an interesting player to monitor on Yahoo given his multi-position eligibility as a RB/WR there...As expected, Urban Meyer went full donkey and deployed Carlos Hyde for 11-of-19 backfield touches over James Robinson. The latter's saving grace is the six targets he stacked on 36 routes during Trevor Lawrence's 56 dropbacks. You're obviously holding Robinson long-term, but he's essentially become Damien Williams due to his coaching staff overnight.

Deep Cuts: With Raheem Mostert (knee surgery) out for the year, Jeff Wilson should be valued slightly higher than Hasty since the former could easily return and split time with Mitchell the moment he's active. I would shed a handful of players already on IR — Rashod Bateman, T.Y. Hilton — for Wilson with the belief he provides more value than that ailing crop...Larry Rountree was the direct backup to Austin Ekeler on Sunday, out-touching Justin Jackson 8-2 in that role. Bid accordingly.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Rondale Moore, Cardinals – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 15-20% FAAB Bid)

Moore finished fourth among Arizona’s receivers in routes (14) on Sunday but still unsurprisingly out-performed A.J. Green across the board on one fewer target (6-5). The 33-year-old’s peripherals — second on the team in routes (32) and targets (6) — are a moot point, as they were last year. The difference is Larry Fitzgerald was a legacy player who couldn’t be benched, whereas Green is worse for wear with both Christian Kirk (see below) and Moore lurking. This is a bet that the rookie will eventually earn a larger role in one of the league’s most explosive offenses all the while staying a usable WR4/5 with upside in the short-term.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Sterling Shepard, Giants – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Shepard was dumbfoundedly kicked out wide for a career-high 67% of his routes last year but moved back into the slot (65%) full-time in Week 1, accruing five of his team-high nine targets from the middle of the field. There is no safer bet than the Giants’ offense having to consistently throw from behind throughout the year, giving Shepard a perpetually high floor weekly.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team PPR leagues



3. K.J. Hamler, Broncos – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (10-12%)

Oddly enough, Jerry Jeudy (ankle) had run 18 of his 23 routes from the slot prior to injury whereas he ran nearly 70% of his routes from the boundary last year. That leaves Hamler as the 22-year-old’s logical fill-in given his team-high in routes from the middle of the field last season. Reminder Hamler spiked three top-42 finishes (and one top-eight) across 13 games between injuries last year, and would have had another had he not egregiously dropped Teddy Bridgewater’s 50-yard dime in the third quarter. There are better days ahead.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

When asked who would replace Michael Gallup (calf) for the next 3-5 weeks, OC Kellen Moore shot straight that Wilson would “step right in” with “no issues” and “no concerns” as he did on 27 routes for Gallup to finish the game Thursday night. With Dallas leading the league in pass play rate from neutral game script in Week 1, Wilson can be considered a one-for-one matchup-based replacement for the latter as early as Week 2 against Los Angeles (55.5 total).

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues (3-5%)

For the first time since he was drafted in '18, Kirk has talent underneath soaking up coverage while he continues running the deepest routes (12-yard depth of target) among Arizona's receivers for one-on-one situations over the top. He would be higher on this list if it weren't for his newfound role from the slot (95.7%) in Week 1, meaning we'll all have to wait until he cuts into A.J. Green's routes from the boundary (93.8%) before Kirk begins making a splash full-time in two-wide sets. Sunday's two-touchdown performance at least proved the team has every intention of keeping him involved alongside Moore.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Terrace Marshall, Panthers – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Robby Anderson out-snapped Marshall 52-34 against the Jets but still saw his lowest target share (9%) since he joined Carolina in his first game alongside the rookie. It's enough to assume Marshall has staying power in 11 personnel no matter the game script or opponent. Prioritize him ahead of both Wilson and Kirk if stashing a long-term option — hence the higher FAAB suggestion.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Elijah Moore, Jets – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues (5-8%)

Moore’s debut was admittedly one to write-off as he accrued a single catch for -3 yards but quietly played 86% of snaps behind closed doors. Five receivers for the Jets played in total (even without Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole) and Corey Davis (5/97/2) continued his rapport with Zach Wilson from camp, but Moore’s rave reviews from the summer shouldn’t be overlooked just yet. He’s the better WR4/5 stash than the names listed below, though the others do offer more immediate value in a pinch. New York's dwindling o-line is also a major concern for Moore's outlook.

