Waiver Wire: Week 12

Welcome to the 12th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. There were several marquee injuries in Week 11, but most of them come with an uncertain timetable. Alex Smith is done for the year following a gruesome leg break, and Kerryon Johnson is going to sit out the Thanksgiving game because of a sprained knee. That is about all we know as of Tuesday. The Titans are hopeful Marcus Mariota will play, but there has to be concern given his history of nerve issues this season. Jimmy Graham reportedly plans to play through his broken thumb, but it is tough to imagine how that will work considering his primary job is catching passes. Initial testing on O.J. Howard’s ankle reportedly returned “good news,” but he is getting a second opinion. Doug Martin may or may not have an ankle injury, and it looks like he is going to lose playing time regardless. All of that uncertainty creates some headaches on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB: Latavius Murray, Austin Ekeler, Ito Smith

WR: Nelson Agholor, Mike Williams

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Ben Watson



With his coach doing anything to save his job, it is certainly possible Fitzpatrick sees the field again this season, and he will likely be productive when that happens. Even so, shallow-league bench spots are better used on running backs and receivers. Murray and Ekeler should be held in deep leagues as high-upside handcuffs, but they are unlikely to offer much standalone value. A player I was too high on his week on the wire, Smith’s role has gotten smaller the last couple weeks, and he is not doing much with the work. Being used more down the field with Golden Tate around, Agholor should hit some big plays, but he will be tough to trust week to week. Williams made some big plays on Sunday, but he has just two games this season with more than three catches and none since Week 3. Rudolph is averaging 33 yards with zero touchdowns over his last seven games. Watson has failed to record a stat in two of the last four games, and he had one catch for one yard in another game during that run.





Quarterbacks

1. Jameis Winston

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Baker Mayfield

4. Eli Manning

5. Nick Mullens



Running Backs

1. Josh Adams

2. Gus Edwards

3. Theo Riddick

4. Jalen Richard

5. Rex Burkhead

6. DeAndre Washington

7. D’Onta Foreman



Wide Receivers

1. Tre’Quan Smith

2. D.J. Moore

3. Josh Reynolds

4. Christian Kirk

5. Anthony Miller

6. Keke Coutee

7. Marquise Goodwin

8. Adam Humphries

9. David Moore

10. Bruce Ellington



Tight Ends

1. Cameron Brate

2. Jonnu Smith

3. Chris Herndon



Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Indianapolis Colts

Looking Ahead: Green Bay Packers



Kickers

1. Matt Bryant

2. Ka’imi Fairbairn

3. Robbie Gould

Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn



QUARTERBACKS

1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

Risk-averse fantasy players can skip over Winston, but it is impossible to deny the fantasy value the Bucs’ quarterback position has created this season. Taken as a unit, Tampa Bay’s quarterback is the third-most productive fantasy quarterback per game while Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick have combined for at least 20 fantasy points in all but two games. The only concern is the threat of an in-game benching, which seems unlikely to happen in Winston’s first game back as starter, although nothing can be ruled out as Dirk Koetter fights to save his job.



2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jackson flashed why he is such an exciting fantasy prospect against the Bengals. Despite throwing for just 150 yards and recording zero touchdowns, Jackson ended up as the QB12 on the back of 117 rushing yards. He will need to be more productive as a passer to become a reliable fantasy starter, but it is safe to assume the Ravens will put more on his plate in that department if he continues to start. Continuing to start is Jackson’s real concern after John Harbaugh said Joe Flacco has a “chance” to return in Week 12 and made it clear the veteran will get his job back when he is healthy. If Jackson plays, however, he will be a good streaming option against the Raiders.



3. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mayfield has been much improved since Freddie Kitchens took over, throwing for five touchdowns to one interception with a 74.2 completion rate in two games. Coming out of the bye, Mayfield now gets a Bengals defense which has given up the second-most points to quarterbacks this season and at least 300 passing yards in six games.



4. Eli Manning, Giants – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is tough to feel comfortable with Manning in a lineup, but he has thrown five touchdowns in the last two games and gets a prime matchup with an Eagles’ defense which is out of healthy corners. Manning only managed 281 scoreless yards against Philly in Week 6, but he should be able to better that this week.



5. Nick Mullens, 49ers – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Like Manning, Mullens is not a safe option, but he does get to face the Bucs’ pass defense, the NFL’s version of tee-ball. Tampa Bay have given up multiple touchdowns passes to all but two quarterbacks they have faced this season including two to Eli last week on just 18 attempts.



Playoff Stashes: Prescott did not have a big game, but he was fine against the Falcons and scored his fourth rushing touchdown in his last five outings. He could prove useful in great matchups against the Eagles, Colts, and Bucs during the fantasy playoffs. Andy Dalton also has some nice matchups in the fantasy playoffs, getting the Raiders and Browns in Weeks 15 and 16. A.J. Green will hopefully be back for those games.



Watch List: According to the Titans, Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger against the Colts and not an aggravation of the elbow injury which limited him earlier this season. Even so, he is not a lock to suit up on Monday night, and he has not played well while injured this year. Add in a matchup in Houston, and this looks like a situation to avoid…Dak Prescott has a good schedule down the stretch, but Washington has not been very giving to quarterbacks. This game also carries just a 40.5-point total and should be one of the slower-paced matchups of the week. Happy Thanksgiving!



~RUNNING BACKS

1. Josh Adams, Eagles – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues

I have been pushing Adams for several weeks, so perhaps that has clouded my vision when it comes to him versus Gus Edwards. That said, the hope for Edwards is he becomes the Ravens’ No. 1 running back. The reality for Adams is he has already ascended to that spot in Philly. Against the Saints, he played a season-high 55 percent of the snaps, handled 58 percent of the carries, and was the target on 18.2 percent of Carson Wentz's throws, encouragingly playing even in clear passing situations. The Eagles’ schedule down the stretch is not ideal, but Adams should be the main back in an offense which is much better than what they showed in New Orleans. Adams should be rostered everywhere and can be put into lineups this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Gus Edwards, Ravens – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues

Aside from some garbage time work in a blowout win over the Titans in Week 6, Edwards had not done much of anything this season. That changed in a big way against the Bengals. With Alex Collins struggling to get anything going, Edwards took over the lead job and decimated the Bengals to the tune of 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. It is the kind of performance which guarantees a spot near the top of the waiver rankings, but it is fair to wonder if this is a one-off or the start of a late-season run. Baltimore now has three backs they have given meaningful touches this season, and they traded for another a couple weeks ago. John Harbaugh lauded that depth after the game, perhaps suggesting they plan to spread the ball around and play the hot hand moving forward. It is also possible Edwards takes over as the clear lead back, and that role would come with considerable upside given Baltimore schedule, especially if Lamar Jackson sticks around as the starting quarterback. Edwards will be a risky play this week against the Raiders, but he could be a great option down the stretch if he ends up as the starter. That remains a big if, however.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Theo Riddick, Lions – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues

Kerryon Johnson is going to miss at least the Thanksgiving game if not more with a sprained knee, opening up a large chunk of backfield work. LeGarrette Blount might see the majority of the early-down work, but he has been unimaginably ineffective with his carries over the last month. Riddick was already commanding a large target share even with Johnson healthy, and now he should see more work in the running game, especially given how bad Blount has been playing. Riddick should be rostered in all PPR formats, and he is an option in deeper standard leagues as well.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Jalen Richard, Raiders – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

