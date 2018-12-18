Waiver Wire: Week 16

Welcome to the 16th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. With the Super Bowl here in most leagues, the need for stashes is gone. This week’s column is all about right now, and the rankings here are how I rank each of these players for this week. For the truly desperate, there is a section after the running back and receiver adds highlighting some less desirable but still viable options. For those poor souls forced to play in Week 17, watch list and deep cuts will discuss some of the more stash-worthy players available on the wire. There is also a brief look at the best Week 17 matchups following each position.



The Drop List



At this point, any player who is not in the starting lineup can be sent packing.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Josh Allen



Running Backs

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Elijah McGuire

3. Kalen Ballage

4. Alfred Blue

5. Keith Ford

Desperation Station: Wendell Smallwood, Zach Zenner, Mike Davis, Kenneth Dixon, D’Onta Foreman, Latavius Murray



Wide Receivers

Mike Williams No. 1 add in leagues he is available

1. Robby Anderson

2. Robert Foster

3. Tyrell Williams

4. Tim Patrick

5. Antonio Callaway

6. Jordy Nelson

7. DaeSean Hamilton

Desperation Station: John Ross, Kenny Stills, David Moore, Dede Westbrook, Michael Gallup, Mohamed Sanu



Tight Ends

1. Ian Thomas

2. Chris Herndon

3. Blake Jarwin



Defense/Special Teams

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. Indianapolis Colts



Kickers

1. Brett Maher

2. Mike Badgley

3. Dan Bailey





QUARTERBACKS

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jackson’s passing production has left a lot to be desired, but his rushing production gives him a safe weekly floor. He has gone for at least 67 yards on the ground in each of his five starts, and he racked up 95 yards against the Bucs on Sunday. The Chargers’ defense will be his toughest test to date, but it does not seem like his rushing production is going away. Short of a benching, Jackson is a very safe fantasy option even if he has yet to flash a high-end QB1 ceiling.



2. Josh Allen, Bills – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues

Allen’s rushing production concerningly fell off against the Lions, but he was still able to post a solid fantasy game on the back of 204 yards and a score through the air as well as a rushing touchdown. This week he gets a Patriots team which has given up some big rushing games to quarterbacks – eight for 40 to Deshaun Watson, six for 35 to Blake Bortles, and six for 81 and a score to Mitchell Trubisky – as well as the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Likely to be playing from behind, Allen could be in position for a ceiling game.



Watch List: The touchdown train derailed for Derek Carr, but he threw for 263 yards against the Bengals. In a matchup which is better than it looks on paper with the Broncos, Carr could surprise…Sam Darnold has legitimately played well the last two games, and it actually showed up in the box score against the Texans. His matchup this week against the Packers is not particularly imposing…With Derrick Henry dominating, Marcus Mariota has attempted just 44 passes combined in the last two games. Saturday’s home date with Washington shapes up as another game the Titans should be able to control on the ground, making Mariota a low-floor fantasy option…Nick Mullens has played well and put up numbers the last three weeks, but a matchup with the Bears is a bridge too far in single quarterback leagues and makes Mullens a dicey proposition even in two-quarterback formats…After rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on limited snaps against the Giants, Josh Johnson went for 49 yards on the ground in his first start against the Jaguars. It is possible he offers a nice rushing floor the rest of the season…Nick Foles was able to orchestrate a win on Sunday night, but he failed to throw for a touchdown for the second time in three starts this season.



Week 17: After a few rough matchups in a row, Jameis Winston will be in a great spot against the Falcons. Josh Allen gets a prime matchup against the Dolphins. Derek Carr should be forced to throw more than usual against the Chiefs.



~RUNNING BACKS

1. Jamaal Williams, Packers – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Aaron Jones looking likely to miss the rest of the season, Williams steps into a workhorse role which had been a productive fantasy spot for Jones. That was not really the case for Williams over the first two weeks of the season, albeit in games against the Bears and Vikings, but he did go for 55 yards and a touchdown against Chicago last week and finishes with matchups against the Jets and Lions. With just newly-claimed Kapri Bibbs behind him on the depth chart, Williams should dominate carries in those two matchups and be a volume-based RB2.