Recommendation: Should be stashed in 12-team leagues



8. Nelson Agholor, Patriots – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Jakobi Meyers led the team with a 23.6% target share, but it was Agholor who unsurprisingly accrued a team-high in air yards (33.9%) while being lockstep with Meyers in routes run (42). Sunday's matchup against the Jets is a salivating one for both Mac Jones and Agholor after Sam Darnold completed 3-of-5 attempts 20-plus yards downfield against New York in Week 1.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Tim Patrick, Broncos – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

The only player to record an end zone target for the Broncos Sunday, Patrick actually ran seven more routes than Hamler (27-20) despite mirroring his teammate in targets (4, 11.4%). Having led the team in fantasy points on 71% of snaps from Week 10 on last year, Patrick, suddenly starting in two-wide sets across from Courtland Sutton, should at the very least be added in 12-team leagues given Denver’s upcoming schedule against the Jaguars, Jets, and Ravens.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



10. Zach Pascal, Colts – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (1-2%)

There are more red flags here than meets the eye since Carson Wentz targeted his wide receivers at the league’s second-lowest rate and the team’s running backs at the highest, only finding Pascal for his second touchdown with 2:12 remaining in a two-score deficit in the final quarter. Michael Pittman could just as easily emerge since he out-snapped Pascal 74-69, but there’s at least a chance Wentz continues locking onto Pascal in forthcoming negative game scripts.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



Watch List: Sammy Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Trent Sherfield, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow

Deep Leagues: K.J. Osborn, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Deonte Harris

TIGHT ENDS

1. Cole Kmet, Bears — Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues (Suggested 8-10% FAAB Bid)

Kmet out-snapped Jimmy Graham 51-14 all the while tying Darnell Mooney for second on the team in targets (7) behind Allen Robinson (11). With Justin Fields in the horizon, it’s unquestionably the eleventh hour to get ahead of your league mates for Kmet as a viable TE-Premium FLEX play and low-end TE1.



2. Jared Cook, Chargers — Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues (8-10%)

Donald Parham took a backseat to Cook on Sunday, seeing the latter run 33 routes on Justin Herbert’s 52 dropbacks (63%) while collecting a 17.3% target share behind Keenan Allen (28.2%) and Mike Williams (26%). As it stands, Cook is the player managers should be betting on given his untarnished role ahead of Parham.



3. Adam Trautman, Saints — Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

Sunday's usage behind the scenes was the best-case scenario for Trautman, logging 82% of New Orleans' snaps with a team-high 30% target share. Juwan Johnson may have luck-boxed into two touchdowns on just three targets (and 10 routes), but it was Trautman who ran a route on 18 of Jameis Winston's 24 dropbacks (75%). His 3/18 receiving line — what everyone sees on the surface — is what should keep him affordable on waivers.



4. David Njoku, Browns — Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues (2-4%)

There's no telling whether it was an Odell Beckham-less plan, a Chiefs exclusive game script, or an approach that was intentional from the beginning; either way, Njoku's 16 routes to Austin Hooper's 14 was a shock to all, resulting in a career-high 76 receiving yards for Njoku. Although the results haven't been there to this point, he's still the type of athlete we should be betting on for TE-Premium leagues, especially after Baker Mayfield targeted his tight ends at the league's second-highest rate in Week 1.



Watch List: Juwan Johnson, Pharaoh Brown, Hayden Hurst, Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin, Tyler Conklin

Deep Leagues: Kyle Rudolph, Albert Okwuegbunam

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. New York Giants – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

New York's defense has only allowed 30 points in two instances dating back to last year and not a single time since Week 5 against Dallas. A short turnaround down the road against a backup quarterback is just what the doctor ordered.



2. Seattle Seahawks – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

Tennessee's offense under OC Todd Downing dipped to an 11.6% play-action rate in Week 1 after leading the league with a 36.4% rate under Arthur Smith last year. If it carries over, Seattle's pass rush should have no issues getting to Ryan Tannehill after hitting Carson Wentz 15 times.



3. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues

Detroit's offense ran a league-high 92 plays against San Francisco because the Niners only needed 55 plays to build a, at one point, four-score lead. It's still very much safe to bet against Jared Goff, who was sacked three times and averaged 5.9 YPA on 57 passes.



4. Cincinnati Bengals – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

One year after averaging a career-low 5.5 YPA with the Cowboys, Dalton has thrown just one touchdown in any possession going back to the preseason and, most recently, averaged 5.4 YPA against the Rams. Cincinnati's floor as a streaming option is arguably higher than either Seattle's or Green Bay's this week.



Watch List:

