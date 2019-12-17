Waiver Wire: Week 16

Welcome to the Week 16 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2019 season. With Championship Week finally upon us, we’ll gloss over stashes altogether and focus on winning the most important matchup of the season. We’ll also hit on substitutes for Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), and Calvin Ridley (abdomen), among others. A section highlighting plus matchups for Week 17 has also been added for each position.

Before we jump in, it's important to take a second and discuss team motivations for the final two weeks of the season. It's that time of the year when franchises have already punched their tickets to the postseason, leaving some contestants out to dry (and thus nothing to play for). This will obviously become an even bigger issue in the season finale with so many players resting and/or playing limited snaps, but as you'll see below, we can at least get a glimpse of the landscape ahead of time in order to prioritize waivers (or just stop worrying) accordingly.

James Winston needs 904 passing yards to break Peyton Manning’s single-season record of 5,477

Winston doesn’t have to stack it all in one outing, of course (though at this rate, who knows what he’s capable of); 452 yards per game will do just fine. The point is that Tampa Bay’s offense has no intention of scaling it back even without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) available for the rest of the season, the latter’s status still pending. No player has attempted more passes (554) than Winston this year, and his remaining schedule against Houston’s and Atlanta’s No. 26 and No. 27 pass defense DVOAs only emphasizes the importance of fighting for former first-round bounce-back Breshad Perriman, ‘Smokey’ prototype Scotty Miller (hamstring), and/or second-year 91st-percentile SPARQ specimen Justin Watson off waivers (discussed on the next page) for Championship Week. Reminder Winston is also playing for another contract over his final two regular season games.

Vikings clinch playoff spot with win/Rams loss in Week 16

Minnesota can also potentially take the NFC North if they win out and watch the Packers fall to the Lions in Week 17. With the Rams kicking-off Saturday night, though, the Vikings will actually know where they stand by the time the team storms the field against the Packers Monday night. That could incline coach Mike Zimmer to rest Dalvin Cook’s banged up shoulder in favor of Mike Boone and Alexander Mattison (as initially speculated by Adam Schefter). More on how to handle that situation on Page 2.

Christian McCaffrey needs 388 yards from scrimmage to break Chris Johnson’s single-season record of 2,509

Per Establish the Run’s Adam Levitan, McCaffrey also needs 186 receiving yards in the final two games to join the 1,000/1,000 aristocracy. Carolina’s ongoing evaluation under center could throw a wrench into McCaffrey’s chase for glory since he’s averaging 8.3 targets per game from Kyle Allen — Will Grier, on the other hand, averaged 9.4 YPA in his final two seasons with the Volunteers — but the former No. 8 overall pick will undoubtedly continue handling as many snaps as humanly possible since everyone around him (coaches included) have no choice but to continue showcasing what they could bring to the table in 2020. That makes Grier viable strictly for SuperFlex leagues.

Jason Witten needs two touchdowns to move ahead of Dez Bryant for the most in franchise history

It seems like an impossible feat in his hairless age-37 season, but Witten quietly ranks as fantasy’s TE11 through 14 games since he’s spiked four receiving scores on 75.7 percent of Dallas’ offensive snaps — slightly more than his alleged “20-25 snaps per game” outlook from the offseason. In a must-win bout against the Eagles Sunday afternoon, we should expect Witten and the Cowboys’ first-string to go all the way, presumably keeping Tony Pollard glued to the bench despite his recent 12/131/1 outburst against the Rams.

Greg Olsen needs one receiving touchdown to reach 60 for his career

He’s also reportedly treating the final two games as if “they could be his last.” At least we can confidently project McCaffrey to stay on the field no matter his receiving-game usage. The issue with Olsen is that the new coaching staff isn’t tied to the 34-year-old vet in any way; even having him “active” on Sunday would make Ian Thomas a dicey stream. The second-year standout has received immaculate usage in Olsen’s stead to this point, playing 130-of-143 snaps over the last two weeks. Olsen’s status will be worth monitoring.

Julio Jones needs 119 receiving yards to reach 12,000 for his career

Simply put, if the Falcons haven’t shut Julio down by this point, the team likely has no intention of doing so with two weeks left in the season — especially after their most recent upset over the Niners. Jones was the direct beneficiary on a whopping 51 percent target share (!!!) in Atlanta’s first game without Calvin Ridley, but that unsustainable production may not continue since Christian Blake (42 routes) and Russell Gage (41 routes) nearly mirrored Julio in routes run (44). That could bode well for either Blake or Gage since Atlanta closes the year in two soft passing matchups against the Jaguars and Bucs.