2. Elijah McGuire, Jets – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Isaiah Crowell out, McGuire has established himself as the No. 1 option in the Jets’ backfield. He has seen 35 carries total in the last two weeks along with six catches while playing 74 percent of the offensive snaps. He also gets a good matchup this week against a banged-up Packers front. The downside is he has not managed to create many yards with all of those touches, and it does not appear he is going to offer much without a touchdown. Even so, McGuire remains a volume-based RB3/FLEX option this week.



3. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues

Somewhat surprisingly, it was Ballage who took over Miami’s backfield after Frank Gore exited with what ended up being a season-ending foot injury, out-touching Kenyan Drake 13-to-4 and going for a 75-yard touchdown against the Vikings. On Monday, Adam Gase said Drake’s lingering shoulder injury had nothing to do with the usage, suggesting Ballage will keep the lead role the rest of the season. Despite what Derrick Henry did in Week 14, Ballage's matchup with the Jaguars this week leaves a lot to be desired, and there is always a chance Gase changes his mind and decides to use Drake. Even so, Ballage is a FLEX option.



4. Alfred Blue, Texans – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues

Blue has to be on this list with Lamar Miller’s health in question, but there is a lot not to like. First, Miller’s ankle injury is not “major” according to coach Bill O’Brien, suggesting there is a good chance he plays this week. Second, Blue did not do anything with his work after Miller left against the Jets, managing just six yards on nine carries. Finally, there is a possibility D’Onta Foreman is active for the first time this season if Miller sits, creating a large threat to Blue’s workload. Blue will be the Houston back of choice if Miller is not able to play, but he will not be much better than a FLEX option.



5. Keith Ford, Bills – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ford will not even be a desperation option if LeSean McCoy or Chris Ivory return this week, as at least one of them should, but he has to be on this list as the only currently healthy running back in Buffalo, especially with a great matchup against the Patriots on deck.



Desperation Station: Wendell Smallwood rose from the ashes to run for 48 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams, so he would seem to be a no-brainer add this week. There are several concerns, however. First, Smallwood touched the ball three times before Josh Adams left with a back injury in the third quarter. Adams did return, but the usage was tilted Smallwood’s favor from that point on, suggesting the injury had something to do with the change. Second, even if his usage against the Rams is indicative of what is to come, Smallwood played four fewer snaps than Adams and the same number as Darren Sproles. Even if he is “lead back,” he will at best be leading a committee. Finally, this week the Eagles play a Texans’ defense which has shut down running backs all season – no back has topped 82 rushing yards against them. Smallwood can be a desperation option in the hopes his touchdown luck continues, but that is about it…Zach Zenner hit with a touchdown last week while leading the team in carries, but he still ceded work to both LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick. With a tough matchup against the Vikings up next, he is just a touchdown prayer…Latavius Murray went for 68 yards and a touchdown in his first game with new OC Kevin Stefanski and what should be a more run-heavy attack. Despite that change in focus, it seems likely Murray’s usage will remain game-script dependent, but that script could once again be positive this week against the Lions…Mike Davis went for 76 total yards against the 49ers in large part because of a career-high seven catches for 55 yards, and the Chiefs have given up the fifth-most catches to running backs this season. A Rashaad Penny return would squash any hope of a solid fantasy outing for Davis, but he will be in a good spot otherwise...Kenneth Dixon’s role expanded a bit with Ty Montgomery inactive, but he still worked behind Gus Edwards while seeing just 11 carries and no attempts inside the 10. The matchup is not bad against the Chargers, and there is always a chance Dixon breaks out in a good rushing attack. Still, he is not guaranteed to see more than 10 carries this week…Even if Lamar Miller sits, the idea of starting a running back who has not even been active this season in the fantasy finals is nauseating. That said, Alfred Blue did not do much of anything against the Jets, and D’Onta Foreman has at least been practicing with the team the last several weeks. Perhaps he gets a shot if Miller sits out.



