Waiver Wire: Week 2

Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. While it appears we avoided what would have been a devastating injury to Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night, several fantasy stars went down over the opening weekend. Leonard Fournette’s hamstring issue is the most important, but Doug Baldwin appears to be out for some time while Marquise Goodwin is questionable for Week 2, and the already thin tight end position lost both Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen to long-term injuries. Marcus Mariota’s future is also unclear because of an elbow issue, and a concussion and shoulder injury ended DeSean Jackson’s big opening day. All of those issues have created a crowded situation on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Marcus Mariota, Derek Carr

RB:C.J. Anderson, Ronald Jones, Nick Chubb

WR:D.J. Moore, Cameron Meredith

TE: Cameron Brate



It seems like Mariota avoided a major injury, but even if he did, he has yet to look comfortable in his new offense. Perhaps Jones and Chubb develop into something later, making them worth keeping in deeper leagues, but it is tough to justify a healthy scratch and someone who played four snaps taking up a roster spot in leagues with short benches. The same is true for Meredith, who was also a healthy scratch, and Moore, who played behind Jarius Wright. In his last 10 games, two of which were without O.J. Howard, Brate has a total of 186 receiving yards.



Quarterbacks

1. Tyrod Taylor

2. Case Keenum

3. Joe Flacco



Running Backs

1. T.J. Yeldon

2. James White

3. Phillip Lindsay

4. Austin Ekeler

5. Jordan Wilkins

6. Javorius Allen

7. Nyheim Hines



Wide Receivers

1. Chris Godwin

2. Quincy Enunwa

3. John Brown

4. Brandon Marshall

5. Phillip Dorsett

6. Ted Ginn

7. Mike Wallace

8. Geronimo Allison

9. Dede Westbrook

10. John Ross

11. Ryan Grant

12. Dante Pettis



Tight Ends

1. Jared Cook

2. Ben Watson

3. Ricky Seals-Jones

4. Ian Thomas

5. Antonio Gates



Defense/Special Teams

1. Chicago Bears

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Atlanta Falcons

Looking Ahead: Chicago Bears



Kickers

1. Adam Vinatieri

2. Ryan Succop

3. Brandon McManus

Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn



QUARTERBACKS

1. Tyrod Taylor, Browns – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

Taylor did not have a good outing against the Steelers, but he showed why he is always a streaming option with 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Now he gets a Saints defense Ryan Fitzpatrick baptized with 417 passing yards and five total touchdowns.



2. Case Keenum, Broncos – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

Keenum was a strong consideration last week, and he delivered with 329 yards and three touchdowns despite also throwing three interceptions. While Seattle’s defense is down, he has an even easier matchup this week at home against the Raiders.



3. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Before you click the X, Flacco has now thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his last six games – including a 203/2/1 line against the Bengals last Week 17 – and just tossed three scores against a defense which allowed only 14 passing touchdowns total last season. He is a low-end option.



Watch List: After such a big game, the easy thing would be to make Ryan Fitzpatrick a streaming option and call it a day, but it is impossible to overlook his matchup with the Eagles, who might have the best defense in the league. Let other people chase the points…Nick Foles gets a pretty good matchup, but he has looked lost so far this season. We also have no idea if Carson Wentz will play…New England shut down Deshaun Watson in Week 1, and Jacksonville’s offense looked shaky without Leonard Fournette. Blake Bortles is a stay away this week…Andy Dalton should be a streaming option in good situations all season, but the Ravens on a short week do not qualify…They are not the Jaguars, but the Cowboys have a good defense which made life difficult for the Panthers Week 1. Eli Manning is not a great option heading to Dallas…Mitchell Trubisky had some moments and the Seahawks are not as dangerous a matchup as in the past, but we still need to see more…Sam Darnold’s career could not have started much worse, but he bounced back for a solid performance in the blowout win. He is not a bad option in a home game against the Dolphins…Ryan Tannehill played pretty well Week 1, but he attempted just 28 passes after averaging under 30 per game in 2016. It is likely the Dolphins limit his attempt total whenever possible.