Philip Rivers needs five passing touchdowns to become the sixth player in NFL history with 400

Rivers’ arm has looked shot — and not in an ‘out of a cannon’ way — at times, but he finds himself with motivation in Week 16 despite being eliminated from playoff contention. And what better way to get off the schneid and buck any ill will in Los Angeles’ final home bout than squaring off against an Oakland defense that’s allowed a league-high 34 points per game over the last four weeks, tallying four sacks and a single interception in that span. The Raiders have permitted the second-most fantasy points per game (25.9) to enemy quarterbacks on the year and offer little threat in Sunday’s matchup as the 38-year-old free-agent-to-be takes the field for what could be his last hurrah in navy blue and gold.

Julian Edelman needs nine receptions to reach 600 for his career

Not that N’Keal Harry has done enough to warrant a spot at the end of your roster anyhow, but Edelman’s milestone is enough to consider the rookie on the outs even in the deepest of leagues. The Patriots also clinch the division with a win over Buffalo on Sunday, ensuring Edelman’s involved until the final whistle.

Texans clinch AFC South with win on Sunday

Or a win the following week. Either way, the Texans clearly have something to play for and have no intention of slapping Keke Coutee onto the field for it after the second-year slot wideout was healthy scratched in favor of Will Fuller and Kenny Stills on Sunday. Oddly enough, Stills has totaled 10/201/3 in his last three games alongside Fuller and 14/115/0 in four starts without. He’ll at the very least be involved up the seam in a matchup that’s currently tied for the week’s highest total (50.5).

Eagles still in playoff contention

Philadelphia admittedly makes offense look hard at times, but the team has looked their spryest in the last two weeks with Greg Ward and Boston Scott coming off the pine and totaling 24/203/1 (not to mention 6.5 yards per target) receiving. Both are sure to be involved heavily in this must-win battle with the NFC East at stake, making both players intriguing pickups for Week 16.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the starters will play in their next two games

Chicago closes the season against the Chiefs and Vikings, pitting Mitchell Trubisky in two median spots as long as he and Allen Robinson (among others) aren’t yanked. This news also keeps Anthony Miller as a viable WR3 down the stretch since the second-year pro has buoyed Taylor Gabriel’s (concussion) absence into 10.4 targets per game in the Bears’ last five contests, trailing only Christian McCaffrey (58), Michael Thomas (56), D.J. Moore (54), and Zach Ertz (54) in total looks (52) as fantasy’s WR8 in that span.

Andy Dalton needs one passing touchdown to reach 200 for his career

At the same time, the Bengals can clinch the league’s worst record and No. 1 overall pick with a loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Miami’s defense may unintentionally hold that thought for at least one more week since the team still ranks stone-last in sacks (18) and quarterback hits (55). Only the Seahawks have created pressure (24.2%) at a lower rate (24.8%) than the Fins this year.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended adds are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list contains in-depth notes on players who are worthy of roster spots if possible, and deep cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

It's time to shed weight like you're going to the beach. If you have two viable starting tight ends, for example, but your opponent is already stacked at that spot, it's in your best interest to separate from whichever player isn't making the cut in order to block the enemy from picking up someone of need. This week's 'Drop List' is truly a case-by-case scenario since it varies depending on your matchup. If a player on your bench isn't starting, though, consider him on the outside looking in.

Overall Top 5

1. Mike Boone/Alexander Mattison

2. Breshad Perriman

3. Justin Watson

4. Boston Scott

5. Greg Ward

For those simply looking to roster the best player available regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus the actual positions. These are listed in the precise order I’d prioritize waiver claims in Week 16.

Week 17 Top 5

1. Tony Pollard

2. Mike Boone

3. DeAndre Washington

4. Gus Edwards

5. Darrell Henderson

Previously the ‘Handcuff Top 5,’ the time has come to stop rostering backups to our own starters and rather be forward-thinking to the final week with our stashes. That’s why the above list was carefully assembled to highlight league-winners in the event your league plays into Week 17. Presumed snaps, carries, targets, play-calling, and playoff scenarios for each have been factored in. They’re chronologically listed in the precise order I would stash them for the finale, though fantasy players should obviously feel free to adjust accordingly.