Almost exclusively a passing-down back prior to Week 11, Richard surprisingly carried the ball a career-high 11 times against the Cardinals, leading the backfield with 61 rushing yards. Eight of those carries came in the second half with Doug Martin on the sidelines nursing a supposed ankle injury, but Jon Gruden’s comments on Monday suggested he wants Richard to get more touches down the stretch, and he even compared Richard to Charlie Garner. Richard is probably not going to finish the season on a 900/900 pace like Garner did once upon a time in Oakland, but he could provide FLEX value if he is able to add some rushing production to his passing-game work.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Rex Burkhead, Patriots – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

The story on Burkhead has not changed. He is going to return this season, likely when first eligible in Week 13, but it remains to be seen what role he will occupy once he is back on the active roster. If Sony Michel gets back on the right track against the Jets – a good bet – Burkhead could struggle to carve out a role even when healthy. Even so, the Patriots offer as much touchdown upside as any backfield in the league, making Burkhead worth a stash.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. DeAndre Washington, Raiders – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

It does not sound like Doug Martin’s ankle injury, if he even has one, is serious, but Jon Gruden seemed to suggest he wants to take a look at the younger players down the stretch. That could mean Washington’s 12 carries against the Cardinals were not a fluke. Even if that is true, he is a tough sell outside of deep leagues playing in the Raiders’ bottom-barrel offense.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



7. D’Onta Foreman, Texans – Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues

I remain skeptical about Foreman’s ability to return fantasy value this season, especially since Bill O’Brien was noncommittal about the sophomore even playing, but he did at least return to practice last week. That makes him stash-worthy in deeper leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Playoff Stashes: Baltimore's schedule was alluded to under Edwards, but it is worth expanding on here. Over their next four games, the Ravens play the Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, and Bucs. Respectively, those teams have given up the eighth, third, first, and seventh most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Seattle also has a pretty nice schedule if Rashaad Penny is able to emerge, and Royce Freeman could be worth adding in the leagues he was dropped. The Broncos face the 49ers, Browns, and Raiders in the playoffs.



Watch List: LeGarrette Blount should get more work with Kerryon Johnson sidelined, but he has turned his last 21 carries into 16 yards. The Lions might be better off handing the ball to Zach Zenner, who is a name to know in deep leagues…I liked Ty Montgomery because I believed there was space for a runner to emerge in Baltimore. It just turned out to be a different runner…It looks like Mike Davis is going to keep a role on passing downs, but that only earned him six touches against the Packers. In a run-first offense, it will be tough for him to return fantasy value…Elijah McGuire should continue to get work, but his fantasy upside is muted as the non-goal-line back in an offense which struggles to score points. He is likely rostered in the leagues he should be…Frank Gore is another player who is likely rostered in all the leagues he should be. He is going to keep getting touches, but the weekly upside is just not there for shallower formats…Carlos Hyde got more work this week, but he is still just a handcuff…Giovani Bernard has four and six touches in his two games since returning from injury. He is only a handcuff…Nyheim Hines is not getting many opportunities, and he is not big enough advantage of the ones he does…Jamaal Williams played just four snaps against the Seahawks. This is Aaron Jones’ backfield…Alfred Morris could fall into the end zone a couple times down the stretch, but he is unlike to return much value while Matt Breida is healthy…Ronald Jones could return this week, but his role will be uncertain at best once he is healthy enough to play, especially with Peyton Barber coming off a good game…Spencer Ware and Malcolm Brown are the highest-upside pure handcuffs available…Jaylen Samuels is interesting only because he has tight end eligibility in Yahoo leagues. If something were to happen to James Conner, that eligibility could make him a game-changer…Released last week, C.J. Anderson has yet to be linked with anyone. He might spend the rest of the season on the street.



Deep Cuts: Along with Ware and Brown, Chase Edmonds, Rod Smith, and Wayne Gallman are some interesting handcuff options. Jordan Wilkins could also be in that mix if something happened to Marlon Mack…We will see what happens with Foreman, but Alfred Blue is getting a chunk of carries every week…Jacquizz Rodgers predictably fell back to earth, and Ronald Jones should return soon…Kapri Bibbs shared snaps with Byron Marshall this week, taking away almost all his change-of-pace appeal.



~WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Tre’Quan Smith, Saints – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

It turns out I gave up on Smith one week too soon. The rookie obliterated the Eagles with 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, setting a career-high in both receptions and yards in the process. His 14 targets were nine more than any other Saint and 10 more than Michael Thomas. As Smith said after the game, that usage was somewhat game specific as the Eagles set out to “cover up Mike,” and it is concerning Smith followed up his last big game in Week 5 with four lackluster outings despite playing significant snaps. Even so, Drew Brees is playing out of his mind right now, Smith has now proven he can produce when given an opportunity, and he gets to face off against the Falcons on Thanksgiving, assuming his foot is fine. He will have a good chance to build on this big game.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. D.J. Moore, Panthers – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

Moore is in a similar spot to Smith. He is coming off an impressive game in which he hung 157 yards and a touchdown on the Lions, but he followed a similarly big game in Week 8 with two duds despite maintaining his playing time during that run. Moore also faces significant target competition, the specter of Torrey Smith returning – it would be smart for the Panthers to keep using Moore over Smith, but it would be smart for teams to do a lot of things they do not do – and plays in an offense which has limited Cam Newton’s attempts when possible so far this season. On the bright side, Carolina’s schedule down the stretch is fantastic (Seahawks, Bucs, Browns, Saints, Falcons, Saints), and Moore has proven he can explode when given a chance. That makes him worth adding in most formats to see what happens, but he will be a risky option this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

Reynolds was not a primary target during Cooper Kupp’s first absence this season, but it was a different story on Monday night. Reynolds was targeted eight times (16.3 percent target share) in the shootout, turning that work into six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. The historic nature of the scoring in that game inflated the target total, but that kind of share in that offense should result in good fantasy outings moving forward.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



4. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues

Kirk has already shown his playmaking ability on several occasions this season, and his spectacular 59-yard touchdown on a screen pass was just another example. The concern is his offense. Josh Rosen struggling against the Raiders is not a good omen, but Arizona does have a spectacular schedule down the stretch. From Week 13 to Week 16, they play the Packers, Lions, Falcons, and Rams. Kirk should be able to find some success in those matchups.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Anthony Miller, Bears – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

Miller found the end zone against the Vikings, his fifth score in eight games, but his usage dipped as Taylor Gabriel led the team with nine targets. Miller still played more snaps, but that flip in usage raises some concerns, especially since it is not like Miller has been consistently putting up yardage. That said, he gets a great matchup this week against the Lions and has been a good bet for a touchdown. That keeps him an option in deeper leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

In his first game since Week 7, Coutee had the second-best outing of his young career, catching five of nine targets for 77 yards. That target total is especially impressive considering Deshaun Watson threw just 24 times in the win. That is also the concern, however. Watson has not attempted more than 25 passes since way back in Week 5, and Coutee is unlikely to out-target DeAndre Hopkins most weeks while Demaryius Thomas is unlikely to untargeted in most games. Coutee has shown he can produce when given the targets, but those could be difficult to come by unless the Texans open up the passing game.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues

A long catch on the final drive made Goodwin’s game before the bye look better, but he has mostly struggled to produce even when healthy this season. That said, this week he gets to face a Bucs defense which allowed Eli Manning of all people to complete 17-of-18 passes last week. The Bucs have allowed at least one double-digit scorer at receiver in every game this season. Goodwin is the best bet for that game this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Adam Humphries, Bucs – Rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Jameis Winston back under center, it is worth taking a look at Humphries. The slot receiver has been the target on 31 of Winston’s 165 attempts (18.8 percent) this season, catching 20 passes for 235 yards and the touchdown against the Giants on Sunday. Overall, Humphries has topped 50 yards in five of his last six games with three games of over 75 yards during that span. He might not blow up for a big game, but he offers a nice floor with a bit of upside in a productive passing offense.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