Week 17: Elijah McGuire finishes up in a great matchup against the Patriots. Assuming Aaron Jones is actually out for the season, Jamaal Williams should be a solid option against the Lions. Going a bit more out of the box, Jalen Richard could be called on more than usual in a matchup with the Chiefs. He had 126 yards from scrimmage against them in Week 13.



Watch List: Royce Freeman has touched the ball eight times or fewer in all but one game since returning from injury, has not scored since Week 11, and has just two carries inside the 10 over that span. The matchup with the Raiders is golden, but the touches just have not been there…Jalen Richard’s production has been all over the map, and his matchup against the Broncos is not good enough to chase…Chris Thompson has exactly six touches in each of the last three games with just 72 total yards during that span. There is not much here…It is tough to get excited about Darren Sproles now that Wendell Smallwood has reestablished himself in the backfield…Ronald Jones has not played more than 10 snaps in a game since Week 7. Unless the Bucs have a sudden change of heart, he is not going to return fantasy value this season.



Deep Cuts: It seems likely Spencer Ware is back this week, but Darrel Williams will work as the No. 2 if not. It is the same story with Melvin Gordon and Detrez Newsome…Elijah McGuire is the clear lead back, but Trenton Cannon did get 10 touches against the Texans…Leonard Fournette lost five carries to David Williams, and Doug Marrone said after the game they wanted to get Williams more work. It is unlikely to amount to anything even if Fournette’s foot injury turns out to be an issue – T.J. Yeldon is the handcuff, but he is rostered in too many leagues for this column – but it is at least worth watching…Handcuff season is over, but Chase Edmonds, Rod Smith, and Wayne Gallman remain some of the best widely available options. John Kelly and Justin Davis would likely share work for the Rams if Todd Gurley’s knee injury turns out to be a concern.



~WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Robby Anderson, Jets – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Sam Darnold has played well the last two weeks, and Anderson has really benefitted, catching 11 passes for 172 yards and two scores as the Jets’ clear No. 1 option in the passing game. He should be able to keep that run going this week against the Packers, who have given up the fifth-most points to wide receivers this season.



2. Robert Foster, Bills – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues

When the world, myself included, jumped on the Zay Jones bandwagon a couple weeks ago, we all missed the train on Foster. In the last two weeks, Foster has caught 11 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, and he now has at least 94 yards in four of his last five games with two scores over that span. A great fit with Josh Allen, who has played well recently, Foster should be able to keep this run going against the Patriots in a game the Bills will likely have to throw more than usual. Foster is certainly an adventurous play, but the demonstrated ceiling makes him worth it.



3. Tyrell Williams, Chargers – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mike understandably received all of the attention, but Tyrell quietly saw 12 targets against the Chiefs with Keenan Allen sidelined, three more than his teammate with the same last name. There are certainly concerns given the matchup against the Ravens, and Williams would fall out of this list entirely if Allen is able to play – he reportedly has a “legitimate chance.” If not, however, Williams will be interesting as a potentially high-volume receiver who also can pop a big play.



4. Tim Patrick, Broncos – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

I incorrectly dismissed Patrick last week under the assumption his role had to do with Courtland Sutton’s injury. Perhaps there was some truth to that, but at this point, Patrick simply looks like the more effective perimeter option for the Broncos. Jordy Nelson in the same game is probably a safer bet, but it is worth taking an upside swing in the fantasy finals if digging this deep into the barrel.



5. Antonio Callaway, Browns – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues

Callaway had a disappointing blip against the Panthers, but he bounced right back with seven targets against the Broncos, turning those into five catches for 35 yards and a score. He now has at least five targets in nine of his last 12 games. More importantly, he gets a great matchup against the Bengals. Volume could be an issue if the Browns run away with this game, but Callaway is worth the upside shot.



6. Jordy Nelson, Raiders – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

Nelson saw another eight targets last week against the Bengals and now has 26 total in his last three games, catching 22 of those for 233 yards. Just one of those targets has been inside the 10, and he has not scored a touchdown since Week 5. Still, the volume has been there recently, the passing game is working pretty well right now, and the matchup against the Broncos is not scary.



7. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues

His ceiling remains unclear, but Hamilton’s floor looks unimpeachable as the check-down option for Case Keenum, a role previously occupied by Emmanuel Sanders. Hamilton has a whopping 21 targets in the last two games. He has only turned those into 14 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, but he gets a decent matchup this week against the Raiders. At worst, he is a high-floor option, especially in PPR formats.



Desperation Station: John Ross is the poster child for desperation station. With Tyler Boyd likely out, Ross should see targets. Unfortunately, he has not been good at catching those this season except on the six occasions he has randomly scored a touchdown. If he somehow finds the end zone again against the Browns, he will return some value. If not, he has a concerningly low floor…Mohamed Sanu is always a desperation option because of his floor, and he could have a higher ceiling than usual this week in a good matchup against the Panthers, although he went for just 19 yards against them in Week 2…Just as we started to believe, Kenny Stills face-planted along with the rest of the offense against the Vikings. His matchup this week against the Jaguars is not any better, but at least he has flashed some upside recently…David Moore has taken back his No. 3 role over the last two weeks, and the Seahawks could be forced to throw more than usual with the Chiefs coming to town. Moore has already shown he can provide big fantasy numbers when he gets the opportunity...Dede Westbrook helped out with a punt-return touchdown, but he managed just 21 yards receiving playing for a truly dreadful offense. Westbrook flashed a solid ceiling just two games ago and the matchup this week with the Dolphins is fine, but attaching a fantasy lineup to this passing attack is asking for trouble…Officially untargeted against the Colts, Michael Gallup is about as risky as they come. He had averaged eight targets the two games before that one, however, and the Cowboys’ offense is in a great spot to bounce back against the Bucs. At some point, Dak Prescott is going to throw an accurate ball when Gallup is open down the field, and this is as good a week as any.



Week 17: Xavien Howard will likely be back by then, but Robert Foster will be in a good spot against the Dolphins. Jordy Nelson could get more targets than usual with a trip to Kansas City on deck. Robby Anderson could finish strong against the Patriots.



Watch List: It remains unclear if Randall Cobb will be able to play this week. If he sits, some combination of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, and Equanimeous St. Brown, who has actually been playing the most snaps recently, will take over as the No. 2 option behind Davante Adams. The matchup is great, but picking the right one is a coin flip…Tre’Quan Smith at least caught a couple passes against the Panthers. The only positive for him is the Saints are headed home for the final two weeks…Even with Sammy Watkins out, Chris Conley has not managed to do much the last two weeks, and now he is looking at sharing time with both Demarcus Robinson and Kelvin Benjamin…With Golden Tate’s role being scaled back, Nelson Agholor has played a few more snaps recently, but he has not shown much of a ceiling this season. That is unlikely to change with Nick Foles at quarterback…Taylor Gabriel only saw three targets last week, but opportunity has not been the concern. He just has not done anything with his targets…A couple of fluke plays have helped Jamison Crowder to two fine fantasy days in a row. When those inevitably dry up, there is not going to be much there for him in this offense…Forced to play on the outside more with Kelvin Benjamin gone, Zay Jones has struggled with his efficiency even more than usual as of late.



Deep Cuts: Isaiah McKenzie suffered what looked like a serious, non-contact injury which required him to be carted off the field against the Lions, but he somehow returned to the game. That is good news for people in deep PPR leagues. McKenzie now has seven targets in back-to-back games…Taywan Taylor came back to earth with the Titans riding the running game, but he still has at least five targets in every game since returning…Alex Erickson will likely take over for Tyler Boyd in the slot, and Cody Core should see some more snaps as well…James Washington went for 65 yards on three catches against the Patriots, but it is tough to imagine him returning consistent fantasy value behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster…Marcell Ateman continues to get targets, and the Broncos’ secondary is not one to fear at this point. Seth Roberts is in a very similar boat…With Marquise Goodwin an afterthought, Kendrick Bourne is the No. 2 receiver in San Francisco…The Williams-es will deservedly get the attention, but Travis Benjamin made two big plays on Thursday and would likely see an expanded role as well if Keenan Allen is unable to play…Trent Sherfield looks like Arizona’s No. 2 receiver. That probably does not matter…The Saints’ offense has not been the Saints’ offense as of late, but Keith Kirkwood keeps catching a couple passes each game.