Quarterbacks

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick

2. Andy Dalton

3. Gardner Minshew

Running Backs

1. Mike Boone/Alexander Mattison

2. Boston Scott

3. DeAndre Washington

Wide Receivers

1. Breshad Perriman

2. Justin Watson

3. Greg Ward

4. Danny Amendola

5. Chris Conley

6. Anthony Miller

7. John Ross

8. Kenny Stills

9. Albert Wilson

10. James Washington

Tight Ends

1. O.J. Howard

2. Mike Gesicki

3. Ian Thomas

Defense/Special Teams

1. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Denver Broncos

Kickers

1. Kai Forbath

2. Jason Sanders

QUARTERBACKS

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins — Miami’s leading rusher (not a mistype) squares off against a Bengals secondary that’s allowed 8.2 YPA. Tom Brady’s noodle-arm performance in Cincinnati last week says more about the 42-year-old at this stage of his career than it does the Bengals’ defense.

2. Andy Dalton, Dolphins — On the other side of the ball, Miami’s defense has registered league-lows in sacks (18) and hurries (33) all the while permitting 8.1 YPA. There’s shootout potential for everyone involved if bad offenses travel.

3. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars — 5.5 carries in his last two starts at the very least heightens his floor in an intriguing matchup against the Falcons. Those scrambles also boosted the rookie to QB21 and QB11 finishes since replacing Nick Foles off the bench.

Week 17: Matt Ryan versus Bucs. Carson Wentz against the Giants. Jared Goff gets Arizona again. Daniel Jones (or Eli Manning) versus the Eagles a second time.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Mike Boone/Alexander Mattison, Vikings – Unfortunately, Tuesday is too early to tell what Dalvin Cook’s (shoulder) status for Monday might be. We’re also 48 hours shy of the team’s first official practice report only one week after Alexander Mattison (ankle) missed every session before promptly being ruled out on Friday. Under the gun, I lean Boone over Mattison if only because the former’s health isn’t a question mark. Boone’s also flashed with every opportunity, grinding for 154 yards and two scores on 24 touches this preseason before coming off the bench and dusting the Chargers for 13/56/2 last week. Ideally, you’re stashing both — even if it’s a means to blocking your opponent from capping his/her season with a league-winning backup.

2. Boston Scott, Eagles – It took Miles Sanders battling through cramps for Scott to see the field, but the fact is he’s now handled 29 touches (including 13 targets) in Philadelphia’s last two games. He’s an immediate FLEX option over other middling players like Zach Pascal (with T.Y. Hilton back healthy) and Curtis Samuel (with Will Grier under center), just to name a few.

3. DeAndre Washington, Raiders – Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was clearly hampered in his return to action on Sunday, and Oakland’s third consecutive loss all but guarantees the rookie get shutdown ahead of Week 17. Washington only got eight touches on 11 snaps as the team’s backup against Jacksonville, but reminder he handled 14 carries and saw 7-of-10 backfield targets in his lone start for the No. 24 overall pick this year.

Week 17: Darrell Henderson against the Cardinals if Todd Gurley is shutdown. Justin Jackson potentially back to close the Chargers’ season finale against the Chiefs. Damien Harris against the Dolphins if any Patriots running backs are rested (though Rex Burkhead may be the answer over Harris). Bo Scarbrough/Wes Hills/Kerryon Johnson against Green Bay. Tony Pollard against Washington if Dallas locks up a playoff berth in Week 16 and rests Ezekiel Elliott for the season finale. Latavius Murray versus Panthers if Alvin Kamara rests. Gus Edwards if Ravens bench starters for finale. Derrick Henry was clearly playing at less than 100 percent against the Texans, making Dion Lewis a viable look-ahead stash.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers – Season-highs in snaps (67, 89%), receiving yards (113) and touchdowns (3) against the Lions thrust Perriman into an every-down role as a plug-and-play WR3 for the final two games. The 26-year-old reclamation project has also run the seventh-most routes (123) at his position since Week 13 and closes the year in up-tempo voluminous matchups against the Texans and Falcons.

2. Justin Watson, Buccaneers – Mike Evans’ and Chris Godwin’s absences vacate a combined 17 targets and 220.2 air yards per game — more than enough for Watson to potentially find equal footing alongside Perriman in three-wide sets. Scotty Miller’s (hamstring) pending availability would throw even more opportunity up for grabs.

3. Greg Ward, Eagles – Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s inability to create space is a plus for Ward as the AAF castoff has quietly become Philadelphia’s defacto No. 1 wideout. His 18 targets the past two weeks trail only Zach Ertz (23) for the team lead.