~RUNNING BACKS

1. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues

As we learned last week with James Conner, it is better to take the risk when a large workload is potentially available, and that is the situation with Yeldon this week. Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury is reportedly minor, but soft-tissue issues are notorious for lingering longer than expected. After out-snapping Corey Grant 39-to-6 and out-touching him 17-to-1 in the season opener, Yeldon is clearly the back to roster.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. James White, Patriots – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues

White had a good first game, turning nine touches into 56 yards and a touchdown, but it could have been even better considering he only hauled four of his team-high nine targets. The receiver corps is going to be extremely thin until Julian Edelman returns from suspension, so White should remain a big part of the passing game, especially against a tough Jaguars front seven this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues

Perhaps Ekeler (below) should be ahead of Lindsay, but the latter is behind a less settled starter, giving him the edge. It is possible Lindsay matching Royce Freeman in carries and playing just three fewer snaps was a “hot hand” situation which is unlikely to recur, but the Broncos seem committed to a backfield committee, and Lindsay has a good shot to supplant Devontae Booker as the No. 2 option if he has not already. With Denver’s offense looking pretty good, that could give him some RB3/FLEX viability even if Freeman stays healthy and keeps the starting job.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ekeler is just a speculative add even coming off a big game, but it is one which could pay off. Ekeler did not play on offense because of a broken hand the final two games of 2017, but he averaged just over five carries and just under three targets a game in the eight before that. He could push for 10 touches a game even with Melvin Gordon healthy, and he would be a plug-and-play starter if Gordon went down. It would not be surprising if he develops into a poor man’s Tevin Coleman.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Jordan Wilkins, Colts – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues

Wilkins worked as the clear No. 1 back Week 1, playing 56 percent of the snaps and seeing 17 touches, and played better than his numbers. Unfortunately, it is tough to get too excited about his fantasy prospects. Marlon Mack appears close to returning, and even if he misses another game or two, this offense does not appear able to create consistent running room. 61 total yards might end up being as good as it gets for Wilkins.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Javorius Allen, Ravens – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Kenneth Dixon out for “some time,” Allen is now the unquestioned No. 2 back in Baltimore. That role earned him over 10 touches a game even after Alex Collins took over last season, and that was also with Danny Woodhead playing the final seven games. That should give him at worst FLEX value in deeper leagues, especially PPR.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



7. Nyheim Hines, Colts – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

Unlike with Wilkins, Hines’ passing-game role should not be dramatically affected by Marlon Mack’s return. That is great news for PPR leaguers who invested in Hines despite a rocky preseason. In an offense which looks like it will be predicated on short passing, Hines is a perfect fit who already notched nine targets in the season opener. He needs to be rostered in all PPR formats and deeper standard leagues as well.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues.



Watch List: In a big L for yours truly, LeGarrette Blount lost three yards on his four carries and then suffered a knee injury. Yikes…No one in this world can prove Frank Gore does not have the philosopher’s stone, but despite his Flamel-ian longevity, it still seems unlikely he gets enough touches to be a usable fantasy option. In a good situation in which the Dolphins ran the ball 29 times from a positive game script, Gore finished with nine carries on 29 percent of the snaps…Things set up about as well as they could for Ty Montgomery in Week 1, and he finished with four touches…Giovani Bernard was only seeing a handful of touches before Joe Mixon suffered a concussion last season, and it looks like he is in the same role again this year…It is possible if not likely Darren Sproles’ usage was game-plan related – the Eagles used running back to attack the Falcons in the passing game during the playoffs – but his presence makes Corey Clement nothing more than a handcuff…Perhaps Theo Riddick will get more work if LeGarrette Blount’s injury is serious, but he is just a PPR option otherwise…Devontae Booker is on his way to third on the depth chart following Phillip Lindsay’s big game…Doug Martin managed to average more than three yards per carry, but he only touched the ball six times. He is more likely to be a thorn in Marshawn Lynch’s side than a usable fantasy option.



Deep Cuts: Corey Grant could earn some deep-league appeal if Leonard Fournette is forced to miss time, but he only saw six snaps in the season opener despite Fournette leaving in the second quarter…Devonta Freeman appears to be fine, and Tevin Coleman would handle the bulk of the work even if he was not. Still, Ito Smith is a name to know in deep leagues…A lot of ink was spilled on Alvin Kamara’s backup during the preseason, but it does not appear as if it will matter. Mike Gillislee and Jonathan Williams combined for four touches on 10 snaps in Week 1...All but one of Chase Edmonds’ touches came in the fourth quarter of the blowout, but it is still good to confirm he is the next man up behind David Johnson. He, Spencer Ware, and Rod Smith are pure handcuffs who could return considerable value if something happened to the starter. Wayne Gallman is not on that level, but he did look like the No. 2 before he left with a minor injury…Christine Michael played just three snaps Sunday, and it seems like Marlon Mack will be back soon…Jacquizz Rodgers worked as the No. 2 behind Peyton Barber in Week 1, but Ronald Jones would almost certainly get his shot if something happened to the starter…While Chris Ivory was the handcuff du jour in the preseason, it looks like Marcus Murphy might be the back to roster behind LeSean McCoy.



~WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Chris Godwin, Bucs – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

Like with the running backs, we are going to take the big swing at the top of the receiver rankings. It is possible DeSean Jackson is able to return from his concussion and shoulder injury in time to face the Eagles, but Godwin was a monster when he got the targets last season, averaging 86 yards in the four games he saw at least six, and opened this year with an impressive touchdown. A high-upside bench stash no matter what, Godwin will be a top-36 receiver even against the Eagles if Jackson is forced to sit. Enunwa (below) also has a case for the No. 1 spot after his big Monday night and probably has a higher rest of season projection that Godwin, but he does not carry the same kind of upside.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Quincy Enunwa, Jets – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

Enunwa looked poised to be New York’s No. 1 receiver last season before suffering a neck injury. It is only one game, but that might be exactly what he is this year. Enunwa was the target on 10 of Sam Darnold’s 21 attempts in the blowout win on Monday night – Robby Anderson’s saw one target, although it went for a 41-yard touchdown – and might be a better fit for the short passing game the Jets seemed to favor in the preseason. Perhaps this all changes when Jermaine Kearse gets back healthy, but Enunwa is worth adding in all leagues to find out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. John Brown, Ravens – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

The case for Brown is not difficult. He was consistently hyped all offseason, and then he delivered with three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the season opener despite the Ravens coasting for most of the game. Baltimore faces a tougher test this week against the Bengals, but Brown looks on his way to being a weekly starter.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Tyler Lockett is rostered in too many leagues to be considered for this article, but he should be added as well. That said, Marshall might be the better option. Lockett did play more snaps (56-to-37) and came down with a big play Week 1, but Marshall saw two more targets and had a touchdown catch of his own. Marshall also figures to be more involved in the red zone – he had another touchdown grab negated by offensive pass interference. Seattle’s pass-catching group looks rough without Doug Baldwin, so it is possible the passing game just stagnates. Even so, Marshall looks like at worst Russell Wilson’s No. 2 option. That is worth rostering in all formats.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



5. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues

While it was surprising to see him command two more targets than Chris Hogan, it was not surprising Dorsett worked as the No. 2 receiver because that is what he did all preseason – Julian Edelman, excluded. He faces a tough test this weekend against the Jaguars, but he will be a solid option against the Lions and Dolphins in Weeks 3 and 4, and he could retain a role even once Edelman returns.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Ted Ginn, Saints – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

Despite what happened this offseason, Ginn might actually have less competition for targets this year – he ended up playing fewer snaps than Brandon Coleman in 2017. Cameron Meredith, who was signed as a restricted free agent, was a healthy scratch Week 1, and third-round pick Tre’Quan Smith played just 12 snaps. Ginn, on the other hand, played 50 snaps and turned that work into five catches for 68 and a touchdown. Coming off the most efficient season of his career in an offense which looks like it will need to pass more this season, Ginn could push for weekly starter status.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Mike Wallace, Eagles – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

Despite the win, Philly’s opening game did not go quite as planned on offense, leading to a disappointing goose egg from Wallace on three targets. That said, the veteran did play 66 snaps, two fewer than Nelson Agholor, and looks like he will be the No. 2 receiver for at least the next couple weeks after Alshon Jeffery told MMQB’s Jenny Vrentas he is still a “few weeks” away. With a much easier matchup against the Bucs on deck, Wallace will be worth starting consideration this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Geronimo Allison, Packers – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

Allison broke out with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ season opener, but that might not be what to expect from him moving forward. While he did play a healthy snap share (70 percent), his first target did not come until late in the second quarter with the Packers already down big, and four of his catches came in the second half. It is possible if not likely he does not see the same target share in a more normal game script, but as the No. 3 receiver on an Aaron Rodgers’ led passing attack, he is worth adding to see how it shakes out.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues

Westbrook would be higher on this list after catching five passes for 51 yards in the season opener, but he still played 12 fewer snaps than Donte Moncrief and 16 fewer than Keelan Cole. In a nondescript passing offense, it is tough to get too excited about at best the No. 2 option. Even so, Westbrook has the talent to produce if the targets are there, and they might be with Leonard Fournette questionable.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



10. John Ross, Bengals – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ross’ season opener would seem like a success considering he caught his first career touchdown, but that was his only catch of the day on just two targets. More importantly, he played 12 fewer snaps than Tyler Boyd. Ross remains a bench stash in most leagues, but he is not yet a reliable starter.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



11. Dante Pettis, 49ers – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

It seems like Marquise Goodwin will be ready to go Week 2, but it is worth noting Pettis played 73 percent of the snaps working as the clear No. 2 receiver after Goodwin left Week 1. He also showed off some talent on a great touchdown grab in the back of the end zone. In a good matchup against the Lions, Pettis would be worth starting in deeper leagues if Goodwin sits.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



12. Ryan Grant, Colts – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

Grant was undervalued all draft season as the clear No. 2 receiver in Indy’s passing attack, and we saw what that spot can generate when he turned nine targets into eight catches for 59 yards Week 1. Seemingly a great fit for the Colts’ quick-hitting passing attack, Grant should be a factor in PPR leagues all year and return deep standard-league value as well.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: DeSean Jackson has already had a better season than some projected, but the concussion and shoulder injury keep him out of the must-add conversation…Courtland Sutton will be tough to trust while Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas are healthy, but he will be a plug-and-play starter if something happened to either one…It is impossible to trust any Cowboys pass catcher in standard scoring – Cole Beasley should be rostered in PPR leagues but lacks the upside to really be a standard-league option. Five receivers played at least 30 percent of the snaps in the season opener, and Tavon Austin saw 10 of his own. Hopefully Dallas commits to Michael Gallup as the No. 1 at some point, but this is a situation to avoid for now…It is a similar situation in Miami behind Kenny Stills. Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, and Albert Wilson all got work, and DeVante Parker will be added to the mix in the near future…Rishard Matthews will likely develop into the No. 2 receiver at some point, but he can be left on the wire until that happens…Alex Smith played well in the season opener. Unfortunately for fantasy players, he has too many mouths to feed. Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson should have some blowup games, but they will be difficult to predict…Calvin Ridley could not catch either of his targets, but he did work as the clear No. 3 receiver. Mohamed Sanu will likely score more fantasy points week to week, but Ridley is the better bench stash…Chad Williams and Christian Kirk worked as the Nos. 2 and 3 receivers Week 1. Unfortunately, Arizona’s passing attack might not be good enough for it to matter…Donte Moncrief is the least interesting of the Jaguars’ receivers, but he does off the most red-zone upside…Anthony Miller played well behind Taylor Gabriel in the season opener. Perhaps that changes, but both are just bench stashes for now…Tyrell Williams should have had two touchdowns – he converted one of them – and played the second-most snaps behind Keenan Allen, but he played a lot of snaps last season without much success.



Deep Cuts: Tajae Sharpe is currently the No. 2 receiver in Tennessee. Pour some out for Taywan Taylor…Perhaps Tre’Quan Smith will happen later in the season, but he played just 12 snaps even with Cameron Meredith inactive in Week 1. Austin Carr, on the other hand, played 43 and was targeted twice. He is worth rostering in deeper PPR formats…Willie Snead saw six targets and caught a touchdown in the opener. He needs to be rostered in PPR leagues, and perhaps he develops into more than that…Bruce Ellington will be the No. 2 as long as Will Fuller is sidelined, but that might end this week…Chester Rogers only saw three targets in Week 1, but he could see more moving forward if the Colts keep up the pass-happy attack…John Ross has way more upside, but Tyler Boyd will likely play more snaps each week…Dante Pettis is the add, but Richie James, who was inactive Week 1, had a big preseason and is a name to know in deep leagues…Antonio Callaway was supposed to get the start – the Browns’ coaching staff cannot even get a benching right – but Rashard Higgins is the clear No. 3 in Cleveland…He only caught one pass, but DeAndre Carter played 74 percent of the snaps in the season opener. With Alshon Jeffery looking likely to miss at least a couple more games, perhaps Carter carves out a role…Brandon LaFell was a healthy scratch Monday night…I wish I could care about Torrey Smith.