~TIGHT ENDS

1. Ian Thomas, Panthers – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

Thomas’ disappearance Monday night was disappointing, but he did still get four targets and now has 20 total over the last three games. He also has a much better matchup against the Falcons this week. He is a good bet to bounce back.



2. Chris Herndon, Jets – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

Herndon first emerged as a fantasy option with three touchdowns in as many games with Sam Darnold under center in the middle of the year. He lulled a bit with Darnold sidelined after that, but he got back on track with 53 yards against the Texans on Saturday. The matchup with the Packers is not the best, but Darnold is playing well enough and needs viable targets bad enough to make Herndon a fine option for desperate streamers.



3. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jarwin actually led the Cowboys in receiving in a disappointing game against the Colts, and he now has seven targets in back-to-back games out of basically nowhere. That said, Jarwin did generate some buzz during the offseason, and he has done enough with his opportunities to assume he keeps getting targets barring a return by Geoff Swaim. In a great matchup against the Bucs, he is an option for desperate teams.



Watch List: Matt LaCosse finally got off the mark against the Browns, and he gets a spectacular matchup against the Raiders this week. He has a goose-egg floor, but there is some appeal this week…The argument for Gerald Everett is he has received 14 targets over the last two games in one of the best offenses in the league, but he has still yet to top 50 yards this season and gets a tough matchup in Arizona this week…C.J. Uzomah was targeted 13 times the last time he played the Browns and might be the only real target left for Jeff Driskel with Tyler Boyd likely to sit, but it is tough to see the upside. Despite all his targets, Uzomah has been held to 41 yards or fewer in each of his last eight games...Vernon Davis saw just three targets as Washington understandably limited the passing game against the Jaguars, and the sledding does not get any easier this week against the Titans, who have yet to give up a touchdown to a tight end…Antonio Gates’ last good game was followed by three catches in three weeks. Perhaps he can stay involved if Keenan Allen is forced to sit, but he is the riskiest of risky dart throws…With the Titans leaning on Derrick Henry, it appears the Anthony Firkser dream is dead.



Week 17: Chris Herndon gets a great matchup against the Patriots.



DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Tennessee Titans – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues

It would be nice if the Titans had more consistently generated takeaways this season, but they did shut out the Giants on Sunday, sacking Eli Manning three times and forcing two turnovers. More importantly, it is tough to pass up a home matchup against Josh Johnson even after he helped surprise the Jaguars last week.



2. Cleveland Browns – Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues

There is an argument for Cleveland in the top spot, but the Titans get the slight matchup edge. Even so, the Browns are coming off a strong defensive showing and get a home date with the fighting Jeff Driskels.



3. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is actually a good week for streamers, and the Cowboys and Packers could easily be on this list. The Colts just shut out the Cowboys at home, however, and now get another home date with the Giants, who were just shut out in New York by the Titans. Indy has also picked up their pass rush as of late, averaging 3.4 sacks over their last five games.



Week 17: Chiefs vs. Raiders, Cowboys @ Giants



KICKERS

1. Brett Maher, Cowboys – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Maher laid an egg along with the entire offense in Indianapolis, but he had been solid before that blip and gets a home date with Tampa. He is the best of a questionable bunch at kicker this week.



2. Mike Badgley, Chargers – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

Badgley had a disappointing game against the Chiefs, kicking zero field goals and just three extra points, and gets a less-than-ideal matchup against the Ravens, but he had been a reliable option for a good offense.



3. Dan Bailey, Vikings – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues

Bailey bounced back with one of his best games of the season against the Dolphins on Sunday, and he now has multiple attempts in four of the last five games. Kicking indoors again in Detroit, he should be able to take advantage of his opportunities this week.



Week 17: Brett Maher, Michael Badgley