4. Danny Amendola, Lions – Amendola’s seen 29 targets in three games with David Blough under center, averaging 11.9 PPR points per game with a team-high 23.8 percent target share in that span. Logged a season-high 86 percent of Detroit’s offensive snaps in their first game without Marvin Jones (knee, IR) on Sunday.

5. Chris Conley, Jaguars – Conley predictably led the Jaguars in targets (8) and air yards (90) without D.J. Chark (ankle) available to help send the Raiders off on Sunday. With the second-year breakout suddenly spotted “running and cutting” on the field Monday, Conley’s likely to plummet back to Earth in Week 16. He would be prioritized as the No. 3 wideout on this list if Chark were guaranteed to miss another game.

6. Anthony Miller, Bears – As noted earlier, Miller’s averaged 10.4 targets and 108 air yards per game over the last five weeks. It’s criminal he’s still available in a majority of leagues in Week 16.

7. John Ross, Dolphins – Ross’ snaps were actually scaled back from 36 (49%) in his first game off injured reserve to 25 (38%) against the Patriots. Game script likely factored into that decision, but the 4.22 40-burner obviously can’t be trusted as an undisputed WR3 in fantasy championships. That doesn’t mean he can’t ‘get there’ on limited usage against a leaky Dolphins secondary permitting 97.3 yards per game to opposing No. 1 wideouts.

8. Kenny Stills, Texans — Stills’ 10/201/3 receiving in his last three games with Will Fuller is about as confusing as his 14/115/0 in his last four without. He still makes for a low-floor WR4 that could potentially boom in a friendly matchup versus Tampa Bay’s secondary.

9. Albert Wilson, Dolphins — Forced six missed tackles on a season-high 88 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps on Sunday. It took until the end of the year, but he’s arguably worked his way back into full health for Miami’s last two games.

10. James Washington, Steelers — 49 percent air yards share from Devlin Hodges in his last three starts, resulting in 13/227/1 on an absurd 17.5 aDOT. My lean over Diontae Johnson against the Jets if you’re forced to choose one.

Week 17: Ridley’s fill-ins versus Tampa Bay. Anthony Miller against Minnesota. Josh Reynolds against the Cardinals if Brandin Cooks can’t go (or Cooper Kupp remains limited). Darius Slayton gets another tremendous matchup versus the Eagles. Cole Beasley faces the Jets. Mecole Hardman may play every snap for Tyreek Hill if the Chiefs can’t clinch a first-round bye.

TIGHT ENDS

1. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers — Howard only ran 28 routes on Jameis Winston’s 44 dropbacks Sunday, but that was still enough to garner him a 19 percent target share as Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring) both left early. I would be more than comfortable streaming Howard in the fantasy championship given Tampa Bay’s lack of available bodies against Houston.

2. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins — At least five targets in every game dating back to Week 9. 80.6 percent snap rate in his last five games remains encouraging ahead of an eruption spot against Cincinnati’s secondary.

3. Ian Thomas, Panthers — Thomas’ streaming potential depends entirely on the team’s outlook for Greg Olsen. Unfortunately, we may not know how they intend on handling that situation until Sunday morning when inactives are released.

Week 17: Jaeden Graham faces the Bucs if Austin Hooper is shutdown. Dallas Goedert gets the Giants if Zach Ertz is sidelined. Jonnu Smith against the Texans.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Los Angeles Chargers — Jacksonville totaled four sacks against Oakland’s struggling o-line as Derek Carr stood upright in the pocket and completely ignored oncoming defenders. The Chargers’ slew of premier pass rushers present a much tougher threat (coverage-wise, anyhow) in Los Angeles’ home finale.

2. Denver Broncos — David Blough heads into the altitude of Denver on the heels of five interceptions and 6.16 YPA in his only three starts this year.

Week 17: Packers against whomever is under center for Detroit. Chiefs potentially against Tyrod Taylor if Philip Rivers is benched for the season finale. Broncos and Raiders in similar situations against each other. Tampa Bay and Atlanta square off. Cowboys against Washington.

KICKERS

1. Kai Forbath, Cowboys – Three makes from 40-plus yards out in his first game donning a star. A crucial must-win bout on the road in Week 16 ensures a surplus of opportunities for Forbath given Jason Garrett’s gutless play-calling.

2. Jason Sanders, Dolphins – 14.8 fantasy points in his last three games with Miami, including two successful shots (and nine fantasy points to boot) in the team’s most recent loss against the Giants. Expect numerous chances in a woeful contest against Cincy on Sunday.

Week 17: Koo and Gay against one another in a meaningless Week 17 divisional bout. Robbie Gould plays in Seattle.