9. David Moore, Seahawks – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

Moore has fallen off since recording four touchdowns in three games, but his usage has quietly been promising as of late. Despite just seven catches, Moore has 18 targets the last three games with three of those in the red zone. He actually has more targets over that span than Tyler Lockett (15) and just one fewer than Doug Baldwin. Especially if the Seahawks are forced to open up the passing game, Moore could become a reliable option.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



10. Bruce Ellington, Lions – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Marvin Jones looking unlikely to play on Thanksgiving and Kerryon Johnson already ruled out, the Lions are hurting for targets on offense. Ellington was that option against the Panthers, turning nine targets into six catches for 52 yards. The matchup is not ideal this week, but the volume should be there behind Kenny Golladay.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Playoff Stashes: As mentioned above, the Cardinals’ passing attack has an easy road the rest of the way, facing the Packers, Lions, Falcons, and Rams Weeks 13-16. Christian Kirk has a chance for a strong finish to his rookie season. The same is true of D.J. Moore, who gets the Bucs, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Saints the final five weeks of the season, and Michael Gallup, who faces the Saints, Eagles, Colts, and Bucs Weeks 13-16. If Gallup can carve out a big enough role behind Amari Cooper, there could be something there.



Watch List: John Ross has found the end zone twice in the last two games, but he has caught just four of 13 targets during that span, and A.J. Green could return this week…Willie Snead still managed to get his 50 yards despite the Ravens completely abandoning the pass with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but that game plan raises some concern about his floor…Jakeem Grant going on injured reserves provides some clarity to Miami’s receiver corps, but the remaining receivers still have questions. DeVante Parker is injured himself, Danny Amendola has one touchdown and just three games with more than 50 yards this season, and Kenny Stills has not topped 40 yards since Week 3…Randall Cobb remains without a timetable, and he has not been good even when healthy…With the Jaguars happy to hide Blake Bortles when possible, it is difficult to trust Donte Moncrief or Dede Westbrook…With Alex Smith out for the season and Trey Quinn now in the mix, it is unlikely any Washington receiver returns consistent fantasy value. Maurice Harris and Josh Doctson can be left on the wire…It does not seem like Robby Anderson will play this week, which should leave Quincy Enunwa as the No. 1 receiver. There is not much to like about the Jets’ offense right now, however…Brandon Marshall was a tough sell even before Tre’Quan Smith broke out…Taylor Gabriel popped back up with a team-leading nine targets against the Vikings, and his snap share has been consistently high despite his recent downturn. Especially with the Lions up next, there could be something here.



Deep Cuts: Chris Conley exploded with Sammy Watkins mostly sidelined – he played just five snaps – turning eight targets into seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, the nature of the game played a role in those totals, and Watkins should be back following the bye…Curtis Samuel flashed his upside in the fourth quarter on Sunday, going for 55 yards and a touchdown on five catches. The targets probably are not going to be there, but he is a playmaker who could make noise if given the opportunity…D.J. Chark has taken over as the No. 3 in Jacksonville, but that role is unlikely to return consistent fantasy value…With Pierre Garcon’s health in question, Dante Pettis could see a lot of targets in a great matchup against the Bucs. Then again, so could Kendrick Bourne…Antonio Callaway led the way before the bye, but Rashard Higgins and Breshad Perriman are also seeing targets behind Jarvis Landry…With every other receiver hurt, Seth Roberts and seventh-round rookie Marcell Ateman look like Oakland’s top two receivers…Robert Foster and Zay Jones had career games before the bye week, but it remains to be seen how they will fare with Josh Allen back in the lineup this week…He faded to the background once Tre’Quan Smith took over, but Keith Kirkwood added three catches to his total against the Eagles…Dontrelle Inman continues to look like the Colts’ No. 2 receiver.