~TIGHT ENDS

1. Jared Cook, Raiders – Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues

Cook has burned pretty much every fantasy player, but there was some hope he would reach his potential under the new coaching staff. After one game, it looks like that hope was founded. Cook destroyed the Rams for nine catches and 180 yards on a team-high 12 targets. The Broncos are not an imposing matchup next week – Will Dissly dusted them for 105 yards and a score – and he gets the Dolphins and Browns after that. He is a great option for teams looking to replace Delanie Walker or Greg Olsen.



2. Ben Watson, Saints – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

Watson did not have a big game against the Bucs, but he did turn four targets into 44 yards and played almost 80 percent of the snaps. In New Orleans’ offense, that kind of playing time should earn him some good fantasy days, and he gets a great matchup this week against the Browns.



3. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ricky Seals-Jones only caught three passes, but he played all but four snaps and dropped a touchdown. The Cardinals’ passing offense looked brutal in Week 1, making it tough to get excited about anyone outside of Larry Fitzgerald, especially with a trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on deck. Those Rams, however, just gave up nine catches for 180 yards to Jared Cook.



4. Ian Thomas, Panthers – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

It might be more prudent to see how this situation shakes out before trusting a rookie, but Thomas’ strong training camp and preseason provide some confidence he will hit the ground running. It helps he will face off against the Falcons, who limited Zach Ertz in the season opener but gave up the sixth-most points to TEs last season including 12/135/1 to Greg Olsen in two games.



5. Antonio Gates, Chargers – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

As expected, Gates was limited in the season opener, but he still played 40 percent of the snaps and saw three targets. Likely to see more work this week, Gates will be a desperation option against a Bills defense which gave up nine catches for 103 yards to Baltimore’s motley crew at tight end.



Watch List: Jonnu Smith is talented and could develop into a weekly starter, so he is worth adding in TE premium leagues and for teams which roster more than one tight end. Still, it is difficult to trust him right out of the gate with the Titans’ offense sputtering and target share questions throughout the passing game…Will Dissly came out of nowhere for 105 yards and a touchdown including a 66-yard catch-and-run in Week 1. While it was fun, it also has the look of a fluke – he was scarcely involved in the second half…Eric Ebron is going to get a lot of love because of the touchdown, but he still played less than half of the Colts’ snaps and ran only 22 routes despite the Colts dropping back 56 times. He needs to do it again…New team, same result for Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who dropped a touchdown against the Giants. Jacksonville’s offense looked shaky after Leonard Fournette left Week 1, making this touchdown-or-bust option more likely to bust… Vance McDonald’s uncertain health makes it impossible to judge the Steelers’ tight end group, which is a shame given the matchup. McDonald will be a good option if he plays, and Jesse James will be worth a look if he does not…Baltimore’s tight ends should be able to find success against the Bengals, but picking one is impossible after all three of Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, and Mark Andrews topped 30 yards in Week 1…The passing game looked good, but the Denver tight end situation remains one to avoid. The same is true of the Jets, Cowboys, Lions, and Rams…Ryan Griffin got the looks Week 1, but he failed to haul in any of his five targets. Rookie Jordan Akins caught both of his for 11 yards. This is a situation to monitor.



DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Chicago Bears – Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues

The second half against the Packers was not great, but the Bears still looked like a defense which will return fantasy value all season. This week they get a Monday night date with the Seahawks, who struggled to protect Russell Wilson in the season opener.



2. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues

Lost in the comeback was Green Bay’s defense notching four sacks, grabbing a turnover, and mostly shutting down Chicago after the first drive. The Vikings are not a great matchup even with the game in Green Bay, but they did give up three sacks and a turnover to the 49ers last week.



3. Atlanta Falcons – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is not a great week for streaming, so the Falcons at home against a Panthers team which struggled to consistently move the football in Week 1 will have to do.



Looking Ahead: With Arizona up in Week 3, Chicago’s defense looks like a multi-week starter.



KICKERS

1. Adam Vinatieri, Colts – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Andrew Luck back, Vinatieri as a weekly starter is back as well.



2. Ryan Succop, Titans – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Succop tied for the most attempts in the league last season including over three per game at home.



3. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues

Denver’s offense looks like it will be much better this season, which should create even more opportunities for McManus and his big leg.



Looking Ahead: Attached to Deshaun Watson, Ka’imi Fairbairn should provide value in good spots, and he gets to kick at home against the Giants in Week 3.