~TIGHT ENDS

1. Cameron Brate, Bucs – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues

Brate will be almost useless if O.J. Howard is able to play, but the injury uncertainty gives Brate value in a terrible streaming market at tight end. The 49ers have not been a great matchup for tight ends this season and will get some key pieces on defense back from injury, but Brate will still be a top-15 option at a weak position if Howard does not play.



2. Jonnu Smith, Titans – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Tennessee’s offense would be a straight avoid if Blaine Gabbert gets the start, but the optimism about Marcus Mariota from the head coach keeps Smith as an option for now. The eight targets he saw against the Colts also helps, and the Texans have been a good matchup for tight ends the last couple games.



3. Chris Herndon, Jets – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Jets are not an offense to invest heavily in right now, but Herndon has been a fairly reliable fantasy option as of late, averaging 42 yards per game with three total touchdowns over his last five. New England is also one of the best matchups for tight ends in the league.



Playoff Stashes: Jaylen Samuels has tight end availability in Yahoo leagues. With Le’Veon Bell out for the season, Samuels would get some work if something happened to James Conner, potentially making him the best “tight end” in the game. David Njoku and Vance McDonald both have great runs through the playoffs. Njoku is rostered in just 73 percent of Yahoo leagues after being cut by a lot of teams during the bye. McDonald is available in just under 40 percent.



Watch List: An Undertaker gif come to life, Antonio Gates sat up in his casket and proceeded to catch five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos, the exact same number of yards and touchdowns Gates recorded in his previous six games combined…It is not that surprising in a game which featured 105 points, but both Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee were heavily involved in the offense on Monday night with Everett scoring twice. There is a long history of the Rams ignoring the tight end position under Sean McVay, but perhaps that changes with Cooper Kupp on injured reserve…It was a disappointing fall to earth for Jeff Heuerman, who managed just 20 yards on four catches against the Chargers, but he once again saw a decent target total. It would not be surprising if he popped up with another big game at some point…Ricky Seals-Jones fell right back into his low-usage ways against the Raiders, catching just one pass for five yards, although Josh Rosen completing just nine passes did not help matters. Even so, RSJ now has 15 yards or fewer in four of his last six games…C.J. Uzomah saw five targets against the Ravens, but he once again failed to top 50 yards, something he has done once this season, or find the end zone. The Browns are a good matchup, but he just has not put up the numbers…It is not worth chasing Seattle TE touchdowns…If Jimmy Graham is forced to sit, Lance Kendricks would likely see the biggest bump in targets, but Robert Tonyan, who caught a 54-yard touchdown against the Seahawks, is a name to watch…With Ben Watson falling by the wayside, Dan Arnold has taken on more work and looked good doing it. He is a deep-league name to watch.



DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Buffalo Bills – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jacksonville will likely try to hide Blake Bortles as they did against the Steelers, but he still managed to take six sacks on just 26 dropbacks. Buffalo’s tough defense should be able to feast at home.



2. Dallas Cowboys – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues

Washington has not been a great matchup for defenses so far this season, but that was with Alex Smith running the show and a healthy offensive line. Neither of those things is true anymore.



3. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Colts rediscovered their pass rush against the Titans, and now they get a home date with the Dolphins, who will either be quarterbacked by Brock Osweiler or a less-than-100-percent Ryan Tannehill.



Looking Ahead: The Packers have some injury issues on defense, but they get a good matchup at home against the Cardinals in Week 13.



KICKERS

1. Matt Bryant, Falcons – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues

Bryant is back healthy and kicking indoors against the Saints on Thanksgiving.



2. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues

Fairbairn missed two kicks which cost me some money against Washington, but he attempted five and has now attempted at least two in all but one game this season.



3. Robbie Gould, 49ers – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gould has multiple attempts in all but two games this season and gets to kick in what looks like a high-scoring game in Tampa.



Looking Ahead: Both Bryant and Fairbairn should be options for the rest of the season, but Fairbairn gets the better matchup in Week 13.